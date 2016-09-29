Nine Below Mini Golf Hosts Grand Opening

Nine Below, a “maker's golf tavern,” will have their grand opening Saturday, October 1. Located beneath Beans & Barley at 1905 E. North Ave., Nine Below combines mini-golf with a full bar in an adults-only space.

Guests who wish to mini golf book a two-hour time slot. The first hour is devoted to designing and building a mini golf hole using the greens, equipment, and presumably amusing obstacles, provided. Eight other teams will be creating their holes during the same time, making a 9-hole course. During the second hour, your team will play the course against the other eight teams to determine a winner.

Saturday's grand opening party and open house will be in conjunction with the North Ave. Mini Putt-Putt event. Teams of four players can sign up to play in the afternoon for $40 per team with a portion of the proceeds going to the MPS Foundation/Maryland Ave. Montessori Fund. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners at the Nine Below grand opening that night starting at 7pm.

During the grand opening, there will be free mini-golf, drink specials including $2 shots and $3 PBR cans. Grand opening attendees will also receive a coupon good for a free appetizer at G-Daddy's BBC Bar & Grill or The Hotch Spot.