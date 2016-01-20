Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Real Estate

Company From Which to Rent an Apartment

First Place:

Mandel Group

mandelgroup.com

Runner Up:

My Dwelling

Honorable Mentions:

Shoreline Real Estate Co.

Glenco Properties, Inc.

Condo Developer

First Place:

Shorewest Realtors

shorewest.com

Runner Up:

Ogden & Company

Honorable Mentions:

Bielinski Homes

Kings Way Homes

Home Builder

First Place (tie):

Kings Way Homes

kingswayhomes.com

Bielinski Homes

bielinski.com

Honorable Mentions:

Tim O’Brien Homes

Kitchen/Bath Remodeler

First Place:

Design Group Three

designgroupthree.com

Runner Up:

AB&K Bath and Kitchen

Honorable Mentions:

Borth-Wilson Plumbing and Bathroom Remodeling

Reconstructive Concepts

Realtor to Buy or Sell a Condo

First Place:

Shorewest Realtors

shorewest.com

Runner Up:

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Honorable Mention:

Jarvis Realty, Inc.

Realtor to Buy or Sell a House

First Place:

Shorewest Realtors

shorewest.com

Runner Up:

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage

Honorable Mention:

Jarvis Realty, Inc.