Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Bought & Sold

Adult Retail Store

Winner: Tool Shed Runners-Up: After Hours Lingerie & Gifts Temptations

Antique Store

Winner: Antiques on Pierce Runners-Up: Alt’s Farm Girl Art and Antiques Riverview Antique Market

Art Supply Store

Winner: Blick Art Materials Runners-Up: Michaels Midwest Beads Tradewinds

Auto Dealership—Domestic

Winner: Braeger Chevrolet Runners-Up: Hiller Ford Heiser Chevrolet Holz Motors

Auto Dealership—Import

Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-Up: Andrew Toyota Don Jacobs Toyota INFINITI Milwaukee International Autos Group Schlossmann Honda City Schlossmann Subaru City

Auto Dealership—Preowned

Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-Up: Autosource Motors, Inc. Holz Motors Manyo Motors

Auto Detailer

Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-Up: Fm Auto Sales Services, LLC Rosen Nissan Milwaukee Sir Waxer

Auto Repair

Winner: Riverside Runners-Up: David Hobbs Honda Fm Auto Sales Services, LLC Manyo Motors Picasso Automotive

Bike Shop

Winner: Wheel & Sprocket Runners-Up: Bigfoot Bike and Skate, LLC South Shore Cyclery Truly Spoken Cycles

Bookstore

Winner: Boswell Book Company Runners-Up: Half Price Books Voyageur Book Shop Woodland Pattern

Boutique Clothing

Winner: Sparrow Collective Runners-Up: Hyde & Chic MKE JazzyRae’ Jewels and Accessories URSA The Waxwing

Camping Equipment

Winner: REI Runners-Up: Cabela’s Sherper’s Yellow Wood

Carpet/Fine Rugs

Winner: Shabahang & Sons Gallery of Fine Rugs Runners-Up: Best Carpet Inc Carpetland USA Pewaukee Kerns Carpet One Floor & Home Luce Lighting & Design, LLC The Loom House Oriental Rug Gallery

Clothing—Children’s

Winner: Little Monsters Runners-Up: Sparrow Collective They Grow Like Weeds The Waxwing

Clothing—Men’s

Winner: MODA3 Runners-Up: Harley’s Milworks Men’s Goods SayWerd

Clothing—Women’s

Winner: Nordstrom Mayfair Runners-Up: SHOP Sparrow Collective URSA

Comic Book Store

Winner: Collector’s Edge Comics Runners-Up: Lost World of Wonders The Turning Page Vortex Comics

Eyewear

Metro Eye Runners-Up: Bronze Optical Milwaukee Eye Care Specs Appeal

Fair Trade Store

Winner: Beans & Barley Runners-Up: Four Corners Fair Trade Just Goods Outpost Natural Foods—Milwaukee Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace

Fashion Accessories

Winner: The Waxwing Runners-Up: Kitschecoo Sparrow Collective URSA

Fine Jewelry Store

Winner: A Trio Jewelry Design Studio Runners-Up: C 3 Designs The Jewelry Center Kesslers Diamonds

Flower Shop

Winner: Belle Fiori, Ltd. Runners-Up: Alfa Flower Shop Alt’s Twins Flowers & Home Decor

Furniture—New

Winner: BILTRITE Furniture Runners-Up: Bob’s Discount Furniture Luce Lighting & Design, LLC Steinhafels Furniture West Elm

Furniture—Restored

Winner: Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore Runners-Up: Brew City Salvage Cream City Restoration Nostalgia Home Decor

Garden Center

Winner: Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center Runners-Up: Bayside Garden Center Plant Land Stein’s Garden & Home

Gift Shop

Winner: The Waxwing Runners-Up: KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes LOCALmke Sparrow Collective

Head Shop

Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Runners-Up: Cents Closet Classics Pipe Dreams, LLC

Lighting Showroom

Winner: BBC Lighting Runners-Up: Brass Light Gallery Elektra Lights & Fans LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC

Mattress Store

Winner: BILTRITE Furniture Runners-Up: Verlo Mattress Brady Street Futons Steinhafels

Motorcycle Dealership

Winner: House of Harley-Davidson Runners-Up: Royal Enfield of Milwaukee Suburban Motors Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instrument Store

Winner: Cascio Music Runners-Up: Cream City Music Dave’s Guitar Shop Milwaukee Wade’s Guitar Shop

New Retail Store

Winner: Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary Runners-Up: LOCALmke URSA Welltopia Pharmacy

Pet Store

Winner: Bark ’N’ Scratch Outpost Runners-Up: Bentley’s Pet Stuff Mac’s PET DEPOT Barkery Pet Supplies Plus

Record Store

Winner: The Exclusive Company Runners-Up: Acme Records Bull’s Eye Records Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Shoe Store

Winner: Stan’s Fit For Your Feet Runners-Up: MODA3 Rogan’s Shoes Shoo

Sportswear

Winner: Sherper’s Runners-Up: Lululemon MODA3 Sky High Skateboard Shop

Tobacco Shop

Uhle Tobacco Company Runners-Up: Famous Smoke Shop Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Metro Cigars Brookfield, LLC

Vape Shop

Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Runners-Up: Blue on Greenfield Cents Pipe Dreams

Vintage/Thrift Store

Winner: Retique Store Runners-Up: Alive and Fine Goodwill Store & Donation Center Value Village

