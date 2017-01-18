Best of Milwaukee 2016 Winners: Bought & Sold

×

Adult Retail Store

FIRST PLACE:

The Tool Shed

2427 N. Murray Ave.

414-906-5304

ToolShedToys.com

RUNNERS-UP:

After Hours

Naughty But Nice

Super Video & Variety/Temptations





Antique Store

FIRST PLACE:

Antiques on Pierce

1512 W. Pierce St.

414-645-9640

AntiquesOnPierce.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Clinton Street Antiques

Farm Girl Art and Antiques

Uncle Ned’s





Art Supply Store

FIRST PLACE:

Blick Art Materials

multiple locations

DickBlick.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Hobby Lobby

Michaels

Auto Dealership-Domestic

FIRST PLACE:

Boucher Chevrolet

1421 E. Moreland Road

262-347-4314

BoucherChevrolet.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Heiser Ford Lincoln

Holz Chevrolet

Uptown Motors

Auto Dealership-Import

FIRST PLACE:

David Hobbs Honda

6100 N. Green Bay Ave.

414-352-6100

DavidHobbs.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Andrew Toyota

Don Jacobs

Schlossman Subaru City of Milwaukee

Auto Detailer

FIRST PLACE:

Metro Hand Car Wash and Detailing Centre

1510 N. Van Buren St.

414-220-9600

MetroCarWashAndDetailing.com

RUNNERS-UP:

CJ’s Auto

Griffin Hub

Auto Repair

FIRST PLACE:

Hale Park Automotive

10983 W. Forest Home Ave.

414-425-1441

HaleParkAuto.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Josh’s Garage

Manyo Motors

Riverside Automotive

Bike Shop

FIRST PLACE:

Wheel & Sprocket

multiple locations

WheelAndSprocket.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Ben’s Cycle

DreamBikes

The Bike Fixers

Bookstore

FIRST PLACE:

Boswell Book Company

2559 N. Downer Ave.

414-332-1181

BoswellBooks.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Barnes & Noble—Mayfair

Downtown Books

Half Price Books

Bridal Dress Shop

FIRST PLACE:

David’s Bridal

multiple locations

DavidsBridal.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Amelishan Bridal

Bliss Bridal

White Dress Bridal Boutique

Camping Equipment

FIRST PLACE:

REI

13100 W. Capitol Drive

262-783-6150

REI.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Erehwon Mountain Outfitter

Sherper’s

Yellow Wood

Carpet/Fine Rugs

FIRST PLACE:

Kashou Carpets

2169 N. Farwell Ave.

414-271-9020

KashouCarpets.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Carpet Mill Outlet

Malkin’s Flooring

Shabahang Rugs

Clothing Boutique

FIRST PLACE:

Luv Unlimited

2649 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-744-2540

LuvUnlimited.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Dressed in Time

Hyde Park MKE

Lizzibeth

Clothing-Children's

FIRST PLACE:

Little Monsters

2445 N. Farwell Ave.

414-964-2323

LittleMonstersMilwaukee.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Sheek 911 Boutique

Sparrow Clothing

The Children’s Place

Clothing-Men's

FIRST PLACE:

Harleys for Men

3565 N. Oakland Ave.

414-332-3404

Harleys4Men.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Hyde Park MKE

Milwaukee Home

Sheek 911 Boutique

Clothing-Women's

FIRST PLACE:

Lizzibeth

550 E. Menomonee St.

414-416-6265

Lizzibeth.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Dressed in Time

Free Bird

Sheek 911 Boutique

Comic Book Store

FIRST PLACE:

Collector’s Edge Comics

multiple locations

CollectorsEdgeComics.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Lost World of Wonders

Vortex Comics

Eyewear

FIRST PLACE:

Wisconsin Vision

multiple locations

WisconsinVision.com

RUNNERS-UP:

BeSpectacled

Eye Candy

Metro Eye

Fair Trade Store

FIRST PLACE:

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

414-278-7878

BeansAndBarley.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Four Corners of the World

Green Fields

Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace

Fashion Accessories

FIRST PLACE:

The Waxwing

1800 E. North Ave.

TheWaxwing.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Bangles & Bags

Lizzibeth

Sparrow Collective

Fine Jewelry Store

FIRST PLACE:

Kessler’s Diamonds

450 E. Mason St.

414-721-9450

KesslersDiamonds.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Lyle Husar Designs

Shallow Jewelers

A Trio Jewelry Design Studio

Flower Shop

FIRST PLACE:

The Flower Lady

1417 Underwood Ave.

414-259-0999

TheFlowerLady.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Barb & Dick’s Wildflowers

Bella Fiori

Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse

Furniture

FIRST PLACE:

Steinhafels

multiple locations

Steinhafels.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Ashley’s

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Colder’s Furniture and Appliances

Garden Center

FIRST PLACE:

Milaeger’s

4838 Douglas Ave., Racine

262-639-2040

Milaegers.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Bayside Garden Center

Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center

Wisconsin Garden & Pet Supply

Gift Shop

FIRST PLACE:

The Waxwing

1800 E. North Ave.

TheWaxwing.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Hot Pop

Lizzibeth

Sparrow Collective

Head Shop

FIRST PLACE:

Atomic Glass

1813 E. Locust St.

414-332-4141

AtomicGlass.net

RUNNERS-UP:

Blue on Greenfield

Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts

Pipe Dreams

Lighting Showroom

FIRST PLACE:

BBC Lighting

2015 W. St. Paul Ave.

414-933-0808

BBCLighting.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Brass Light Gallery

Elektra Lights

Mattress Store

FIRST PLACE:

Verlo Mattress

multiple locations

Verlo.com

RUNNERS-UP:

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Mattress Firm

Steinhafels

Motorcycle Dealership

FIRST PLACE:

Wisconsin Harley-Davidson—Oconomowoc

1280 Blue Ribbon Drive

262-569-8500

wisHD.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Don & Roy’s Motorsports

Hal’s Harley-Davidson

Indian Motorcycle of Metro Milwaukee

Musical Instrument Store

FIRST PLACE:

Cascio Interstate Music Store

13819 W. National Ave.

262-789-7600

InterstateMusic.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Brass Bell Music Store

Music Go Round

Wade’s Guitar Shop

New Retail Store

FIRST PLACE:

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market

470 E. Pleasant St.

414-290-3999

FreshThyme.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Mod Gen

Swoon

The Gift Shoppe—Greenfield

Pet Store

Bark n' Scratch Outpost
5835 W. Bluemound Road
414-444-4110

RUNNERS-UP:

Bentley’s Pet Outpost

Gary’s Pet Jungle

Mac’s Pet Depot Barkery

Record Store

FIRST PLACE:

The Exclusive Company

multiple locations

ExclusiveCompany.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Acme Records

Bullseye Records

Rushmor Records

Shoe Store

FIRST PLACE:

DSW—Designer Shoe Warehouse

multiple locations

DSW.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Moda 3

Shoo

Stan’s Fit for Your Feet

Tobacco Shop

FIRST PLACE:

Uhle’s Tobacco Company

114 W. Wisconsin Ave.

414-273-6665

Uhles.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Blue on Greenfield

Famous Cigar

Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts

Vape Shop

FIRST PLACE:

Blue on Greenfield

7223 W. Greenfield Ave.

414-453-7223

BlueOnGreenfield.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Infinite Vapor Milwaukee

Knucklehead Tobacco & Gifts

Pipe Dreams

Vintage/Thrift Store

FIRST PLACE:

Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin

multiple locations

GoodwillSEW.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Luv Unlimited

Retique

Uncle Ned’s

Wedding Rings

FIRST PLACE:

Kessler’s Diamonds

450 W. Mason St.

414-721-9450

KesslersDiamonds.com

RUNNERS-UP:

Harry Glinberg Jewelers

Husar’s House of Fine Diamonds

Shallow Jewelers