Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Dining Out

AFRICAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Irie Zulu

7237 W. North Ave.

414-509-6014

IrieZulu.com

Irie Zulu’s seamless blend of African and Jamaican cuisine makes for a vibrant dining experience unique to Milwaukee. Meals are thoughtfully prepared, made with local ingredients and gloriously spiced using products from Afro Fusion Cuisine, owner Yollande Tchouapi Deacon’s line of spices and marinades available in store or online. Enjoy hard-to-find African dishes including Beef Suya and delicious seafood pepper soup made with sustainably raised cod. Try a house-made hibiscus juice to offset the spicier dishes. Irie Zulu’s ambiance is warm, inviting and familial. Be prepared to wait if the restaurant is busy but, as our server pointed out, this only allows for more bonding time. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up:

Alem Ethiopian Village

Blue Star Café

Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant





BARBECUE

First Place:

Smoke Shack

multiple locations

HospitalityDemocracy.com/Smoke-Shack

New barbecue restaurants have been popping up all over the city over the last half decade, but few of these new additions to Milwaukee’s smoked-meat scene have made a bigger splash than the Smoke Shack, where patrons line up at peak hours for pulled chicken, pork loin sandwiches, brisket sloppy joes and other specialties. In a departure from Southern barbecue tradition, the meat here isn’t pre-sauced. Instead, diners add their own, choosing from a selection of five house-made sauces that include a smoky take on Kansas City sauce and a sweet, mustardy concoction called Carolina Gold. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Double B’s BBQ

Iron Grate BBQ

Sandra’s on the Park





BAR FOOD

First Place:

Three Lions Pub

4515 N. Oakland Ave.

414-763-6992

ThreeLionsPub.com

For the second straight year, Three Lions Pub takes honors for best pub food. Billed as an “authentic British Pub,” Three Lions offers British dishes like scotch eggs, bangers and mash, and shepherd’s pie, as well as American favorites like burgers and wings. Their Full English Breakfast, served for brunch only, includes sausage, English bacon, eggs, grilled veggies, white pudding and baked beans…which is enough to make you feel at home no matter where your ancestors came from. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-Up:

Camino

Hooligan’s Super Bar

Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub Milwaukee

BREAKFAST / BRUNCH

First Place:

Blue’s Egg

317 N. 76th St.

414-299-3180

BluesEgg.com

There’s very good reason Blue’s Egg regularly wins these categories. The menu is expansive, well-portioned and crafted with fine ingredients; the staff kind, efficient and knowledgeable; and the prices reasonable. When you arrive, enjoy a cup of delicious Valentine coffee and check out the glorious pastry case (think specialty items like Linzer torte and maple-bacon sugar cookies). The regular menu features something for everyone. Calorie conscious? Try the exquisite Florentine “skinny browns” with spinach, pesto and tomato. Gluten-free? The moist, hearty house-made bread is delicious alongside eggs or as French toast. Love tender meats? The 12-hour slow cooked ham and corned beef may be the best in town. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up Breakfast:

Beerline Café

Comet Café

Ma Fischer's Restaurant

Mad Rooster Café

Runners-Up Brunch:

Beerline Café

Comet Café

Wolf Peach

Sabrosa Café & Gallery

Mad Rooster Café

BREW PUB / FISH FRY / FRIED CHEESE CURDS

First Place:

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

414-372-8800

LakefrontBrewery.com

Every beer brewed here is first rate. The first certified organic beer, first federally approved gluten-free beer, first beer made entirely from Wisconsin hops, malt and yeast and the second of the nation’s now ubiquitous pumpkin beers were introduced here. The beer hall’s legendary Friday Fish Fry features live polka music. The cheese curds come from Best of Milwaukee winner Clock Shadow Creamery. The outstanding Milwaukee actor Norman Moses, for one, is a charming tour guide. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up Brew Pub:

Company Brewing

Raised Grain Brewing Co.

Rock Bottom

St. Francis Brewery

Runners-Up Fish Fry:

Snadra's On The Park

Papa Luigi's Pizza

Three Lions Pub

Meyer/s Restaurant

Runners-Up Fried Cheese Curds:

Cousin's Subs

SafeHouse

Jackson's Blue Ribbon Pub Milwaukee

BUFFET/INDIAN/PAKISTANI RESTAURANT

First Place:

Maharaja

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

414-276-2250

maharajarestaurants.com

When Indian restaurants first opened in Milwaukee during the mid-’80s, buffets were the obvious way of introducing an unfamiliar cuisine to the public. They have remained a lunchtime staple for offering variety at reasonable cost. Maharaja has been a perennial lunchtime favorite for Shepherd Express readers; their Sunday brunch (complete with a beverage of French origin, the mimosa) has also become a destination. Not only will you not leave hungry, but most of us would be unable to find room to taste every item on the sprawling set of buffet tables. Come back some evening and try the dinner menu. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up Buffett:

Casablanca

India Garden

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

Runners-Up Indian/Pakistani Restaurant:

India Garden

Café India

Anmol

BURGERS

Tie! Kopp’s Frozen Custard and Oscar’s Pub & Grill

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

Multiple locations

kopps.com

Kopp's Frozen Custard

Multiple locations

kopps.com

Have you ever ordered a chicken sandwich at Kopp's? They're actually quite remarkable, and worth seeking out in their own right, but it's hard to visit here and order anything other than a burger. Kissed with a pat of butter, their Frisbee-sized burgers are the most delectable in the city, and worth every single calorie. The same can be said of Kopp's custard, which is creamy and decadent even by custard standards. Kopp's creative flavors of the day, which include pricey ingredients like macadamia nuts and chocolate truffles, provide that much more of an excuse to treat yourself. (Evan Rytlewski)

Oscar’s Pub & Grill

1712 W. Pierce St.

414-810-1820

oscarsonpierce.com

Although inconspicuously tucked into an industrial district between the 16th Street Viaduct and National Avenue, Oscar’s attracts a big lunch crowd for its big burgers—deliciously prepared Angus patties in seven varieties, served on a superb bun with fries sprinkled in grated cheese. With friendly service, a large domestic and import beer selection and the look of a neighborhood tap, Oscar’s is appealing any time of day. Rumors have spread of a second Oscar’s to open this year. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

AJ Bombers

Camino

Stack'd Burger Bar

BURRITO

First Place:

Café Corazón

multiple locations

corazonmilwaukee.com

Burritos and margaritas are the Batman and Robin of Mexican fare. Conveniently, Milwaukee’s favorite rendering of this culinary dynamic duo is available at one place: Café Corazón—now located in two neighborhoods—Riverwest and Bay View. A combination so filling, nourishing and intoxicating that you hardly need consult the menu, the only challenge is not spoiling your appetite on the gratis chips and salsa. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-Up:

Beans & Barley

BelAir Cantina

Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

CARIBBEAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Cubanitas

multiple locations

getbianchini.com

Milwaukee’s first and only entirely Cuban restaurant, Cubanitas is part of a group of restaurants owned by Marc and Marta Bianchini. They also operate Indulge wine bar’s two locations and this fall they launched Cubanitas’ second location in Drexel Town Square in Oak Creek. The original Downtown location, with its cheery ambiance and attentive servers, is the perfect spot for an elegant meal to start off a night on the town. Look for multiple preparations of plantains and cassava, as well as a respectable array of seafood, ropa vieja (national dish of Cuba) and knock-your-socks-off cocktails like caipirinhas and pisco sours. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up:

Irie Zulu

La Caribeña Restaurant

Uppa Yard

CENTRAL/SOUTH AMERICAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Chef Paz Restaurant

9039 W. National Ave.

414-327-1600

chefpazrestaurant.com

Peru—with its topographical makeup a hybrid of coast, highlands and jungle—is home of the most diverse cuisine on the planet. So a spot with a French sounding name in the heart of West Allis seems apt to hint at the spectrum. Entrées bound between the smoked pork cecina to the Latin likes of paella. Wash anything down with a pisco sour or a chicah morada, sit back and wonder how such sexy fare can feel so homey. (Todd Lazarski)

Runners-Up:

Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen & Catering

C-viche

El Salvador Restaurant

CHEAP EATS

First Place:

Conejito’s Place

539 W. Virginia St.

414-278-9106

conejitos-place.com

A perennial favorite in this category, Conejito’s features a simple menu at rock-bottom prices. The most expensive single item is the $5 spare ribs dinner and four steak tacos with a side of rice and beans runs less than six bucks. It ain’t fancy (meals are famously served on paper plates), but it’s still very good food served up in a quintessentially Milwaukee setting. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-Up:

Beerline Café

Oakland Gyros

Oscar’s Pub & Grill

CHEF

First Place:

Gregory León

Gregory León, chef and co-owner of Amilinda, drew his Spanish-Portuguese menu from his travels. He is one the most approachable restaurateurs in the biz. Everything at Amilinda from tiles, exposed Cream City brick walls, paintings or the brightly colored rooster sitting on the chef’s counter (aka bar) has a story he is willing to share. However, this story doesn’t end with the décor, but carries over to a creative and thoughtful menu. Bravo to León for doing fewer menu items, doing them well and changing them daily (menu prices fluctuate based on market prices). León works with local farmers, taking what is in season and creating an abbreviated menu that doesn’t have so many choices it makes your head spin. Almost everything is made in house (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-Up:

Justin Carlisle

Kristin Hueneke

Juan Urbieta

CHICKEN WINGS

First Place:

Points East Pub

1501 N. Jackson St.

414-277-0122

ThePointsEastPub.com

There is an entire page of the Point’s East website devoted to the various awards and honors given to their chicken wings over the years. Plump, spicy and grilled to order, Point’s East wings are a meal in themselves and have become one of Milwaukee’s most famous signature bar foods. A basket of these is more than enough reason to make your way to this corner bar, hidden between bustling Brady Street and the mania of Water Street. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-Up:

Buddha Lounge

Double B’s BBQ

Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub Milwaukee

TomKen’s Bar & Grill

Wings Over Milwaukee

CHINESE RESTAURANT

First Place:

DanDan

360 E. Erie St.

414-488-8036

dandanmke.com

DanDan is named after not only for a Chinese noodle dish but the two extraordinary chefs, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who have poured their heart and soul (along with an homage to food from childhood memories) into an exciting menu. Located in the building that once housed Tulip, it has a fun new vibe with a dragon on the wall, a pergola along the hallway and the illuminated DanDan sign (in Chinese) that makes the red walls glow like warm embers. It’s all reminiscent of walking down a street in Chinatown. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-Up:

Emperor of China

Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant

No. 1 Chinese Restaurant

COFFEE SHOP

First Place:

Colectivo

multiple locations

ColectivoCoffee.com

Though united by name and quality coffee, each Colectivo has its own character. The Lakefront location bustles with activity and folks in sweaty spandex. In Shorewood, the clientele is suburban and the cell reception is spotty. I make a habit of mornings at the Riverwest location, where the clamor of roasting activities creates a sonic blanket conducive to thinking and writing. Whatever your needs—provided they include caffeination and a place to sit a spell—Colectivo has you covered. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-Up:

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Avenue Coffeehouse

Brewed Café

DELIVERY MENU

First Place:

Pizza Shuttle

1827 N. Farwell Ave.

414-289-9993

PizzaShuttle.com

No matter what you’ve got a late-night craving for, there’s a good chance Pizza Shuttle can bring it to your door. The menu at this East Side institution spans pages, and includes not only pizza but calzones, Italian dinners, subs, pitas, wraps, gyros, salads, chicken, ribs, burgers, soup, chili and just about any appetizer that can be bread then deep-fried, all of which are available via delivery. It’s the perfect option for those nights when you’re craving something oddly specific but don’t want to leave your couch. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Buddha Lounge

Papa Luigi’s Pizza

Rice N Roll Bistro

DONUTS

First Place:

Cranky Al’s

6901 W. North Ave.

414-258-5282

CrankyAls.com

The “cranky” refers to the hand-cranked donuts that are the coffee house’s signature. They have a deliciously lighter texture than the factory-produced competition, and they aren’t the only good thing on a menu that also boasts sandwiches, salads and other bakery items. Wednesday-Saturday from 4-8 p.m., Al cranks out homemade pizza with an array of toppings—everything from pineapple to anchovies. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Holey Moley Coffee + Doughnuts

National Bakery & Deli

Grebe’s Bakery

FARM-TO-TABLE RESTAURANT / GOURMET RESTAURANT

First Place:

Odd Duck

2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-763-5881

OddDuckRestaurant.com

Open since 2012, Bay View’s Odd Duck continued the trend of restaurants using locally sourced ingredients from such excellent area vendors as Growing Power and Bolanzo Artisan Meats. Odd Duck is socially conscious in all respects down to the tabletops, made from recycled wood. And yes, the food is good with a changing menu incorporating culinary ideas from around the world. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up Farm-to-Table:

Braise

The Farmer’s Wife

Morel

Runners-Up Gourmet Restaurant:

Sanford

Ardent

Bacchus

FRENCH RESTAURANT

First Place:

Le Rêve Patisserie and Café

7610 Harwood Ave.

414-778-3333

LeReveCafe.com

A patisserie and café of distinction, Le Rêve boasts desserts that look like works of art. Expect French classics like steak au poivre, bouillabaisse and steamed mussels. Daily specials have included delicious rainbow trout and grilled, bone marrow-crusted beef tenderloin. The bar has a full range of cocktails plus wine and beer. Open from breakfast through dinner. (Jeff Beutner)

Runners-Up:

Coquette Café

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

Pastiche at the Metro

FROZEN YOGURT SHOP

First Place:

Yo Mama!

multiple locations

YoMamaGoodness.com

“Grab a cup. Make your creation. Weigh and pay!” Follow these simple steps on your visit to Yo Mama! to understand why the establishment is a perennial winner in our Frozen Yogurt category. It’s simple, it’s fun, it’s comparatively healthy, and there are 10 flavors and 35 toppings on offer daily. Health conscious? Most yogurts served have zero fat and a no-sugar option and dairy-free sorbet are always on hand. Earth conscious? Yo Mama! is committed to using recycled materials and partnering with other local businesses. Want something besides yogurt? Enjoy Italian goodies, Simma’s cheesecake, gourmet hot chocolate, Colectivo coffee and even traditional ice cream. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up:

Yo Factory

Fro Zone

MyYoMy

GLUTEN-FREE FRIENDLY

First Place:

Blooming Lotus Bakery

2215 E. North Ave.

414-212-8010

Now approaching its third anniversary, Susan Goulet’s nutrition-conscious bakery has made a major splash on East North Avenue. Crafted in a dedicated grain-free, dairy-free, processed sugar-free and egg-free kitchen, the goodies satisfy cravings with health-conscious gourmet flare. Goulet spent years in the kitchen experimenting with ground chia seeds and flax meal to create gluten-free and vegan-friendly pastry that maintains firmness and moisture. Products include: scones, cookies, brownies and cakes, as well as pizza crust and fresh bread. All are protein rich, low in carbs and high in fiber. Eating right rarely tastes this good! (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up:

Café Manna

Beerline Café

India Garden

GELATO SHOP

First Place:

Glorioso’s Italian Market

1011 E. Brady St.

414-272-0540

Gloriosos.com

It could probably thrive on just its status as an historical Brady Street landmark, but Glorioso’s is also the best place for Italian, Mediterranean and even artisanal Wisconsin foods and drinks. Prices are great and there’s more than you’d ever imagine in luscious gelatos, bakery, cookies, candies, nuts, imported and artisanal cheeses, olive oils, vinegars, olives, fresh sausages, sauces, pastas, pizzas, paninis, coffees, sandwiches, produce, wines and beers and every sort of salad, even octopus. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up:

La Coppa Gelato Café

Cold Spoons

Divino Gelato

GERMAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Mader’s

1041 N. Old World Third St.

414-271-3377

MadersRestaurant.com

Though Milwaukee’s German eating establishments have declined in overall numbers from their heyday decades ago, a few stalwarts remain. The go-to place for traditional German dining remains Mader’s, which was founded in 1902 (thus predating both Henry Ford’s Model T and the Wright Brothers’ first successful flight). In addition to fine German cuisine for both lunch and dinner, it offers a Viennese Sunday Brunch (dating back to 1977), decorous artworks, the Knights Bar, the world’s largest Hummel store and, since 1996, catering. (John Jahn)

Runners-Up:

Kegel’s Inn

Meyer’s Restaurant

The Bavarian Bierhaus

GREEK RESTAURANT

First Place:

Oakland Gyros

multiple locations

The original Oakland Gyros benefited from its location near the UW-Milwaukee campus and on the same block as a popular student bar, Axel’s. Students come and go but Oakland Gyros has endured. It’s nothing fancy, but offers generous portions of tasty Greek food at reasonable prices and served up quickly. The formula was so successful that Oakland Gyros has replicated itself on the South Side with name and menu intact. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Apollo Café

Cosmos Café

Ouzo Café

HOT DOG / KITCHEN OPEN AFTER 10 P.M.

First Place:

The Vanguard

2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

414-539-3593

vanguardbar.com

Calling Vanguard a hot dog place doesn’t do justice to the sheer amount of culinary artistry that goes into its menu. This convivial Bay View bar specializes in encased meats of all kind—chorizo sausages, Hungarian sausages, Jamaican lamb currywurst—many of them topped with imaginative ingredients like basil, pineapple or green chili relish. A huge vegan menu (mushroom poutine and vegan chili cheese dog anyone?) makes this bar a dinner and late-night destination for omnivores and vegetarians alike. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up Hot Dog:

The Dogg Haus

Martino’s Italian Beef and Hot Dogs

Dr. Dawg

Runners-Up Kitchen Open After 10 P.M.:

Buddha Lounge

Ma Fischer’s Restaurant

Goodkind

HOTEL RESTAURANT

First Place:

Mason Street Grill (Pfister Hotel)

425 E. Mason St.

414-298-3131

MasonStreetGrill.com

A wood-fired grill, sounds of light, live jazz music, an outdoor patio, gorgeous inner décor and friendly and attentive service all combine to make the Mason Street Grill ensconced in the Pfister Hotel a great place for lunch or dinner. Open seven days a week, it’s also a great place for a late-evening snack or imbibition (the kitchen’s open til 9 p.m. Sunday and 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday). Seating at the Chef’s Counter enables diners to view up close and personal hustle and bustle of kitchen staff. The eclectic menu is highlighted by the house specialties, including oysters on the half-shell or Rockefeller-style and dinners like Strauss Veal Striploin Oscar. (John Jahn)

Runners-Up:

Tre Rivali (Kimpton Journeyman Hotel)

Café at the Pfister (Pfister Hotel)

Pastiche (Hotel Metro)

ICE CREAM/CUSTARD STAND

First Place:

Kopp’s Frozen Custard

multiple locations

Kopps.com

Have you ever ordered a chicken sandwich at Kopp’s? They’re actually quite remarkable, and worth seeking out in their own right, but it’s hard to visit here and order anything other than a burger. Kissed with a pat of butter, their Frisbee-sized burgers are the most delectable in the city, and worth every single calorie. The same can be said of Kopp’s custard, which is creamy and decadent even by custard standards. Kopp’s creative flavors of the day, which include pricey ingredients like macadamia nuts and chocolate truffles, provide that much more of an excuse to treat yourself. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Leon’s Frozen Custard

Purple Door Ice Cream

Northpoint Custard

ITALIAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant

2995 S. Clement Ave.

414-431-1014

TenutasItalian.com

A charming corner restaurant in Bay View, Tenuta’s serves well-prepared traditional Southern Italian cuisine. The presentation, however, is quite contemporary. Quality starts with freshness, which brings not only the best flavors from the familiar ingredients but the richest colors on the plate as well. Their pizza is among Milwaukee’s best, but don’t ignore the pasta dishes. No surprise: Tenuta’s offers an extensive wine list. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Papa Luigi’s Pizza

Carini’s La Conca d’Oro

Ristorante Bartolotta

JAPANESE RESTAURANT

First Place:

Izumi’s (now closed)

2150 N. Prospect Ave.

414-271-5278

izumis.com

Housed inside a striking, historic Art Deco building, Izumi’s refurbished its airy (and very Japanese) dining room last year, complete with a tatami room. While they were known for sushi, Izumi’s also had an excellent lunch menu featuring bento boxes, udon/soba noodle soups and a full buffet. Drawing on owner Fujiko Yamauchi’s upbringing in Hakata, Fukuoka, Japan, Izumi’s was also home to a ramen night every Thursday. This pioneering establishment will be missed. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Kiku Japanese Restaurant

Rice N Roll Bistro

Fujiyama

Japanica

JEWISH/KOSHER-STYLE RESTAURANT

First Place:

Benji’s Deli

multiple locations

BenjisDeliAndRestaurant.com

Great Jewish delis aren’t like great pizza places or Japanese restaurants. Not every city has one. How lucky Milwaukee is, then, to have Benji’s, which offers all the comforts of a New York delicatessen without the inconvenience of actually having to go to New York. Their corned beef is their great claim to fame, but the menu also includes kosher staples like herring, borscht, brisket and matzo, as well as an assortment of plate-dwarfing sandwiches and one of the best breakfasts in the city. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Jake’s Deli

Rubenstein Family Kosher Oasis

The Kosher Meat Klub

KOREAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Stone Bowl Grill

1958 N. Farwell Ave.

414-220-9111

stonebowlgrill.com

Korean food doesn’t yet have the cultural foothold of Chinese food in the American culinary landscape; but with enticing and mysterious dishes like “hot pots” and “bibimbop” and the fortifying fermentation of kimchi, it has the potential. Stone Bowl Grill—located right next to the Best Sushi-winning Rice N Roll Bistro—offers a variety of authentic fare in a modern environment suitable for date nights, celebrations or good old gustatory experimentation. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-Up:

Seoul Korean Restaurant

Buddha Lounge

Lucky Ginger

LOUISIANA/SOUTHERN RESTAURANT / SOUL FOOD

First Place:

Maxie’s

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

414-292-3969

Maxies.com/milwaukee

Although situated off the usual restaurant districts in a residential neighborhood, Maxie's has been a magnet on Milwaukee’s West Side, a bustling place on weekends when reservations are essential. The reason is simple: excellent Louisiana-style cooking in heaping portions served in a pleasantly funky environment. Bowing to Milwaukee tradition, Maxie’s offers a great fish fry, which gains a Southern accent if you order it with a side of grits. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up Louisiana/Southern Restaurant:

Crawdaddy’s Restaurant

Palomino Bar

Hot Head Fried Chicken

Runners-Up Soul Food:

Tandem

Mr. Perkins Family Restaurant

Ashley’s Bar-B-Que

MEDITERRANEAN RESTAURANT/MIDDLE EASTERN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Casablanca

728 E. Brady St.

414-271-6000

CasablancaOnBrady.com

Casablanca started strong and has just kept growing ever since they moved to Milwaukee’s East Side. A few years ago, the already attractively designed restaurant added a colonnaded upper level with a veranda. On a more subtle level, they continue to enhance their already outstanding lunch buffet by adding new items. The menu features all the Near Eastern favorites, including spinach pies, kebabs, tabbouleh, baba ghanoush and falafel. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up Mediterranean Restaurant:

Shawarma House

Falafel Guys

Tre Rivali

Runners-Up Middle Eastern Restaurant:

Shawarma House

Shahrazad Middle Eastern

Hello Falafel

MEXICAN RESTAURANT

First Place:

Botanas Restaurant

Multiple locations

botanasrestaurant.com

This gem of Milwaukee’s Mexican food scene saw such success in its original Fifth Street location that it opened a second location three years ago. With authentic cuisine from Guadalajara and more than 100 brands of tequila, you’ll never be at a loss for options. The rich, dark moles and wide array of seafood are of particular interest. Service is exceedingly fast and friendly and patrons enjoy ample private lot parking. The atmosphere is surprisingly calm for the amount of traffic the place gets, thanks in part to low lighting and exquisite jungle murals that engulf the entire restaurant (bathrooms included) in an air of tropical wonder. (Selena Milewski)

Runners-Up:

Café Corazón

Tu Casa Mexican Restaurant & Bar

Guanajuato Restaurant

La Fuente (now closed)

NATIONAL CHAIN RESTAURANT (NON-FAST FOOD)

First Place:

Panera Bread

Multiple locations

With many locations in strip malls and other places around the metro area, Panera offers a bright, clean ambience, friendly counter service, bottomless trips to the coffee pots and a consistent lineup of panini sandwiches, soups and salads. Panera is as dependable as McDonald’s—but healthier (and a less hurried, more amicable place to spend time). (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

The Cheesecake Factory

Olive Garden

Red Lobster

Maggiano’s Little Italy

NEW RESTAURANT (OPENED IN 2017)

First Place:

On the Bus

400 N. Water St.

414-204-8585

onthebusmke.com

In addition to offering scratch-made vegan food, On the Bus literally lives up to its name; the serving counter is fashioned from owner Emily Ware’s own 1971 Volkswagen Bus, which was her very first auto. On the Bus features Ware’s own recipes, including fresh almond milk made daily. The almond milk is used in smoothies, ice cream, cheese and their trendy açaí bowls. On the Bus’ arrival shows that the term “vegan” is no longer a scary word. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-Up:

Dorsia

Sabrosa Café & Gallery

The Diplomat

OUTDOOR DINING

First Place:

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

414-481-9974

Barnacle-Buds.com

No, it isn’t the easiest place to find. Unless you’re arriving by boat, you’ll have to cross some train tracks and ignore a few ominous “no trespassing” signs to make it to this tucked-away Bay View riverfront bar, a kitschy little slice of paradise right out of a Jimmy Buffett song. Once you arrive, though, it’s like you’re on vacation. Kick back with some oysters, a basket of fried fish and a bucket of mini Coronas, then close your eyes and pretend you’ve sprung for a hard-earned Florida retreat. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Sandra’s On The Park

Harbor House

Café Hollander

Tess

PIZZERIA—DEEP DISH

First Place:

Capri di Nuovo

8340 W. Beloit Road

414-543-5510

capridinuovo.com

A restaurant called Capri has sat on the corner of 84th and Beloit for decades but the new Capri, under new owners, has been completely remodeled (though the old sign was kept for history’s sake. It’s a breath of fresh air for anyone who remembers the old place. Lasagna is the house specialty, made with meat sauce and then baked in individual dishes with a blanket of mozzarella on top. Pizzas come in Milwaukee, Chicago or pan styles and you can even pick up a take-and-bake pizza to go. The brick-surrounded patio is a nice spot in summer. (Lacey Muszynski)

Runners-Up:

Pizza Man

Fixture Pizza Pub

Transfer Pizzeria Café

Zaffiro’s Pizza & Bar

PIZZERIA—THIN CRUST

First Place:

Zaffiro’s Pizza & Bar

1724 N. Farwell Ave.

414-289-8776

zaffirospizza.com

Pizza with a thin, cracker-type crust seems to be the preferred style in Wisconsin. The Zaffiro family was among Milwaukee’s first pizza-makers in the 1950s, getting their start in the Third Ward before opening their present-day Farwell location in 1954. Still family owned, Zaffiro’s offers a full menu of Italian favorites but, just as it was 65 years ago, their crispy-crust pizza remains the star attraction. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-Up:

Papa Luigi’s Pizza

Pizza Man

Sandra’s On The Park

PIZZERIA—WOOD-FIRED OVEN

First Place:

Carini’s La Conca d’Oro

3468 N. Oakland Ave.

414-963-9623

atouchofsicily.com

More than a dozen pizzas are on the menu, all of them emerging from Carini’s bulbous metal oven, sitting astride a woodpile, open to a roaring fire. Diners sitting nearby can watch as the chef inserts their pizza pie into the hot oven on a long-handled implement. The intense heat does the trick quickly. The 12-inch pizzas are Neapolitan style; the crust is slightly crisp at the edges but soft as pastry inside, neither thin nor thick, and the charring on top from the intense fire adds a touch of smoky flavor to the toppings. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Anodyne Coffee and Pizza

Pizzeria Piccola

Wolf Peach

PLACE TO EAT ALONE

First Place:

George Webb’s

Multiple locations

If you’ve ever wanted to live in a Tom Waits song, try slumping solo over the lunch counter at a George Webb’s at 3 a.m. Eggs, sausage and a side of toast? Chili in a bowl? You can get it all any time of day, possibly from a waitress with a teardrop tattoo. Just be sure to wear a rumpled suit and memories of your ex-wife in some place called Mayor’s Income, Tenn. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-Up:

Beerline Café

Buddha Lounge

Urban Beets Café & Juicer

Sabrosa Café & Gallery

RAMEN

First Place:

Red Light Ramen

1749 N. Farwell Ave.

414-837-5107

RedLightRamen.com

It really is worth the wait. Four nights a week patrons huddle around the heat lamps outside of this cruelly small East Side ramen shop, waiting for one of its very few tables to clear. At some point during that wait you’ll be tempted to throw in the towel, but don’t: Red Light’s ramen really is as transcendent as promised, the silkiest and most luxurious bowl of noodles you’ll find in the city. No matter how numb your feet get, it’s worth it. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Izumi’s (now closed)

Tochi Ramen

Buddha Lounge

RESTAURANT OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY

First Place:

Three Lions Pub

4515 N. Oakland Ave.

414-763-6992

If the accents of many of the servers and the huge British flag hanging on the wall don¹t tip you to the allegiances of this welcoming pub, Three Lions’ menu will. In addition to burgers, wings and sandwiches, it¹s filled with British comfort food staples like shepherd’s pie, Scotch eggs, fish and chips and, for a rich dessert, sticky toffee pudding. Soccer fans gather here for all major games (the pub opens early for big ones), and there’s entertainment many nights of the week, including trivia, live music and karaoke. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Mason Street Grill

Café India

RESTAURANT SERVICE

First Place:

Sanford Restaurant

1547 N. Jackson St.

414-276-9608



sanfordrestaurant.com

It’s been five years since chef Justin Aprahamian and his wife, Sarah, took ownership at Sanford Restaurant. Both were longtime employees under original owners Sandy and Angie D’Amato. But the accolades and praise for the East Side favorite have been going on since its inception in 1989. When told he was in the running for Best Restaurant Service, Justin said, “We have a knowledgeable staff that’s there to accommodate.” And accommodate they do. The menu is seasonal, what he calls “contemporary ethnic” and for those wanting to learn more about the food, Sanford will be offering cooking classes in 2018. But it all comes back to what happens in the dining room. “For us, service is like welcoming someone into our home,” Justin emphasizes, adding, “like welcoming an old friend.” (Harry Cherkinian)

Runners-Up:

India Garden

Morel

Ardent

RESTAURANT WITH A VIEW

First Place:

Harbor House

550 N. Harbor Drive

414-395-4900

HarborHouseMKE.com

The only lakefront restaurant in the city, Harbor House’s prime location skirts the state constitution by existing on city-owned former bed land. A deal with the city and harbor board allows them to use the area, however, and they use it well, offering an extensive seafood menu with a remarkable view of the shoreline and lake. Fine dining has been a fixture at this site since Pieces of Eight opened there in 1969. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-Up:

Wolf Peach

Lake Park Bistro

The Fox & Hounds Restaurant & Tavern

Milwaukee Sail Loft

RIBS

First Place:

Saz’s State House Restaurant

5539 W. State St.

414-453-2410



sazs.com/statehouserestaurant

In 2016, Saz’s celebrated 40 years of business at its State Street flagship. Saz’s is known for its booths at Summerfest and other summer festivals, its numerous contributions to the community, its quintessential Milwaukee presence and—perhaps most of all—its stellar barbecued ribs served at its historic tavern-turned-restaurant. It has been the recipient of Shepherd Express readers awards for many years. The restaurant became the launch point for Saz’s successful catering business. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up:

Sandra’s On The Park

Double B’s BBQ Restaurant

Iron Grate BBQ Co.

ROMANTIC RESTAURANT

First Place:

Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro

3133 E. Newberry Blvd.

414-952-6300

LakeParkBistro.com

Open seven days a week, Bartolotta’s Lake Park Bistro offers the perfect spot year-round for a romantic dining experience. Not only is the très française menu full of delectable dishes that can’t be found anywhere else in the Greater Milwaukee Area, but the inner décor is warm and inviting. And the view! It’s perched on a bluff overlooking an elegant old stairway wending its way down to the Lakefront. And what could be more romantic than a stroll through Lake Park, in which the bistro is ensconced, after your meal? (John Jahn)

Runners-Up:

India Garden

Ristorante Bartolotta

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

SANDWICH

First Place:

LuLu Cafe

2261 S. Howell Ave.

414-294-5858

lulubayview.com

The sandwich selection at this longtime Bay View favorite is eclectic and worldly. From the East, there’s a Mediterranean steak pita, an Indian chicken pita and a falafel pita. From the South, there’s a chipotle chicken pita, with black bean salsa and a cumin-lime sauce, and a loaded Santa Fe cheddar melt. From France there is a croque monsieur with capicola ham and Swiss on a baguette. You get the picture. Vegetarian options abound, and all sandwiches include a choice of LuLu’s signature Asian slaw, thick-cut potato chips or both. Always opt for both. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up:

Cousins Subs

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Benji’s Deli

SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

First Place:

Devon Seafood & Steak

5715 N. Bayshore Drive, Glendale

414- 967-9790

devonseafood.com

Among the first restaurants to open in the revamped Bayshore Town Center, Devon is part of a chain, but its luxuriant seating and tranquil setting will make you feel otherwise. Of special note are jumbo crab cakes that are all about the meat. Dinners lean somewhat toward the upper end of the price spectrum, but lunch deals are affordable. Try one of the Power Lunch Combos for $13. The combos include items like lemongrass shrimp tacos, smoked salmon flatbread and half of a crab melt, among others, and come with a side salad or a bowl of soup. The tasty soups include lobster bisque. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Harbor House

St. Paul Fish Company

Pier 106 Seafood Tavern

Third Coast Provisions

SOUPS

First Place:

Soup Bros.

209 W. Florida St.

414-270-1040

Today the soup line ran from the kitchen, where you order, to the entrance, filling the shop. The smiling woman who gave me her seat at an eight-seater table said, “Isn’t this amazing? I think they seat you with strangers on purpose!” Some artist friends scored a corner table. A perfect place for artists, this: a substantial bowl of luscious soup. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up:

Soup Market

The Soup House

Zoup!

STEAKHOUSE / SUPPER CLUB

First Place:

Five O’Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State St.

414-342-3553

FiveOClockSteakhouse.com

Five O’Clock Steakhouse’s dining experience is like nothing else in Milwaukee. Instead of ordering at their table, patrons order at the bar while enjoying a pre-meal drink. When they arrive at their table, their salad will be waiting for them, along with fresh sourdough bread and a full relish tray. Tasty as those snacks are, they’re just a warm up for the restaurant’s otherworldly steaks. The kitchen cooks them on high heat so even the rarest orders develop a phenomenal char that seals in the juices, then tops them with butter and sautéed mushrooms. These are steaks with personality. (Evan Rytlewski)

Runners-Up Steakhouse:

Mr. B’s

Carnevor

Rare Steakhouse

The Packing House

Runners-Up Supper Club:

Sandra’s On The Park

Joey Gerard’s

Meyer’s Restaurant

STREET FOOD VENDOR

First Place:

Gypsy Taco

2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

While it pushes the definition of what a food truck is with its permanent placement on Boone & Crockett’s award-winning patio, Gypsy Taco has fully embraced the street food aesthetic serving up innovative, unabashedly inauthentic tacos. The menu’s standout is the Dr. Pepper-braised pork shoulder taco, but options like the braised beef tongue and crispy fried oyster mushroom show Gypsy Taco’s dedication to pushing the boundaries and fostering a sense of culinary creativity. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-Up:

Wicked Urban Grill

Mazorca Tacos

Pedro’s South American Food

YellowBellies

Gouda Girls

SUSHI

First Place:

Rice N Roll Bistro

1952 N. Farwell Ave.

414-220-9944

ricenrollbistro.com

The simplicity of sushi belies the artistry that separates the palatable from the perfect. This much was proven by the documentary Jiro Dreams of Sushi. Rice N Roll specializes in a range of Japanese and Thai food, but it is for their menu’s three pages of sushi that Milwaukeeans recommend the bistro. Spicy salmon, rainbow rolls, eel tempura: The staples go without saying. Rice N Roll is set apart by an uncommonly extensive selection of vegetarian sushi as well as signature rolls that creatively expand the vocabulary of sushi with cream cheese, mango and jalapeños. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-Up:

Izumi’s (now closed)

Kawa Japanese Restaurant

Buddha Lounge

TACO

First Place:

BelAir Cantina

multiple locations

BelAirCantina.com

“I would get one of each,” my cheerful server suggested when asked about the merits of the baja versus mango tilapia taco. I did and loved them both. The 24 available tacos account for a third of the menu at the popular, casual, architecturally wondrous Water Street cantina. Buy three and get a free side of rice and beans. Selected tacos are discounted Tuesday and Thursday. Enjoy them on the fabulous riverside patio wherever possible. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up:

Café Corazón

Gypsy Taco

The Laughing Taco

Mazorca Tacos

TAPAS (SMALL PLATES)

First Place:

La Merenda

128 E. National Ave.

414-389-0125

LaMerenda125.com

Small plate dining was still unfamiliar to many Milwaukeeans when La Merenda opened in 2007. The Walker’s Point restaurant soon took the lead in exposing the city to the delights of a leisurely dinner built from multiple courses to be shared around the table. La Merenda’s menu evolves seasonally, draws as much as possible from Wisconsin vendors and includes vegetarian, seafood, poultry and red meat selections. With its colorfully mismatched tables and chairs, and friendly but unobtrusive service, La Merenda is the perfect place for an unhurried meal. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-Up:

Odd Duck

Movida

Morel

THAI RESTAURANT

First Place:

Thai-Namite

multiple locations

Facebook.com/thainamite

What’s explosive is the combo of a Japanese sushi bar with a classic Thai restaurant. This fusion proved potent at the mothership on Brady Street (932 E. Brady St.) and offspring have appeared in Wauwatosa (8725 W. North Ave.) and the Milwaukee Public Market (400 N. Water St.). Freshly made sushi of every sort (and then some) rivals the outstanding Thai curries, noodle dishes and specialties like volcano chicken and red snapper. The patio is its own treat. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up:

Rice N Roll Bistro

Buddha Lounge

EE-Sane

VEGAN RESTAURANT

First Place: Tie! On the Bus and Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

On the Bus

400 N. Water St.

414-204-8585

onthebusmke.com

In addition to offering scratch-made vegan food, On the Bus literally lives up to its name; the serving counter is fashioned from owner Emily Ware’s own 1971 Volkswagen Bus, which was her very first auto. On the Bus features Ware’s own recipes, including fresh almond milk made daily. The almond milk is used in smoothies, ice cream, cheese and their trendy açaí bowls. On the Bus’ arrival shows that the term “vegan” is no longer a scary word. (Sheila Julson)

Urban Beets Café

1401 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

414-800-6265

urbanbeetscafe.com

Urban Beets Café’s menu itself is at once inviting and imposing: scrawled with excellent penmanship and suspended above the counter, it contains multitudes: breakfast items, entreés, smoothies and juices are all available. The Moon Rock Sub with spiced walnut and bean balls topped with marinara has a drippy messiness that recalls a traditional meatball sub. The Green Goddess Sandwich features pesto, spinach, cucumber, green apples, spiced pickles and avocado and is filling without being heavy. (Franklin K.R. Cline)

Runners-Up:

Beerline Cafe

Café Manna

VEGETARIAN-FRIENDLY RESTAURANT

First Place:

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

414-278-7878

BeansAndBarley.com

Beans & Barley was a Milwaukee pioneer. It began in 1973 as a tiny health food store with a few barrels of bulk produce. Today it employs a staff of 100, can serve 80 customers in its café and houses a deli, store and gift shop. It survived a devastating fire years ago and—more recently—the advent of Whole Foods. The East Side institution is a combination grocery, deli, bakery and restaurant with table and counter service. The menu is not exclusively vegetarian but contains an array of tasty meatless choices from salads to chili. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-Up:

Urban Beets Cafe & Juicery

Café Manna

Beerline Café

VIETNAMESE RESTAURANT

First Place:

Hué

multiple locations

HueRestaurants.com

Huế Vietnamese Restaurant’s two locations offer delicious cuisine from Southeast Asia in a friendly, hip and inviting atmosphere. Novices to this sort of food need not beware; wait staff is uniformly well-informed and the menu very explicative. Vietnamese food should not be missed. Not sure what “Chả giò” is? Fear not and read: “Crisp rice paper filled with ground pork, cabbage, carrots, jicama, onions and vermicelli noodles—deep-fried and served with sweet chili sauce.” Now you know. Enjoy! (John Jahn)

Runners-Up:

Pho Hai Tuyết

Xankia

Buddha Lounge

WINE LIST

First Place:

Balzac

1617 N. Arlington Place

414-755-0099

BalzacWineBar.com

Kind women run this place with grace and good humor. If you don’t know wines, enjoy a word with the knowing staff; they’ll bring you something you’ll love and can afford. The chef is also excellent. The small plate menu offers unique treats beautifully presented, made with healthful, scrumptious ingredients. The Shepherd’s editorial staff holds many quiet, happy hour planning conversations here. Seating arrangements, lighting and acoustics help us focus and communicate. As do drinks. (John Schneider)

Runners-Up:

Pizza Man

Bacchus

Story Hill BKC