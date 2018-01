Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Higher Education

× Categories: • College For Students Ages 35 And Up

COLLEGE FOR STUDENTS AGES 35 AND UP

Winner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: Milwaukee Area Technical College Cardinal Stritch University Marquette University Alverno College

MBA PROGRAM

Winner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: Milwaukee School of Engineering Alverno College Marquette University

MUSIC PROGRAM

Winner: Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Runners-up: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Mount Mary University Alverno College

NURSING SCHOOL

Winner: Marquette University Runners-up: Medical College of Wisconsin University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Milwaukee Area Technical College

ONLINE COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY

Winner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: Milwaukee Area Technical College Herzing University University of Phoenix-Milwaukee Campus

POST GRADUATE COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY

Winner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: Marquette University Mount Mary University Herzing University Milwaukee School of Engineering

PRIVATE COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY

Winner: Marquette University Runners-up: Cardinal Stritch University Milwaukee School of Engineering Alverno College Concordia University Mount Mary University

PUBLIC COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY

Winner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-up: University of Wisconsin-Madison University of Wisconsin-Waukesha University of Wisconsin-Green Bay

TUTORING SERVICE FOR COLLEGE

Winner: College Possible Milwaukee Runners-up: ABC Tutoring Services UniversityTutor.com

VOCATIONAL/TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Winner: Milwaukee Area Technical College Runners-up: Waukesha County Technical College University of Wisconsin-Waukesha Kaplan University

