Best of Milwaukee 2017 Winners: Sports and Recreation

FAVORITE ADMIRAL

Anders Lindbäck

The Milwaukee Admirals’ Swedish goaltender played for eight different teams, including one in his native country, before signing a deal with the Nashville Predators and their AHL affiliate Milwaukee Admirals in July. The Predators drafted Lindbäck back in 2008, and his return has been welcome. He has kept a .904 save percentage over the 6,845 minutes played in his NHL career and should give the team a boost of veteran leadership. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: Trevor Smith Jimmy Oligny Tyler Kelleher

FAVORITE BREWCITY BRUISER

Becky the Butcher

Becky the Butcher (aka Rebecca Berkshire, when she’s not wearing skates) is feared for her ferocity and respected for her prowess on the roller derby rink. Berkshire spent two years as league president of the Brew City Bruisers and several more years as head chef at Hi Hat and Balzac. When not busy bruising, Berkshire is the experience manager at the Pabst Brewery, charged with overseeing operations at the newly opened Pabst Brewing Milwaukee Pub located in the erstwhile First German Methodist Church. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-up: Milwaukee’s Breast The Other White Meat VerucAssault

FAVORITE BREWERS PLAYER

Ryan Braun

This award just goes to show the importance of name recognition. The 33-year-old Braun is no longer the perennial MVP threat he once was, but even on a club loaded with fun and talented newcomers, Braun maintained his title as the team’s most popular player. But with up-and-comers like Lewis Brinson, Brett Phillips and Josh Hader primed to make an impact in 2018, the changing of the guard for the franchise could be near. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-up: Eric Thames Eric Sogard Domingo Santana

FAVORITE BUCKS PLAYER

Giannis Antetokounmpo

While many still may not be able to pronounce his name, by now everyone knows who “The Greek Freak” is. A certified NBA superstar, Antetokounmpo is widely regarded as one of the league’s coveted “unicorns,” or once-in-a-generation talents. His 2016-2017 regular season stat line including 22.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game earned him the NBA’s Most Improved Player award, and it looks like he is only getting better from there. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: John Henson Jabari Parker DJ Wilson

FAVORITE PACKERS PLAYER

Aaron Rodgers

In his 10th year as the Packers starting QB, Rodgers missed a major portion of the season to a collarbone injury. But ’Sconnie love for Rodgers is thick as blood and stronger than any bone. And as the Packers showed by scuffling without Rodgers at the helm, no one in the NFL is more vital to his team’s success. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-up: Jordy Nelson Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Clay Matthews III

FAVORITE WAVE PLAYER

Ian Bennett

Ian Bennett has been an integral part of the Milwaukee Wave since 2009, save for a brief 2010 stint with the Rochester Rhinos. With Bennett as a team leader, the Wave won the Major Indoor Soccer League championship in both the 2010-2011 and 2011-2012 seasons. Bennett’s play in the midfield has helped control the flow of the game, and the Canadian born 34 year old has managed to score more than 215 goals during his time with the Wave. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: Robert Renaud Joshua Lemos Andre Hayne

FRISBEE GOLF COURSE

Estabrook Park 4400 N. Estabrook Drive county.milwaukee.gov/parks

The Estabrook Beer Garden proudly advertises itself as the first post-Prohibition public beer garden. Modeled on Munich’s beer gardens and serving beer imported from Munich’s Staatliches Hofbräuhaus, the Estabrook Beer Garden is about as authentic as it gets outside of Deutschland. Friday fish fry, Saturday/Sunday schnitzel or just a pint and a giant pretzel are the perfect way to prepare for or replenish after a rousing round of Frisbee golf, also conveniently located in the surprisingly comprehensive Estabrook Park. (Tyler Friedman)

Runners-up: Brown Deer Park Dineen Disc Golf Course Abendschein Park

GOLF COURSE

Erin Hills Golf Course 7169 County Road O, Hartford 262-670-8600 erinhills.com

The U.S. Open was held in Wisconsin for the first time this year, marking only the fifth time our state has hosted a PGA major. Erin, Wis. became a destination for local and visiting golf fans alike for four days in June. While Erin Hills won out as the venue for the Open, and Brooks Koepka won the tournament’s $2.16 million purse, the real winners were the thousands of Wisconsinites who were able to experience a major PGA tournament right in their backyard. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: Silver Spring Golf Club Greenfield Golf Course Dretzka Park Golf Course

MINI GOLF COURSE

Nine Below 1905 E. North Ave. 414-210-4470 ninebelowmke.com

Take a beloved pastime, make it doable during the winter and add booze. It’s a recipe for success in Milwaukee and Nine Below has done very well taking this approach with mini golf. Their spacious course on North Avenue (below Beans & Barley) features a fully stocked bar and 18 customizable greens, making play challenging and offering a different experience with each visit. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-up: Prairieville Park Johnson’s Park & Mini Golf Moorland Road Golf Center

PADDLESPORTS—RENT OR BUY

Milwaukee Kayak Company 318 S. Water St. 414-301-2240 milwaukeekayak.com

On any given day in the spring or summertime, kayaks and canoes can be found up and down the Milwaukee River. Paddlesporting on the river has boomed in recent years, thanks in large part to the Milwaukee Kayak Company and their fleet of kayaks, canoes and stand-up paddle boards. With a central location along the river in the Harbor View neighborhood, paddlers can see a tremendous amount of the city in just a few hours. (Matthew J. Prigge)

Runners-up: Sherper’s Nomad Boardsports Erehwon Mountain Outfitter

PUBLIC PARK

Lake Park 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd. 414-962-8809 county.milwaukee.gov/parks

The lakeside location, expansive size and variety of natural spaces make this the park of a great city. Spend an hour, a day, stroll a meadow with your dog, hike a wooded ravine, sunbathe, picnic, take your kids to the playground, play a bunch of sports, visit the Northpoint Lighthouse and art museum, attend a performance at the outdoor stage; above all, take comfort from a Great Lake that’s weathered eons of trauma and change. (John Schneider)

Runners-up: Doctors Park Grant Park Humboldt Park Whitnall Park

SPORTS TALK RADIO

620AM WTMJ wtmj.com

The term “radio” has evolved in recent years, and local stations have had to adjust. Expanding from their terrestrial radio roots, 620 WTMJ has recently built up a network of podcasts, many of which are sports-related, to keep up with the digital age. Brewers Extra Innings, Packers Flagship Podcast, Play By Play with Wayne Larrivee and Sports Central with Greg Matzek lead a roster of internet radio shows that keep Milwaukeeans informed about their favorite professional sports. (Rob Hullum)

Runners-up: 105.7FM The Fan 920AM The Big 920 540AM ESPN Wisconsin

WISCONSIN SKI HILL

Little Switzerland Ski Area 105 Cedar Creek Road, Slinger 262-297-9621 littleswitz.com

Located amid the unique terrain of the Kettle Moraine near the village of Slinger, Little Switzerland opened in 1941—a time when skiing was still the rarified pursuit of European aristocrats wintering in the Alps. Suddenly it became possible for Milwaukeeans to take a lift up the hill and ski back down on slopes with varying degrees of difficulty. On the grounds is a rustic ski lodge open for banquets and weddings. Group packages are available. Reserve ski lessons in advance. Walk-ins can’t be guaranteed. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Sunburst Winter Sports Park Alpine Valley Cascade Mountain