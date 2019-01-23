Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Services Rendered

Accountant/Tax Adviser


Winner:
JCW Tax & Accounting, LLC

Runners-Up:
Acc-U-Rite Tax & Financial Services
Hammernik & Associates
Nelson Tax Accounting, Ltd.
Universal Tax & Bookkeeping, LLC

Animal Welfare Organization


Winner:
Wisconsin Humane Society—Milwaukee Campus

Runners-Up:
Lucky Mutts Rescue Adoption Center
Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC)
Rescue Gang

Bank


Winner:
Associated Bank

Runners-Up:
BMO Harris Bank
North Shore Bank
U.S. Bank

Bed and Breakfast


Winner:
Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast

Runners-Up:
Manderley Bed & Breakfast Inn
The Muse Gallery Guesthouse
Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast

Body Piercing Studio


Winner:
Avant-Garde

Runners-Up:
Golden Crystal Body Piercing
Old Milwaukee Tattoo Company

Boutique Hotel


Winner:
The Iron Horse Hotel

Runners-Up:
Ambassador Hotel
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
Kinn Guesthouse MKE
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Caterer


Winner:
Saz’s Catering

Runners-Up:
Bunzel’s Meat Market
Carrot Bomb Catering
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

College/University


Winner:
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Runners-Up:
Alverno College
Marquette University
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

Credit Union


Winner:
Educators Credit Union

Runners-Up:
Guardian Credit Union
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Doggy Day Care


Winner:
Bay View Bark

Runners-Up:
Camp Bow Wow
Central Bark Doggy Day Care
Happy Paws Grooming & Daycare
Playtime Doggy Daycare

Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan


Winner:
Educators Credit Union

Runners-Up:
Associated Bank
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union

Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage


Winner:
Educators Credit Union

Runners-Up:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account


Winner:
Educators Credit Union

Runners-Up:
Landmark Credit Union
Summit Credit Union
UW Credit Union

Financial Planner/Stock Broker


Winner:
Daniel Garcia (Northwestern Mutual)

Runners-Up:
Donna Drosner (Robert W. Baird)
Brett Heaton Juarez (Northwestern Mutual)
Dante J. LaPorte (Wells Fargo)

Floor Covering/Carpets


Winner:
Malkin’s Flooring

Runners-Up:
Adair Floors ‘N’ Mor, Inc.
Best Carpet, Inc.
Bloedow’s Carpets & More, Inc.

Green Business


Winner:
Bublr Bikes

Runners-Up:
Bounce Milwaukee
Café Manna
Compost Crusader

Hair Stylist—Men’s


Winner:
Stag Barbershop

Runners-Up:
The Establishment Salon
Groom For Men
The Nobleman

Hair Stylist—Women’s


Winner:
The Establishment Salon

Runners-Up:
Amity Loft
Mirabella Hair Design
Neroli Salon & Spa
RAW Beautie

Hotel Rooms


Winner:
The Iron Horse Hotel

Runners-Up:
Ambassador Hotel
Kimpton Journeyman Hotel
The Pfister Hotel

Insurance Company


Winner:
Northwestern Mutual

Runners-Up:
American Family Insurance
State Farm
West Bend Mutual Insurance

Lawyer—Bankruptcy


Winner:
Debt Advisors Law Offices

Runners-Up:
Lombardo Law Office
Miller & Miller Law, LLC
Peter Francis Geraci Law, LLC

Lawyer—Business


Winner:
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP

Runners-Up:
Fox O’Neill & Shannon
Karl Foster, Riverwest Law Firm
Levy & Levy Law, SC

Lawyer—Criminal Defense


Winner:
Kim & LaVoy, SC

Runners-Up:
Attorney Joel Rosenthal
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP
Habush Cleghorn LLC

Lawyer—Divorce


Winner:
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP

Runners-Up:
Diane S. Diel, SC
Loeb & Herman, SC
Zimmermann Law

Lawyer—Estate Planning


Winner:
Michael Best & Friedrich, LLP

Runners-Up:
Fox O’Neill & Shannon
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP
Law Offices of Isabell M. Mueller

Lawyer—Personal Injury


Winner:
Hupy and Abraham, SC

Runners-Up:
Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP
Groth Law Firm, SC
Gruber Law Offices, LLC
Jacobs Injury Law

Pet Grooming/Services


Winner:
Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom

Runners-Up:
Dog Paddle
Embark Pet Spa
SideKick Dog Training

Place for Family Fun


Winner:
Milwaukee Public Museum

Runners-Up:
Bounce Milwaukee
Discovery World
Mitchell Park Domes
Little Sprouts Play Café

Nail Technician


Winner:
Originails Salon and Spa

Runners-Up:
Nail Bar Milwaukee
Neroli Salon & Spa
Studio Nails

Ride Service


Winner:
Uber

Runners-Up:
Andrus Limousine Service, Inc.
BidRide
Lyft
WayAround

Spa


Winner:
Neroli Salon & Spa

Runners-Up:
AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center
High Brow Boutique
The Spa at Plastic Surgery Associates

Tattoo Artist


Winner:
Mario Zapata, Moving Shadow Ink

Runners-Up:
Ben Murnane, Good Land Tattoo
Brian Kiesner, Brew City Tattoo
Jon Reiter, Solid State Tattoo
Josh Krstic, Great Northern Tattoo

Tattoo Parlor


Winner:
Moving Shadow Ink

Runners-Up:
Brew City Tattoo
Good Land Tattoo
Horseshoe Tattoo

Veterinarian


Winner:
Spirit of 76th Veterinary Clinic

Runners-Up:
Bayshore Veterinary Clinic
Shorewood Animal Hospital
Silver Spring Animal Wellness Center

Wedding Photographer


Winner:
Ari Rosenthal Photography

Runners-Up:
BritHiggins Photography
Ellis Photo and Video
Front Room Photography

Wedding Venue


Winner:
South Second

Runners-Up:
1451 Renaissance Place
The Cooperage Milwaukee
The Ivy House

