BOM Winners 2015: Bought and Sold

best of milwaukee 2015
{ bought & sold }
Adult Retail Store
First Place:
The Tool Shed:
An Erotic Boutique
2427 N. Murray Ave.
414-906-5304
toolshedtoys.com
Runner Up:
Super Video & Variety/Temptations
Honorable Mention:
After Hours Lingerie & Gifts
Antique Store
First Place:
Antiques on Pierce (Formerly Antiques on Second)
1512 W. Pierce St.
414-645-9640
antiquesonpierce.com
Runner Up:
Farm Girl Art & Antiques
Honorable Mentions:
Clinton Street Antiques
Alt’s Antiques
Art Supply Store
First Place:
Michaels
Multiple Locations
michaels.com
Runner Up:
Hobby Lobby
Honorable Mentions:
Blick Art Materials
Utrecht Art Supplies
Auto Dealership
—Domestic
First Place:
Wilde Automotive Group
Multiple locations
wildeauto.com
Runner Up:
Heiser Automotive Group
Honorable Mentions:
Sommer’s Automotive
Griffin Chevrolet
Auto Dealership
—Import
First Place:
Concours Motors
Multiple locations
concoursmotors.com
Runner Up:
Andrew Toyota
Honorable Mentions:
International Autos Group
Wilde Automotive Group
Auto Detailer
First Place:
Full Service
Car Wash
Multiple locations
fullservicecarwash.us
Runner Up:
Prestige Auto Works
Honorable Mentions:
Metro Car Wash
& Detailing Centre
Sir Waxer
Auto Repair
First Place:
Andrew Toyota
1620 W. Silver Spring Drive
877-204-8005
andrewtoyota.com
Runner Up:
Riverside Automotive
Honorable Mentions:
Fazio Automotive
Manyo Motors
Best Carpet/Fine Rugs
First Place:
Kashou Carpets
2169 N. Farwell Ave.
414-271-9020
kashoucarpets.com
Runner Up:
Persian Rug Gallery
Honorable Mentions:
Malkin’s Flooring
Orley Shabahang
Bike Shop
First Place:
Wheel & Sprocket
Multiple locations
wheelandsprocket.com
Runner Up:
Ben’s Cycle & Fitness
Honorable Mentions:
South Shore Cyclery
The Bike Fixers
Bookstore
First Place:
Boswell Book Company
2559 N. Downer Ave.
414-332-1181
boswellbooks.com
Runner Up:
Half Price Books
Honorable Mentions:
Barnes & Noble
Downtown Books
Camping Equipment
First Place:
Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI)
13100 W. Capitol Drive, Brookfield
262-783-6150
rei.com
Runner Up:
Sherper’s
Honorable Mentions:
Laacke & Joys
Erehwon Mountain Outfitter
Clothing Boutique
First Place:
MilwaukeeHome
159 N. Jackson St.
414-731-5339
mkehome.com
Runner Up:
Sparrow Collective
Honorable Mentions:
Lizzibeth
White Dress Bridal Boutique
Clothing—Children’s
First Place:
Little Monsters
2445 N. Farwell Ave.
414-964-2323
littlemonstersmilwaukee.com
Runner Up:
Gymboree
Honorable Mentions:
MilwaukeeHome
theMINIclassy
Clothing—Men’s
First Place:
Harleys for Men
3565 N. Oakland Ave.
414-332-3404
harleys4men.com
Runner Up:
Macy’s
Honorable Mentions:
Frieschskys
NL Suits
Clothing—Women’s
First Place:
Kohl’s
Multiple locations
kohls.com
Runner Up:
Lizzibeth
Honorable Mentions:
MilwaukeeHome
Miss Ruby Bridal Boutique
Comic Book Store
First Place:
Collector’s Edge Comics
Multiple locations
collectorsedgecomics.com
Runner Up:
Lost World of Wonders
Honorable Mentions:
Neptune Comics
Vortex Comics
Eyewear
First Place:
Wisconsin Vision
Multiple locations
wisconsinvision.com
Runner Up:
Metro Eye
Honorable Mentions:
Milwaukee Eye Care Associates
Bronze Optical
Fair Trade Store
First Place:
Outpost Natural Foods
Multiple locations
outpost.coop
Runner Up:
Riverwest Co-op
Grocery and Café
Honorable Mentions:
Four Corners of the World
Plowshare Fair Trade
Marketplace
Fashion Accessories
First Place:
Bangles & Bags
Multiple locations
feelfabulousforless.com
Runner Up:
Sparrow Collective
Honorable Mentions:
Lizzibeth
Charming Charlie
Fine Jewelry Store
First Place:
Kesslers Diamonds
Multiple locations
kesslersdiamonds.com
Runner Up:
Powers Jewelry Designers
Honorable Mentions:
Schwanke-Kasten Jewelers
The Jewelry Center
Flower Shop
First Place:
Sendik’s Food Market
Multiple locations
sendiks.com
Runner Up:
The Flower Lady
Honorable Mentions:
Locker’s Floral
Belle Fiori
Furniture
First Place:
Steinhafels
Multiple locations
steinhafels.com
Runner Up:
BILTRITE Furniture
Honorable Mentions:
Penny Mustard Furnishings
The Home Market
Garden Center
First Place:
Stein’s Garden
& Home
Multiple Locations
shopsteins.com
Runner Up:
Milaeger’s
Honorable Mentions:
Bluemel’s Garden
& Landscape Center
Bayside Garden Center
Gift Shop
First Place:
The Gift Shoppe
Multiple locations
thegiftshoppe.net
Runner Up:
The Waxwing
Honorable Mentions:
Sparrow Collective
Lizzibeth
Head Shop
First Place:
Atomic Glass
1813 E. Locust St.
414-332-4141
atomicglass.net
Runner Up:
Blue on Greenfield
Honorable Mentions:
Pipe Dreams Smoke Shop
414 Glass & Grooves
Motorcycle Dealership
First Place:
House of Harley-Davidson
6221 W. Layton Ave.
414-282-2211
houseofharley.com
Runner Up:
Milwaukee Harley-Davidson
Honorable Mentions:
Hal’s Harley-Davidson
Suburban Motors
Harley-Davidson
Musical Instrument
Store
First Place:
Cascio Interstate Music
13819 W. National Ave.
800-462-2263
interstatemusic.com
Runner Up:
Brass Bell Music
Honorable Mentions:
Cream City Music
Uncle Bob’s Music Center
New Retail Store
First Place:
Lizzibeth
550 E. Menomonee St.
414-416-6265
shop.shoplizzibeth.com
Runner Up:
Rock Paper Scissors
Honorable Mentions:
The Gift Shoppe Brookfield
Ruckus & Glee Toy Store
Pet Store
First Place:
Pet Supplies Plus
Multiple locations
petsuppliesplus.com
Runner Up:
Bark n’ Scratch Outpost
Honorable Mentions:
Pet World Warehouse Outlet
The Natural Pet
Record Store
First Place:
The Exclusive Company
Multiple locations
exclusivecompany.com
Runner Up:
Rushmor Records
Honorable Mentions:
Record Head
Acme Records
& Music Emporium
Shoe Store
First Place:
Designer Shoe Warehouse (DSW)
Multiple locations
dsw.com
Runner Up:
Stan’s Fit For Your Feet
Honorable Mentions:
Rogan’s Shoes
(shoo)
Tobacco Shop
First Place:
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Vapes
2949 N. Oakland Ave.
414-962-3052
knuckleheadstobacco.com
Runner Up:
Uhle Tobacco Company
Honorable Mentions:
Havana Lounge and Cigar
Famous Smoke Shop
Vape Shop
First Place:
Blue on Greenfield
7223 W. Greenfield Ave.
414-453-7223
blueongreenfield.com
Runner Up:
MKE Vape
Honorable Mentions:
414 Glass & Grooves
Knuckleheads Tobacco
& Vapes
Vintage/Thrift Store
First Place:
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin
Multiple locations
goodwillsew.com
Runner Up:
ReThreads Clothing
Honorable Mentions:
St. Vincent de Paul Society
of Milwaukee
Luv Unlimited
Wedding Rings
First Place:
Kesslers Diamonds
Multiple locations
kesslersdiamonds.com
Runner Up:
Powers Jewelry Designers
Honorable Mentions:
Jared The Galleria of Jewelry
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio