Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Services Rendered

• Accountant/Tax Adviser

• Animal Welfare Organization

• Bank

• Bed and Breakfast

• Body Piercing Studio

• Boutique Hotel

• Caterer

• Credit Union

• Doggy Day Care

• Financial Institution For Getting A Business Loan

• Financial Institution For Getting A Home Mortgage

• Financial Institution For Opening A Checking Account

• Financial Planner/Stock Broker

• Floor Covering/Carpet

• Green Business

• Hair Stylist-Men's

• Hair Stylist-Women's

• Hotel Rooms

• Insurance Agency

• Lawyer-Bankruptcy

• Lawyer-Business

• Lawyer-Criminal Defense

• Lawyer-Divorce

• Lawyer-Estate Planning

• Lawyer-Personal Injury

• Nail Technician

• Ride Service

• Spa

• Tattoo Artist

• Tattoo Parlor

• Veterinarian

• Wedding Photographer

• Wedding Venue