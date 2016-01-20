BOM Winners 2015: Bought and Sold

best of milwaukee 2015

{ bought & sold }

Adult Retail Store

First Place:

The Tool Shed:

An Erotic Boutique

2427 N. Murray Ave.

414-906-5304

toolshedtoys.com

Runner Up:

Super Video & Variety/Temptations

Honorable Mention:

After Hours Lingerie & Gifts

Antique Store

First Place:

Antiques on Pierce (Formerly Antiques on Second)

1512 W. Pierce St.

414-645-9640

antiquesonpierce.com

Runner Up:

Farm Girl Art & Antiques

Honorable Mentions:

Clinton Street Antiques

Alt’s Antiques

Art Supply Store

First Place:

Michaels

Multiple Locations

michaels.com

Runner Up:

Hobby Lobby

Honorable Mentions:

Blick Art Materials

Utrecht Art Supplies

Auto Dealership

—Domestic

First Place:

Wilde Automotive Group

Multiple locations

wildeauto.com

Runner Up:

Heiser Automotive Group

Honorable Mentions:

Sommer’s Automotive

Griffin Chevrolet

Auto Dealership

—Import

First Place:

Concours Motors

Multiple locations

concoursmotors.com

Runner Up:

Andrew Toyota

Honorable Mentions:

International Autos Group

Wilde Automotive Group

Auto Detailer

First Place:

Full Service

Car Wash

Multiple locations

fullservicecarwash.us

Runner Up:

Prestige Auto Works

Honorable Mentions:

Metro Car Wash

& Detailing Centre

Sir Waxer

Auto Repair

First Place:

Andrew Toyota

1620 W. Silver Spring Drive

877-204-8005

andrewtoyota.com

Runner Up:

Riverside Automotive

Honorable Mentions:

Fazio Automotive

Manyo Motors

Best Carpet/Fine Rugs

First Place:

Kashou Carpets

2169 N. Farwell Ave.

414-271-9020

kashoucarpets.com

Runner Up:

Persian Rug Gallery

Honorable Mentions:

Malkin’s Flooring

Orley Shabahang

Bike Shop

First Place:

Wheel & Sprocket

Multiple locations

wheelandsprocket.com

Runner Up:

Ben’s Cycle & Fitness

Honorable Mentions:

South Shore Cyclery

The Bike Fixers

Bookstore

First Place:

Boswell Book Company

2559 N. Downer Ave.

414-332-1181

boswellbooks.com

Runner Up:

Half Price Books

Honorable Mentions:

Barnes & Noble

Downtown Books

Camping Equipment

First Place:

Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)

13100 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield

262-783-6150

rei.com

Runner Up:

Sherper’s

Honorable Mentions:

Laacke & Joys

Erehwon Mountain Outfitter

Clothing Boutique

First Place:

MilwaukeeHome

159 N. Jackson St.

414-731-5339

mkehome.com

Runner Up:

Sparrow Collective

Honorable Mentions:

Lizzibeth

White Dress Bridal Boutique

Clothing—Children’s

First Place:

Little Monsters

2445 N. Farwell Ave.

414-964-2323

littlemonstersmilwaukee.com

Runner Up:

Gymboree

Honorable Mentions:

MilwaukeeHome

theMINIclassy

Clothing—Men’s

First Place:

Harleys for Men

3565 N. Oakland Ave.

414-332-3404

harleys4men.com

Runner Up:

Macy’s

Honorable Mentions:

Frieschskys

NL Suits

Clothing—Women’s

First Place:

Kohl’s

Multiple locations

kohls.com

Runner Up:

Lizzibeth

Honorable Mentions:

MilwaukeeHome

Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique

Comic Book Store

First Place:

Collector’s Edge Comics

Multiple locations

collectorsedgecomics.com

Runner Up:

Lost World of Wonders

Honorable Mentions:

Neptune Comics

Vortex Comics

Eyewear

First Place:

Wisconsin Vision

Multiple locations

wisconsinvision.com

Runner Up:

Metro Eye

Honorable Mentions:

Milwaukee Eye Care Associates

Bronze Optical

Fair Trade Store

First Place:

Outpost Natural Foods

Multiple locations

outpost.coop

Runner Up:

Riverwest Co-op

Grocery and Café

Honorable Mentions:

Four Corners of the World

Plowshare Fair Trade

Marketplace

Fashion Accessories

First Place:

Bangles & Bags

Multiple locations

feelfabulousforless.com

Runner Up:

Sparrow Collective

Honorable Mentions:

Lizzibeth

Charming Charlie

Fine Jewelry Store

First Place:

Kesslers Diamonds

Multiple locations

kesslersdiamonds.com

Runner Up:

Powers Jewelry Designers

Honorable Mentions:

Schwanke-Kasten Jewelers

The Jewelry Center

Flower Shop

First Place:

Sendik’s Food Market

Multiple locations

sendiks.com

Runner Up:

The Flower Lady

Honorable Mentions:

Locker’s Floral

Belle Fiori

Furniture

First Place:

Steinhafels

Multiple locations

steinhafels.com

Runner Up:

BILTRITE Furniture

Honorable Mentions:

Penny Mustard Furnishings

The Home Market

Garden Center

First Place:

Stein’s Garden

& Home

Multiple Locations

shopsteins.com

Runner Up:

Milaeger’s

Honorable Mentions:

Bluemel’s Garden

& Landscape Center

Bayside Garden Center

Gift Shop

First Place:

The Gift Shoppe

Multiple locations

thegiftshoppe.net

Runner Up:

The Waxwing

Honorable Mentions:

Sparrow Collective

Lizzibeth

Head Shop

First Place:

Atomic Glass

1813 E. Locust St.

414-332-4141

atomicglass.net

Runner Up:

Blue on Greenfield

Honorable Mentions:

Pipe Dreams Smoke Shop

414 Glass & Grooves

Motorcycle Dealership

First Place:

House of Harley-Davidson

6221 W. Layton Ave.

414-282-2211

houseofharley.com

Runner Up:

Milwaukee Harley-Davidson

Honorable Mentions:

Hal’s Harley-Davidson

Suburban Motors

Harley-Davidson

Musical Instrument

Store

First Place:

Cascio Interstate Music

13819 W. National Ave.

800-462-2263

interstatemusic.com

Runner Up:

Brass Bell Music

Honorable Mentions:

Cream City Music

Uncle Bob’s Music Center

New Retail Store

First Place:

Lizzibeth

550 E. Menomonee St.

414-416-6265

shop.shoplizzibeth.com

Runner Up:

Rock Paper Scissors

Honorable Mentions:

The Gift Shoppe Brookfield

Ruckus & Glee Toy Store

Pet Store

First Place:

Pet Supplies Plus

Multiple locations

petsuppliesplus.com

Runner Up:

Bark n’ Scratch Outpost

Honorable Mentions:

Pet World Warehouse Outlet

The Natural Pet

Record Store

First Place:

The Exclusive Company

Multiple locations

exclusivecompany.com

Runner Up:

Rushmor Records

Honorable Mentions:

Record Head

Acme Records

& Music Emporium

Shoe Store

First Place:

Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW)

Multiple locations

dsw.com

Runner Up:

Stan’s Fit For Your Feet

Honorable Mentions:

Rogan’s Shoes

(shoo)

Tobacco Shop

First Place:

Knuckleheads Tobacco & Vapes

2949 N. Oakland Ave.

414-962-3052

knuckleheadstobacco.com

Runner Up:

Uhle Tobacco Company

Honorable Mentions:

Havana Lounge and Cigar

Famous Smoke Shop

Vape Shop

First Place:

Blue on Greenfield

7223 W. Greenfield Ave.

414-453-7223

blueongreenfield.com

Runner Up:

MKE Vape

Honorable Mentions:

414 Glass & Grooves

Knuckleheads Tobacco

& Vapes

Vintage/Thrift Store

First Place:

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin

Multiple locations

goodwillsew.com

Runner Up:

ReThreads Clothing

Honorable Mentions:

St. Vincent de Paul Society

of Milwaukee

Luv Unlimited

Wedding Rings

First Place:

Kesslers Diamonds

Multiple locations

kesslersdiamonds.com

Runner Up:

Powers Jewelry Designers

Honorable Mentions:

Jared The Galleria of Jewelry

A Trio Jewelry Design Studio