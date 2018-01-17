Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Bought and Sold

× Categories: • Adult Retail Store

• Antique Store

• Art Supply Store

• Auto Dealership-Domestic

• Auto Dealership-Import

• Auto Detailer

• Auto Repair

• Bike Shop

• Boats and Boating Supplies

• Boutique Clothing

• Bridal Dress Shop

• Camping Equipment

• Carpet/Fine Rugs • Clothing Boutique

• Clothing-Men's

• Clothing-Women's

• Comic Book Store

• Eyewear

• Fair Trade Store

• Fashion Accessories

• Fine Jewelry Store

• Flower Shop

• Furniture Store

• Garden Center

• Gift Shop

• Head Shop • Lighting Showroom

• Mattress Store

• Motorcycle Dealership

• Musical Instrument Store

• New Retail Store

• Pet Store

• Record Store

• Shoe Store

• Sportswear

• Tobacco Shop

• Vape Shop

• Vintage/Thrift Store

• Wedding Rings

ADULT RETAIL STORE

Winner: The Tool Shed Runners-up: After Hours Lingerie & Gifts City News & Video Temptations

ANTIQUE STORE

Winner: Antiques On Pierce Runners-up: Clinton Street Antiques Farm Girl Uncle Ned’s Consignment Liquidation & Estate Sales

ART SUPPLY STORE

Winner: Blick Art Materials Runners-up: Hobby Lobby Jo-Ann Fabrics Michaels

AUTO DEALERSHIP—DOMESTIC

Winner: Holz Chevrolet Runners-up: Ernie von Schledorn Heiser Ford/Lincoln Schlossmann

AUTO DEALERSHIP—IMPORT

Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-up: Andrew Toyota Gordie Boucher Nissan Reina International Auto Schlossman Subaru—Milwaukee

AUTO DETAILER

Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-up: Finishing Touch Auto Body Johnny Buffit’s Detail & Auto Glass Milwaukee Auto Spa & Mobil 1 Oil Change Royal Car Care Center

AUTO REPAIR

Winner: Riverside Automotive Service & Parts Runners-up: Josh’s Garage Manyo Motors Greitens Auto Service Schetter’s Auto Sales and Service Center State of the Art Import Auto Repair

BIKE SHOP

Winner: Wheel & Sprocket Runners-up: Ben’s Cycle Johnson’s Cycle & Fitness Bigfoot Bike and Skate South Shore Cyclery Truly Spoken Cycles

BOATS AND BOATING SUPPLIES

Winner: SkipperBud’s Pewaukee Runners-up: CenterPointe Yacht Services Kendor’s Marine West Marine

BOOKSTORE

Winner: Boswell Book Company Runners-up: Downtown Books Bought & Sold Little Read Book, Inc. Voyageur Book Shop

BOUTIQUE CLOTHING

Winner: Luv Unlimited Runners-up: Faye’s Lela Lizzibeth Min’s Swoon

BRIDAL DRESS SHOP

Winner: Eva’s Bridal Center Runners-up: Amelishan Bridal Betrothed Your Special Day Boutique Bliss Bridal Dressed in Time Miss Ruby—A Bridal Boutique White Dress Bridal Boutique

CAMPING EQUIPMENT

Winner: REI Runners-up: Erehwon Mountain Outfitter Laacke & Joys Sherper’s Yellow Wood

CARPET/FINE RUGS

Winner: Kashou Carpets Runners-up: Carpet Town Carpets Galore Kerns Carpets Brookfield Malkin’s Flooring Persian Rug Gallery Ron & Russ’s Flooring & Design

CLOTHING—MEN’S

Winner: Harley’s Runners-up: Alive And Fine Luv Unlimited NL Suits Swoon

CLOTHING—WOMEN’S

Winner: The Waxwing Runners-up: Alive And Fine Lizzibeth Swoon

COMIC BOOK STORE

Winner: Collector’s Edge Comics Runners-up: Kowabunga Comics Lost World of Wonders Vortex Comics

EYEWEAR

Winner: Metro Eye Runners-up: Bronze Optical Milwaukee Eye Care Associates Quality Optical

FAIR TRADE STORE

Winner: Beans & Barley Runners-up: Four Corners of the World Global Hands Greenfields Trading Company, Inc. Outpost Natural Foods

FASHION ACCESSORIES

Winner: The Waxwing Runners-up: Lizzibeth Luv Unlimited Swoon

FINE JEWELRY STORE

Winner: Kesslers Diamonds Runners-up: A Trio Jewelry Design Studio Magpie Jewelry & Metal Studio Schwanke-Kasten Jewelers

FLOWER SHOP

Winner: Belle Fiori, Ltd. Runners-up: Parkway Floral, Inc. The Flower Lady Twins Flowers & Home Decor Urban Sense

FURNITURE STORE

Winner: Biltrite Furniture Runners-up: Cream City Restoration Steinhafels Furniture West Elm

GARDEN CENTER

Winner: Plant Land Runners-up: Bayside Garden Center Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center Kellner Greenhouse Milaeger’s Stein’s Garden & Home

GIFT SHOP

Winner: The Gift Shoppe Cudahy Runners-up: Mod Gen Swoon The Waxwing

HEAD SHOP

Winner: Pipe Dreams Runners-up: Closet Classics Knuckleheads 414 Glass & Grooves

LIGHTING SHOWROOM

Winner: BBC Lighting Runners-up: Elektra Lights & Fans Exclusive Lighting Gallery Lights Unlimited Luce Lighting & Design

MATTRESS STORE

Winner: Biltrite Furniture Runners-up: Hassleless Mattress Steinhafels Furniture Verlo Mattress

MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP

Winner: Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Runners-up: Hal’s Harley-Davidson House Of Harley Royal Enfield of Milwaukee

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE

Winner: Cream City Music Runners-up: Cascio Interstate Music Modular Addict Wade’s Guitar Shop White House of Music, Inc.

NEW RETAIL STORE

Winner: Kitschecoo Art & Craft Shed Runners-up: Collected Goods Swoon Von Maur

PET STORE

Winner: Pet Supplies Plus Runners-up: Bark ’N’ Scratch Outpost Bentley’s Pet Stuff PetSmart

RECORD STORE

Winner: The Exclusive Company Runners-up: Acme Records Bull’s Eye Records Rush-Mor Ltd. Music & Video

SHOE STORE

Winner: Stan’s Runners-up: Rogan’s Shoes Shoo, Inc. Designer Shoe Warehouse

SPORTSWEAR

Winner: Sherper’s Runners-up: Burghardt Sporting Goods Erehwon Mountain Outfitter KM Sports Yellow Wood

TOBACCO SHOP

Winner: Uhle’s Runners-up: 414 Glass & Grooves Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Pipe Dreams

VAPE SHOP

Winner: Blue On Greenfield Runners-up: 414 Glass & Grooves Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Lake View Vape

VINTAGE/THRIFT STORE

Winner: Collected Goods Runners-up: Antiques on Pierce Luv Unlimited Retique Store

WEDDING RINGS

Winner: Kesslers Diamonds Runners-up: A Trio Jewelry Design Studio J.P. Haase Jewelers Shaw’s Jewelers

