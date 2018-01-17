Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Bought and Sold

by

ADULT RETAIL STORE


Winner:
The Tool Shed

Runners-up:
After Hours Lingerie & Gifts
City News & Video
Temptations

ANTIQUE STORE


Winner:
Antiques On Pierce

Runners-up:
Clinton Street Antiques
Farm Girl
Uncle Ned’s Consignment Liquidation & Estate Sales

ART SUPPLY STORE


Winner:
Blick Art Materials

Runners-up:
Hobby Lobby
Jo-Ann Fabrics
Michaels

AUTO DEALERSHIP—DOMESTIC


Winner:
Holz Chevrolet

Runners-up:
Ernie von Schledorn
Heiser Ford/Lincoln
Schlossmann

AUTO DEALERSHIP—IMPORT


Winner:
David Hobbs Honda

Runners-up:
Andrew Toyota
Gordie Boucher Nissan
Reina International Auto
Schlossman Subaru—Milwaukee

AUTO DETAILER


Winner:
David Hobbs Honda

Runners-up:
Finishing Touch Auto Body
Johnny Buffit’s Detail & Auto Glass
Milwaukee Auto Spa & Mobil 1 Oil Change
Royal Car Care Center

AUTO REPAIR


Winner:
Riverside Automotive Service & Parts

Runners-up:
Josh’s Garage
Manyo Motors
Greitens Auto Service
Schetter’s Auto Sales and Service Center
State of the Art Import Auto Repair

BIKE SHOP


Winner:
Wheel & Sprocket

Runners-up:
Ben’s Cycle
Johnson’s Cycle & Fitness
Bigfoot Bike and Skate
South Shore Cyclery
Truly Spoken Cycles

BOATS AND BOATING SUPPLIES


Winner:
SkipperBud’s Pewaukee

Runners-up:
CenterPointe Yacht Services
Kendor’s Marine
West Marine

BOOKSTORE


Winner:
Boswell Book Company

Runners-up:
Downtown Books Bought & Sold
Little Read Book, Inc.
Voyageur Book Shop

BOUTIQUE CLOTHING


Winner:
Luv Unlimited

Runners-up:
Faye’s
Lela
Lizzibeth
Min’s
Swoon

BRIDAL DRESS SHOP


Winner:
Eva’s Bridal Center

Runners-up:
Amelishan Bridal
Betrothed Your Special Day Boutique
Bliss Bridal
Dressed in Time
Miss Ruby—A Bridal Boutique
White Dress Bridal Boutique

CAMPING EQUIPMENT


Winner:
REI

Runners-up:
Erehwon Mountain Outfitter
Laacke & Joys
Sherper’s
Yellow Wood

CARPET/FINE RUGS


Winner:
Kashou Carpets

Runners-up:
Carpet Town
Carpets Galore
Kerns Carpets Brookfield
Malkin’s Flooring
Persian Rug Gallery
Ron & Russ’s Flooring & Design

CLOTHING—MEN’S


Winner:
Harley’s

Runners-up:
Alive And Fine
Luv Unlimited
NL Suits
Swoon

CLOTHING—WOMEN’S


Winner:
The Waxwing

Runners-up:
Alive And Fine
Lizzibeth
Swoon

COMIC BOOK STORE


Winner:
Collector’s Edge Comics

Runners-up:
Kowabunga Comics
Lost World of Wonders
Vortex Comics

EYEWEAR


Winner:
Metro Eye

Runners-up:
Bronze Optical
Milwaukee Eye Care Associates
Quality Optical

FAIR TRADE STORE


Winner:
Beans & Barley

Runners-up:
Four Corners of the World
Global Hands
Greenfields Trading Company, Inc.
Outpost Natural Foods

FASHION ACCESSORIES


Winner:
The Waxwing

Runners-up:
Lizzibeth
Luv Unlimited
Swoon

FINE JEWELRY STORE


Winner:
Kesslers Diamonds

Runners-up:
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio
Magpie Jewelry & Metal Studio
Schwanke-Kasten Jewelers

FLOWER SHOP


Winner:
Belle Fiori, Ltd.

Runners-up:
Parkway Floral, Inc.
The Flower Lady
Twins Flowers & Home Decor
Urban Sense

FURNITURE STORE


Winner:
Biltrite Furniture

Runners-up:
Cream City Restoration
Steinhafels Furniture
West Elm

GARDEN CENTER


Winner:
Plant Land

Runners-up:
Bayside Garden Center
Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center
Kellner Greenhouse
Milaeger’s
Stein’s Garden & Home

GIFT SHOP


Winner:
The Gift Shoppe Cudahy

Runners-up:
Mod Gen
Swoon
The Waxwing

HEAD SHOP


Winner:
Pipe Dreams

Runners-up:
Closet Classics
Knuckleheads
414 Glass & Grooves

LIGHTING SHOWROOM


Winner:
BBC Lighting

Runners-up:
Elektra Lights & Fans
Exclusive Lighting Gallery
Lights Unlimited
Luce Lighting & Design

MATTRESS STORE


Winner:
Biltrite Furniture

Runners-up:
Hassleless Mattress
Steinhafels Furniture
Verlo Mattress

MOTORCYCLE DEALERSHIP


Winner:
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Runners-up:
Hal’s Harley-Davidson
House Of Harley
Royal Enfield of Milwaukee

MUSICAL INSTRUMENT STORE


Winner:
Cream City Music

Runners-up:
Cascio Interstate Music
Modular Addict
Wade’s Guitar Shop
White House of Music, Inc.

NEW RETAIL STORE


Winner:
Kitschecoo Art & Craft Shed

Runners-up:
Collected Goods
Swoon
Von Maur

PET STORE


Winner:
Pet Supplies Plus

Runners-up:
Bark ’N’ Scratch Outpost
Bentley’s Pet Stuff
PetSmart

RECORD STORE


Winner:
The Exclusive Company

Runners-up:
Acme Records
Bull’s Eye Records
Rush-Mor Ltd. Music & Video

SHOE STORE


Winner:
Stan’s

Runners-up:
Rogan’s Shoes
Shoo, Inc.
Designer Shoe Warehouse

SPORTSWEAR


Winner:
Sherper’s

Runners-up:
Burghardt Sporting Goods
Erehwon Mountain Outfitter
KM Sports
Yellow Wood

TOBACCO SHOP


Winner:
Uhle’s

Runners-up:
414 Glass & Grooves
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts
Pipe Dreams

VAPE SHOP


Winner:
Blue On Greenfield

Runners-up:
414 Glass & Grooves
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts
Lake View Vape

VINTAGE/THRIFT STORE


Winner:
Collected Goods

Runners-up:
Antiques on Pierce
Luv Unlimited
Retique Store

WEDDING RINGS


Winner:
Kesslers Diamonds

Runners-up:
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio
J.P. Haase Jewelers
Shaw’s Jewelers

<< Back to all Best of Milwaukee 2017 Categories