Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners: Bought & Sold

Categories:
Adult Retail Store
FIRST PLACE:
The Tool Shed
2427 N. Murray Ave.
414-906-5304
ToolShedToys.com
RUNNERS-UP:
After Hours
Naughty But Nice
Super Video & Variety/Temptations
Antique Store
FIRST PLACE:
Antiques on Pierce
1512 W. Pierce St.
414-645-9640
AntiquesOnPierce.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Clinton Street Antiques
Farm Girl Art and Antiques
Uncle Ned’s
Art Supply Store
FIRST PLACE:
Blick Art Materials
multiple locations
DickBlick.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Hobby Lobby
Michaels
Auto Dealership-Domestic
FIRST PLACE:
Boucher Chevrolet
1421 E. Moreland Road
262-347-4314
BoucherChevrolet.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Heiser Ford Lincoln
Holz Chevrolet
Uptown Motors
Auto Dealership-Import
FIRST PLACE:
David Hobbs Honda
6100 N. Green Bay Ave.
414-352-6100
DavidHobbs.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Andrew Toyota
Don Jacobs
Schlossman Subaru City of Milwaukee
Auto Detailer
FIRST PLACE:
Metro Hand Car Wash and Detailing Centre
1510 N. Van Buren St.
414-220-9600
MetroCarWashAndDetailing.com
RUNNERS-UP:
CJ’s Auto
Griffin Hub
Auto Repair
FIRST PLACE:
Hale Park Automotive
10983 W. Forest Home Ave.
414-425-1441
HaleParkAuto.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Josh’s Garage
Manyo Motors
Riverside Automotive
Bike Shop
FIRST PLACE:
Wheel & Sprocket
multiple locations
WheelAndSprocket.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Ben’s Cycle
DreamBikes
The Bike Fixers
Bookstore
FIRST PLACE:
Boswell Book Company
2559 N. Downer Ave.
414-332-1181
BoswellBooks.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Barnes & Noble—Mayfair
Downtown Books
Half Price Books
Bridal Dress Shop
FIRST PLACE:
David’s Bridal
multiple locations
DavidsBridal.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Amelishan Bridal
Bliss Bridal
White Dress Bridal Boutique
Camping Equipment
FIRST PLACE:
REI
13100 W. Capitol Drive
262-783-6150
REI.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Erehwon Mountain Outfitter
Sherper’s
Yellow Wood
Carpet/Fine Rugs
FIRST PLACE:
Kashou Carpets
2169 N. Farwell Ave.
414-271-9020
KashouCarpets.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Carpet Mill Outlet
Malkin’s Flooring
Shabahang Rugs
Clothing Boutique
FIRST PLACE:
Luv Unlimited
2649 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
414-744-2540
LuvUnlimited.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Dressed in Time
Hyde Park MKE
Lizzibeth
Clothing-Children's
FIRST PLACE:
Little Monsters
2445 N. Farwell Ave.
414-964-2323
LittleMonstersMilwaukee.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Sheek 911 Boutique
Sparrow Clothing
The Children’s Place
Clothing-Men's
FIRST PLACE:
Harleys for Men
3565 N. Oakland Ave.
414-332-3404
Harleys4Men.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Hyde Park MKE
Milwaukee Home
Sheek 911 Boutique
Clothing-Women's
FIRST PLACE:
Lizzibeth
550 E. Menomonee St.
414-416-6265
Lizzibeth.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Dressed in Time
Free Bird
Sheek 911 Boutique
Comic Book Store
FIRST PLACE:
Collector’s Edge Comics
multiple locations
CollectorsEdgeComics.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Lost World of Wonders
Vortex Comics
Eyewear
FIRST PLACE:
Wisconsin Vision
multiple locations
WisconsinVision.com
RUNNERS-UP:
BeSpectacled
Eye Candy
Metro Eye
Fair Trade Store
FIRST PLACE:
Beans & Barley
1901 E. North Ave.
414-278-7878
BeansAndBarley.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Four Corners of the World
Green Fields
Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace
Fashion Accessories
FIRST PLACE:
The Waxwing
1800 E. North Ave.
TheWaxwing.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Bangles & Bags
Lizzibeth
Sparrow Collective
Fine Jewelry Store
FIRST PLACE:
Kessler’s Diamonds
450 E. Mason St.
414-721-9450
KesslersDiamonds.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Lyle Husar Designs
Shallow Jewelers
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio
Flower Shop
FIRST PLACE:
The Flower Lady
1417 Underwood Ave.
414-259-0999
TheFlowerLady.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Barb & Dick’s Wildflowers
Bella Fiori
Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse
Furniture
FIRST PLACE:
Steinhafels
multiple locations
Steinhafels.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Ashley’s
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses
Colder’s Furniture and Appliances
Garden Center
FIRST PLACE:
Milaeger’s
4838 Douglas Ave., Racine
262-639-2040
Milaegers.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Bayside Garden Center
Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center
Wisconsin Garden & Pet Supply
Gift Shop
FIRST PLACE:
The Waxwing
1800 E. North Ave.
TheWaxwing.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Hot Pop
Lizzibeth
Sparrow Collective
Head Shop
FIRST PLACE:
Atomic Glass
1813 E. Locust St.
414-332-4141
AtomicGlass.net
RUNNERS-UP:
Blue on Greenfield
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts
Pipe Dreams
Lighting Showroom
FIRST PLACE:
BBC Lighting
2015 W. St. Paul Ave.
414-933-0808
BBCLighting.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Brass Light Gallery
Elektra Lights
Mattress Store
FIRST PLACE:
Verlo Mattress
multiple locations
Verlo.com
RUNNERS-UP:
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses
Mattress Firm
Steinhafels
Motorcycle Dealership
FIRST PLACE:
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson—Oconomowoc
1280 Blue Ribbon Drive
262-569-8500
wisHD.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Don & Roy’s Motorsports
Hal’s Harley-Davidson
Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee
Musical Instrument Store
FIRST PLACE:
Cascio Interstate Music Store
13819 W. National Ave.
262-789-7600
InterstateMusic.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Brass Bell Music Store
Music Go Round
Wade’s Guitar Shop
New Retail Store
FIRST PLACE:
Fresh Thyme Farmers Market
470 E. Pleasant St.
414-290-3999
FreshThyme.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Mod Gen
Swoon
The Gift Shoppe—Greenfield
Pet Store
FIRST PLACE:
Bark n’ Scratch Outpost
5835 W. Bluemound Road
414-444-4110
MilwaukeePetFood.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Bentley’s Pet Outpost
Gary’s Pet Jungle
Mac’s Pet Depot Barkery
Record Store
FIRST PLACE:
The Exclusive Company
multiple locations
ExclusiveCompany.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Acme Records
Bullseye Records
Rushmor Records
Shoe Store
FIRST PLACE:
DSW—Designer Shoe Warehouse
multiple locations
DSW.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Moda 3
Shoo
Stan’s Fit for Your Feet
Tobacco Shop
FIRST PLACE:
Uhle’s Tobacco Company
114 W. Wisconsin Ave.
414-273-6665
Uhles.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Blue on Greenfield
Famous Cigar
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts
Vape Shop
FIRST PLACE:
Blue on Greenfield
7223 W. Greenfield Ave.
414-453-7223
BlueOnGreenfield.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Infinite Vapor Milwaukee
Knucklehead Tobacco & Gifts
Pipe Dreams
Vintage/Thrift Store
FIRST PLACE:
Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin
multiple locations
GoodwillSEW.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Luv Unlimited
Retique
Uncle Ned’s
Wedding Rings
FIRST PLACE:
Kessler’s Diamonds
450 W. Mason St.
414-721-9450
KesslersDiamonds.com
RUNNERS-UP:
Harry Glinberg Jewelers
Husar’s House of Fine Diamonds
Shallow Jewelers