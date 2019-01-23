Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Bought & Sold

×
Adult Retail Store
Winner: Tool Shed Runners-Up: After Hours Lingerie & Gifts Temptations
Antique Store
Winner: Antiques on Pierce Runners-Up: Alt’s Farm Girl Art and Antiques Riverview Antique Market
Art Supply Store
Winner: Blick Art Materials Runners-Up: Michaels Midwest Beads Tradewinds
Auto Dealership—Domestic
Winner: Braeger Chevrolet Runners-Up: Hiller Ford Heiser Chevrolet Holz Motors
Auto Dealership—Import
Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-Up: Andrew Toyota Don Jacobs Toyota INFINITI Milwaukee International Autos Group Schlossmann Honda City Schlossmann Subaru City
Auto Dealership—Preowned
Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-Up: Autosource Motors, Inc. Holz Motors Manyo Motors
Auto Detailer
Winner: David Hobbs Honda Runners-Up: Fm Auto Sales Services, LLC Rosen Nissan Milwaukee Sir Waxer
Auto Repair
Winner: Riverside Runners-Up: David Hobbs Honda Fm Auto Sales Services, LLC Manyo Motors Picasso Automotive
Bike Shop
Winner: Wheel & Sprocket Runners-Up: Bigfoot Bike and Skate, LLC South Shore Cyclery Truly Spoken Cycles
Bookstore
First Place in the Bookstore category: Boswell Book Company
Winner: Boswell Book Company Runners-Up: Half Price Books Voyageur Book Shop Woodland Pattern
Boutique Clothing
Winner: Sparrow Collective Runners-Up: Hyde & Chic MKE JazzyRae’ Jewels and Accessories URSA The Waxwing
Camping Equipment
Winner: REI Runners-Up: Cabela’s Sherper’s Yellow Wood
Carpet/Fine Rugs
Winner: Shabahang & Sons Gallery of Fine Rugs Runners-Up: Best Carpet Inc Carpetland USA Pewaukee Kerns Carpet One Floor & Home Luce Lighting & Design, LLC The Loom House Oriental Rug Gallery
Clothing—Children’s
Winner: Little Monsters Runners-Up: Sparrow Collective They Grow Like Weeds The Waxwing
Clothing—Men’s
Winner: MODA3 Runners-Up: Harley’s Milworks Men’s Goods SayWerd
Clothing—Women’s
Winner: Nordstrom Mayfair Runners-Up: SHOP Sparrow Collective URSA
Comic Book Store
Winner: Collector’s Edge Comics Runners-Up: Lost World of Wonders The Turning Page Vortex Comics
Eyewear
Metro Eye Runners-Up: Bronze Optical Milwaukee Eye Care Specs Appeal
Fair Trade Store
Winner: Beans & Barley Runners-Up: Four Corners Fair Trade Just Goods Outpost Natural Foods—Milwaukee Plowshare Fair Trade Marketplace
Fashion Accessories
Winner: The Waxwing Runners-Up: Kitschecoo Sparrow Collective URSA
Fine Jewelry Store
Winner: A Trio Jewelry Design Studio Runners-Up: C 3 Designs The Jewelry Center Kesslers Diamonds
Flower Shop
Winner: Belle Fiori, Ltd. Runners-Up: Alfa Flower Shop Alt’s Twins Flowers & Home Decor
Furniture—New
Winner: BILTRITE Furniture Runners-Up: Bob’s Discount Furniture Luce Lighting & Design, LLC Steinhafels Furniture West Elm
Furniture—Restored
Winner: Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity ReStore Runners-Up: Brew City Salvage Cream City Restoration Nostalgia Home Decor
Garden Center
Winner: Bluemel’s Garden & Landscape Center Runners-Up: Bayside Garden Center Plant Land Stein’s Garden & Home
Gift Shop
Winner: The Waxwing Runners-Up: KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes LOCALmke Sparrow Collective
Head Shop
Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Runners-Up: Cents Closet Classics Pipe Dreams, LLC
Lighting Showroom
Winner: BBC Lighting Runners-Up: Brass Light Gallery Elektra Lights & Fans LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC
Mattress Store
Winner: BILTRITE Furniture Runners-Up: Verlo Mattress Brady Street Futons Steinhafels
Motorcycle Dealership
Winner: House of Harley-Davidson Runners-Up: Royal Enfield of Milwaukee Suburban Motors Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
Musical Instrument Store
Winner: Cascio Music Runners-Up: Cream City Music Dave’s Guitar Shop Milwaukee Wade’s Guitar Shop
New Retail Store
Winner: Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary Runners-Up: LOCALmke URSA Welltopia Pharmacy
Pet Store
Winner: Bark ’N’ Scratch Outpost Runners-Up: Bentley’s Pet Stuff Mac’s PET DEPOT Barkery Pet Supplies Plus
Record Store
Winner: The Exclusive Company Runners-Up: Acme Records Bull’s Eye Records Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video
Shoe Store
Winner: Stan’s Fit For Your Feet Runners-Up: MODA3 Rogan’s Shoes Shoo
Sportswear
Winner: Sherper’s Runners-Up: Lululemon MODA3 Sky High Skateboard Shop
Tobacco Shop
Uhle Tobacco Company Runners-Up: Famous Smoke Shop Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Metro Cigars Brookfield, LLC
Vape Shop
Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Runners-Up: Blue on Greenfield Cents Pipe Dreams
Vintage/Thrift Store
Winner: Retique Store Runners-Up: Alive and Fine Goodwill Store & Donation Center Value Village
