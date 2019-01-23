Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Bought & Sold

by

Adult Retail Store


Winner:
Tool Shed

Runners-Up:
After Hours Lingerie & Gifts
Temptations

Antique Store


Winner:
Antiques on Pierce

Runners-Up:
Alt’s
Farm Girl Art and Antiques
Riverview Antique Market

Art Supply Store


Winner:
Blick Art Materials

Runners-Up:
Michaels
Midwest Beads
Tradewinds

Auto Dealership—Domestic


Winner:
Braeger Chevrolet

Runners-Up:
Hiller Ford
Heiser Chevrolet
Holz Motors

Auto Dealership—Import


Winner:
David Hobbs Honda

Runners-Up:
Andrew Toyota
Don Jacobs Toyota
INFINITI Milwaukee
International Autos Group
Schlossmann Honda City
Schlossmann Subaru City

Auto Dealership—Preowned


Winner:
David Hobbs Honda

Runners-Up:
Autosource Motors, Inc.
Holz Motors
Manyo Motors

Auto Detailer


Winner:
David Hobbs Honda

Runners-Up:
Fm Auto Sales Services, LLC
Rosen Nissan Milwaukee
Sir Waxer

Auto Repair


Winner:
Riverside

Runners-Up:
David Hobbs Honda
Fm Auto Sales Services, LLC
Manyo Motors
Picasso Automotive

Bike Shop


Winner:
Wheel & Sprocket

Runners-Up:
Bigfoot Bike and Skate, LLC
South Shore Cyclery
Truly Spoken Cycles

Bookstore


Winner:
Boswell Book Company

Runners-Up:
Half Price Books
Voyageur Book Shop
Woodland Pattern

Boutique Clothing


Winner:
Sparrow Collective

Runners-Up:
Hyde & Chic MKE
JazzyRae’ Jewels and Accessories
URSA
The Waxwing

Camping Equipment


Winner:
REI

Runners-Up:
Cabela’s
Sherper’s
Yellow Wood

Carpet/Fine Rugs


Winner:
Shabahang & Sons Gallery of Fine Rugs

Runners-Up:
Best Carpet Inc
Carpetland USA Pewaukee
Kerns Carpet One Floor & Home
Luce Lighting & Design, LLC
The Loom House
Oriental Rug Gallery

Clothing—Children’s


Winner:
Little Monsters

Runners-Up:
Sparrow Collective
They Grow Like Weeds
The Waxwing

Clothing—Men’s


Winner:
MODA3

Runners-Up:
Harley’s
Milworks Men’s Goods
SayWerd

Clothing—Women’s


Winner:
Nordstrom Mayfair

Runners-Up:
SHOP
Sparrow Collective
URSA

Comic Book Store


Winner:
Collector’s Edge Comics

Runners-Up:
Lost World of Wonders
The Turning Page
Vortex Comics

Eyewear



Metro Eye

Runners-Up:
Bronze Optical
Milwaukee Eye Care
Specs Appeal

Fair Trade Store


Winner:
Beans & Barley

Runners-Up:
Four Corners Fair Trade
Just Goods
Outpost Natural Foods—Milwaukee
Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace

Fashion Accessories


Winner:
The Waxwing

Runners-Up:
Kitschecoo
Sparrow Collective
URSA

Fine Jewelry Store


Winner:
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio

Runners-Up:
C 3 Designs
The Jewelry Center
Kesslers Diamonds

Flower Shop


Winner:
Belle Fiori, Ltd.

Runners-Up:
Alfa Flower Shop
Alt’s
Twins Flowers & Home Decor

Furniture—New


Winner:
BILTRITE Furniture

Runners-Up:
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Luce Lighting & Design, LLC
Steinhafels Furniture
West Elm

Furniture—Restored


Winner:
Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Runners-Up:
Brew City Salvage
Cream City Restoration
Nostalgia Home Decor

Garden Center


Winner:
Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center

Runners-Up:
Bayside Garden Center
Plant Land
Stein’s Garden & Home

Gift Shop


Winner:
The Waxwing

Runners-Up:
KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes
LOCALmke
Sparrow Collective

Head Shop


Winner:
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts

Runners-Up:
Cents
Closet Classics
Pipe Dreams, LLC

Lighting Showroom


Winner:
BBC Lighting

Runners-Up:
Brass Light Gallery
Elektra Lights & Fans
LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC

Mattress Store


Winner:
BILTRITE Furniture

Runners-Up:
Verlo Mattress
Brady Street Futons
Steinhafels

Motorcycle Dealership


Winner:
House of Harley-Davidson

Runners-Up:
Royal Enfield of Milwaukee
Suburban Motors
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instrument Store


Winner:
Cascio Music

Runners-Up:
Cream City Music
Dave’s Guitar Shop Milwaukee
Wade’s Guitar Shop

New Retail Store


Winner:
Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary

Runners-Up:
LOCALmke
URSA
Welltopia Pharmacy

Pet Store


Winner:
Bark ’N’ Scratch Outpost

Runners-Up:
Bentley’s Pet Stuff
Mac’s PET DEPOT Barkery
Pet Supplies Plus

Record Store


Winner:
The Exclusive Company

Runners-Up:
Acme Records
Bull’s Eye Records
Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Shoe Store


Winner:
Stan’s Fit For Your Feet

Runners-Up:
MODA3
Rogan’s Shoes
Shoo

Sportswear


Winner:
Sherper’s

Runners-Up:
Lululemon
MODA3
Sky High Skateboard Shop

Tobacco Shop



Uhle Tobacco Company

Runners-Up:
Famous Smoke Shop
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts
Metro Cigars Brookfield, LLC

Vape Shop


Winner:
Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts

Runners-Up:
Blue on Greenfield
Cents
Pipe Dreams

Vintage/Thrift Store


Winner:
Retique Store

Runners-Up:
Alive and Fine
Goodwill Store & Donation Center
Value Village

<< Back to all Best of Milwaukee 2018 Categories