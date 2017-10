BOM Winners 2015: Higher Education

Best College For Students Ages 35 And Up

First Place:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www4.uwm.edu

Runner Up:

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

Honorable Mentions:

Alverno College

Cardinal Stritch University

Best MBA Program

First Place:

Marquette University

marquette.edu

Runner Up:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Honorable Mentions:

Alverno College

Cardinal Stritch University

Online College/University

First Place:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www4.uwm.edu

Runner Up:

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

Honorable Mentions:

Cardinal Stritch University

Herzing University

Post-Graduate College

First Place:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www4.uwm.edu

Runner Up:

Marquette University

Honorable Mentions:

Cardinal Stritch University

Alverno College

Private College/University

First Place:

Marquette University

marquette.edu

Runner Up:

Alverno College

Honorable Mentions:

Mount Mary University

Cardinal Stritch University

Public College/University

First Place:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

www4.uwm.edu

Runner Up:

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

Honorable Mentions:

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

University of Wisconsin-Waukesha

Vocational/Technical College

First Place:

Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC)

matc.edu

Runner Up:

Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE)

Honorable Mentions:

Waukesha County Technical College

Gateway Technical College