Best of Milwaukee 2015: Sports & Recreation

Favorite Admiral

First Place:

Viktor Arvidsson

Arvidsson, 22, led the Admirals in scoring last season with 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists). In November, he was the AHL Player of the Month with 14 points in 11 games, including a team record of 10 straight wins. That helped earn him a promotion to Nashville in the NHL. (Frank Clines)

Runner Up:

Conor Allen

Honorable Mentions:

Jonathan Diaby

Juuse Saros

Favorite Brewcity Bruisers Team

First Place:

Maiden Milwaukee

brewcitybruisers.com/team-maiden-milwaukee

Despite placing second to the Rushin’ Rollettes in the 2015 championships, Maiden Milwaukee elbowed its way into first place in Brew City’s heart. Captained by Abra Cadaver and Karma Suture, the Maidens have made a strong showing for the past four years, and with some of 2015’s most coveted draft picks—Danger, Lena del Gato, Lu-Bird and Psycho-Logical—2016 may just be the year for the Maidens. (Tyler Friedman)

Runner Up:

Crazy Eights

Honorable Mentions:

Rushin’ Rollettes

Shevil Knevils

Favorite Brewer

First Place:

Jonathan Lucroy

Catcher is an essential position on the baseball field that many teams struggle to fill yearly through the revolving-door policy, and “Luuuc” must be considered in the top tier of those who squat behind the plate. Two questions for 2016: Can he avoid the freak injury, and should he go or should he stay now? (Art Kumbalek)

Runner Up:

Hank the Dog

Honorable Mentions:

Ryan Braun

Scooter Gennett

Favorite Buck

First Place:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

The recently turned 21-year-old from Greece (perhaps conservatively listed at 6’11”) now in his third professional season has been dubbed “The Alphabet” by Bucks play-by-play guru Ted Davis. And no matter how you arrange the letters, they spell “Potential Groundbreaking Greatness.” Yeah, that’s a lot of letters, but that’s a lot of talent. (Art Kumbalek)

Runner Up:

Jabari Parker

Honorable Mentions:

John Henson

O.J. Mayo

Favorite Packer

First Place:

Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers, the reigning High Priest of Packerdom, is the perennial favorite here, with Clay Matthews as an honorable mention this year. Aaron and Matthews. Sounds familiar, ain’a? Of course—(Henry) Aaron and (Eddie) Mathews, 1957, and the Milwaukee Braves’ lone World Series championship. Here’s hoping our Green-and-Gold dynamic duo can claim more than one during their Packer partnership. (Art Kumbalek)

Runner Up:

Jordy Nelson

Honorable Mentions:

Clay Matthews

Eddie Lacy

Favorite Wave Player

First Place:

Pablo Da Silva

Pablo Da Silva, 35, is known for solid defense but also has five points (one goal and four assists) through the Wave’s first eight games of the Major Arena Soccer League season. He scored 16 points for Milwaukee last season and 18 in 2013-’14. He has also played internationally for his native Brazil. (Frank Clines)

Runner Up:

Jonathan Greenfield

Honorable Mentions:

Conner Brehm

Marcel Feenstra

Gym

First Place:

Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC)

Multiple locations

thewac.com

Terrific amenities, friendly and well-trained staff, classes galore and seven convenient locations help the Wisconsin Athletic Club to stand out from its competitors. The WAC features a full catalogue of classes, including strength training, zumba, cycling and yoga, as well as organized intramural sports. The WAC is suitable for social gymgoers, serious fitness buffs and everyone in between. (Eric Engelbart)

Runner Up:

YMCA

Honorable Mentions:

Planet Fitness

Gold’s Gym

Paddlesports Store

First Place:

Laacke & Joys

19233 W. Bluemound Road

262-782-2960

ljoutdoors.com

Summer may seem far away right now, but before you know it the lakefront and Milwaukee’s rivers will be full of folks who just can’t stay off the water. While some prefer speed, others love a quiet cruise in kayaks, canoes or on paddleboards. While no longer located right on the Milwaukee River, Laacke & Joys is still well stocked with everything the water sports enthusiast needs. Rentals are available for those not ready to invest. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runner Up:

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

Honorable Mentions:

Milwaukee Kayak Company

Erehwon Mountain Outfitter

Public Park

First Place:

Lake Park

3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

414-962-8809

county.milwaukee.gov/parks

Everything a park should be is here. Designed by New York Central Park architect Frederick Law Olmsted on a magnificent bluff above Lake Michigan, Lake Park runs from the Northpoint Water Tower to Kenwood Boulevard. Its 138.1 acres boast ravine trails, woods, sunny meadows, picnic spots, children’s playground, outdoor stage, golf course, an Indian mound and places to play bocce ball, tennis, soccer and rugby. There’s also the 1855 Northpoint Lighthouse and best of all—the lake, the lake, the lake! (John Schneider)

Runner Up:

Estabrook Park

Honorable Mentions:

Humboldt Park

Grant Park

Sports Talk Radio Show

First Place:

Brewers Baseball (WTMJ 620 AM)

Baseball Hall of Fame announcer Bob Uecker soon begins his 45th season as play-by-play man for the Brewers. Holy cow, he’s seen a lot of bad baseball! And although the Brew Crew have notched but 15 winning campaigns during his tenure, every year is a championship season for the listener with Ueck behind the mike. (Art Kumbalek)

Runner Up:

The Fan (1250 AM, 105.7 FM)

Honorable Mentions:

Badger Basketball (The Big 920 AM)

Wendy’s Varsity Blitz (105.7 FM)

Wisconsin Ski Hill

First Place:

Alpine Valley Resort

alpinevalleyresort.com

Snowfall has been dicey in Wisconsin these last few winters, and skiers are keeping their fingers crossed this season. Alpine Valley has long been popular in southeastern Wisconsin for its three terrain park runs and 120-room hotel at the base of the ski hill with indoor pool, hot tub and a restaurant-lounge with beautiful views. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runner Up:

Little Switzerland

Honorable Mentions:

Sunburst Winter Sports Park

Granite Peak at Rib Mountain State Park