Best of Milwaukee 2015 Winners: Services Rendered

Accountant/Tax Adviser
First Place:
H&R Block
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Richard E. Nelson S.C. Financial Services
Honorable Mentions:
Guardian Credit Union
Alliance Tax & Accounting Service, LLC
Animal Welfare Organization
First Place:
Wisconsin Humane Society
4500 W. Wisconsin Ave.
414-264-6257
Runner Up:
The Door County Sled Dogs
Honorable Mentions:
Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS)
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC)
Bank
First Place:
Associated Bank
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Honorable Mentions:
WaterStone Bank
PNC Financial Services Group
Bed & Breakfast
First Place:
County Clare Inn & Pub
1234 N. Astor St.
414-272-5273
Runner Up:
Sheridan’s and Sheridan House
Honorable Mentions:
The Brumder Mansion
The Muse Guesthouse
Boutique Hotel
First Place:
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W. Florida St.
414-374-4766
Runner Up:
Hotel Metro
Honorable Mentions:
County Clare Inn & Pub
Sheridan’s and Sheridan House
Cab Company
First Place:
Uber
Runner Up:
Yellow Cab Cooperative
Honorable Mentions:
Lyft
American United Taxicab/TaxiMKE
Caterer
First Place:
Saz’s Hospitality Group
Multiple Locations
Runner Up:
Zilli Hospitality Group
Honorable Mentions:
Shully’s Cuisine & Events
Mozzaluna Pizzeria & Ristorante
Credit Union
First Place:
Landmark Credit Union
Multiple Locations
Runner Up:
Educators Credit Union
Honorable Mentions:
Summit Credit Union
Guardian Credit Union
Doggy Day Care
First Place:
Central Bark Doggy Day Care
Multiple Locations
Runner Up:
Bay View Bark
Honorable Mentions:
While You Were Out Pet Sitting Services
Playtime Doggy Daycare
Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan
First Place:
Educators Credit Union
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
WaterStone Bank
Honorable Mentions:
Summit Credit Union
PNC Financial Services Group
Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage
First Place:
Educators Credit Union
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Honorable Mentions:
Summit Credit Union
Guardian Credit Union
Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account
First Place:
Educators Credit Union
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Summit Credit Union
Honorable Mentions:
PNC Financial Services Group
Guardian Credit Union
Financial Planner/Stock Broker
First Place:
Educators Credit Union
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
WaterStone Bank
Honorable Mentions:
Summit Credit Union
Great Midwest Bank
Hair Colorist
First Place:
Neroli Salon & Spa
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Tailored Salon
Honorable Mentions:
Salon Orlin
Craig Berns Salon Spa
Hair Stylist—Men’s
First Place:
Stag Barbershop
3064 S. Delaware Ave.
414-489-7824
Runner Up:
Groom for Men
Honorable Mentions:
Dapper Classic Barbershop
Kelton Salon
Hair Stylist—Women’s
First Place:
Neroli Salon & Spa
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Tailored Salon
Honorable Mentions:
Craig Berns Salon Spa
Salon Orlin
Hotel Rooms
First Place:
The Iron Horse Hotel
500 W. Florida St.
414-374-4766
Runner Up:
The Pfister Hotel
Honorable Mentions:
Hotel Metro
County Clare Inn & Pub
Lawyer—Bankruptcy
First Place:
Miller & Miller Law, LLC
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
D’Angelo & Jones, LLP
Honorable Mentions:
ESSERLAW LLC
Attorney Robert W. Flessas
Lawyer—Criminal Defense
First Place:
Kim & LaVoy, S.C.
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Kohn Smith Roth
Honorable Mentions:
D’Angelo & Jones, LLP
Alex Flynn & Associates
Lawyer—Divorce
First Place:
Hansen & Hildebrand S.C. Family Law Attorneys
126 N. Jefferson St.
414-273-2422
Runner Up:
Gagne McChrystal De Lorenzo & Burghardt
Honorable Mentions:
D’Angelo & Jones, LLP
Diane S. Diel, S.C.
Lawyer—Personal Injury
First Place:
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave.
414-223-4800
Runner Up:
Gruber Law Offices, LLC
Honorable Mentions:
Habush Habush & Rottier S.C.
Ramón & Medrano, S.C.
Lawyer—Workers’ Compensation
First Place:
Hupy and Abraham, S.C.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave.
414-223-4800
Runner Up:
The Previant Law Firm, S.C.
Honorable Mentions:
Domer Law
Ramón & Medrano, S.C.
Massage Therapist
First Place:
Originails Salon & Spa
6122 S. 108th St.
414- 425-8489
Runner Up:
INVIVO
Honorable Mentions:
Nailistic Spa
Healium Wellness
Nail Technician
First Place:
Polished Nail Bar
621 E. Brady St.
414-276-6245
Runner Up:
Nailistic Spa
Honorable Mention:
Originails Salon & Spa
Tip To Toe
Personal Trainer
First Place:
Wisconsin Athletic Club (WAC)
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
INVIVO
Honorable Mentions:
Linda Kessler
Orange Shoe Personal Fitness
Socially Responsible Investment Advisor
First Place:
Annex Wealth Management, LLC
Runner Up:
Granite Financial Group, LLC
Honorable Mention:
Dana Investment Advisors
Spa
First Place:
Neroli Salon & Spa
Multiple locations
Runner Up:
Nailistic Spa
Honorable Mentions:
INVIVO
Juniper Spa and Body
Tattoo Parlor
First Place:
Walker’s Point Tattoo Company
712 S. Second St.
414-273-7827
Runner Up:
Atomic Tattoos & Piercing
Honorable Mentions:
Solid State Tattoo Milwaukee
Cornerstone Tattoo
Veterinarian
First Place:
Shorewood Animal Hospital
2500 E. Capitol Drive
414-962-6662
Runner Up:
West Allis Animal Hospital
Honorable Mentions:
The Cat Doctor, S.C.
St. Paul Veterinary Clinic
Wedding Photographer
First Place:
414 Photography
414-217-5074
Runner Up:
Danielle Simone Photography
Honorable Mentions:
LuvFilms: Films, Photo, Travel
44 Caliber Media LLC
Yoga
First Place:
Milwaukee Yoga Center
3514 N. Oakland Ave.
414-332-3551
Runner Up:
Urban Om
Honorable Mentions:
INVIVO
Healium Hot Yoga