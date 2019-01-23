Best of Milwaukee 2018 Winners: Services Rendered

×
Accountant/Tax Adviser
Winner: JCW Tax & Accounting, LLC Runners-Up: Acc-U-Rite Tax & Financial Services Hammernik & Associates Nelson Tax Accounting, Ltd. Universal Tax & Bookkeeping, LLC
Animal Welfare Organization
Winner: Wisconsin Humane Society—Milwaukee Campus Runners-Up: Lucky Mutts Rescue Adoption Center Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) Rescue Gang
Bank
Winner: Associated Bank Runners-Up: BMO Harris Bank North Shore Bank U.S. Bank
Bed and Breakfast
Winner: Brumder Mansion Bed & Breakfast Runners-Up: Manderley Bed & Breakfast Inn The Muse Gallery Guesthouse Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast
Body Piercing Studio
Winner: Avant-Garde Runners-Up: Golden Crystal Body Piercing Old Milwaukee Tattoo Company
Boutique Hotel
Winner: The Iron Horse Hotel Runners-Up: Ambassador Hotel Kimpton Journeyman Hotel Kinn Guesthouse MKE County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Caterer
Winner: Saz’s Catering Runners-Up: Bunzel’s Meat Market Carrot Bomb Catering Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
College/University
Winner: University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Runners-Up: Alverno College Marquette University Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design
Credit Union
Winner: Educators Credit Union Runners-Up: Guardian Credit Union Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Doggy Day Care
Winner: Bay View Bark Runners-Up: Camp Bow Wow Central Bark Doggy Day Care Happy Paws Grooming & Daycare Playtime Doggy Daycare
Financial Institution for Getting a Business Loan
Winner: Educators Credit Union Runners-Up: Associated Bank Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union
Financial Institution for Getting a Home Mortgage
Winner: Educators Credit Union Runners-Up: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
Financial Institution for Opening a Checking Account
Winner: Educators Credit Union Runners-Up: Landmark Credit Union Summit Credit Union UW Credit Union
Financial Planner/Stock Broker
Winner: Daniel Garcia (Northwestern Mutual) Runners-Up: Donna Drosner (Robert W. Baird) Brett Heaton Juarez (Northwestern Mutual) Dante J. LaPorte (Wells Fargo)
Floor Covering/Carpets
Winner: Malkin’s Flooring Runners-Up: Adair Floors ‘N’ Mor, Inc. Best Carpet, Inc. Bloedow’s Carpets & More, Inc.
Green Business
Winner: Bublr Bikes Runners-Up: Bounce Milwaukee Café Manna Compost Crusader
Hair Stylist—Men’s
Winner: Stag Barbershop Runners-Up: The Establishment Salon Groom For Men The Nobleman
Hair Stylist—Women’s
Winner: The Establishment Salon Runners-Up: Amity Loft Mirabella Hair Design Neroli Salon & Spa RAW Beautie
Hotel Rooms
Winner: The Iron Horse Hotel Runners-Up: Ambassador Hotel Kimpton Journeyman Hotel The Pfister Hotel
Insurance Company
Winner: Northwestern Mutual Runners-Up: American Family Insurance State Farm West Bend Mutual Insurance
Lawyer—Bankruptcy
Winner: Debt Advisors Law Offices Runners-Up: Lombardo Law Office Miller & Miller Law, LLC Peter Francis Geraci Law, LLC
Lawyer—Business
Winner: Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-Up: Fox O’Neill & Shannon Karl Foster, Riverwest Law Firm Levy & Levy Law, SC
Lawyer—Criminal Defense
Winner: Kim & LaVoy, SC Runners-Up: Attorney Joel Rosenthal Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Habush Cleghorn LLC
Lawyer—Divorce
Winner: Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Runners-Up: Diane S. Diel, SC Loeb & Herman, SC Zimmermann Law
Lawyer—Estate Planning
Winner: Michael Best & Friedrich, LLP Runners-Up: Fox O’Neill & Shannon Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Law Offices of Isabell M. Mueller
Lawyer—Personal Injury
Winner: Hupy and Abraham, SC Runners-Up: Gimbel Reilly Guerin & Brown, LLP Groth Law Firm, SC Gruber Law Offices, LLC Jacobs Injury Law
Pet Grooming/Services
Winner: Community Bark Dog Wash & Groom Runners-Up: Dog Paddle Embark Pet Spa SideKick Dog Training
Place for Family Fun
Winner: Milwaukee Public Museum Runners-Up: Bounce Milwaukee Discovery World Mitchell Park Domes Little Sprouts Play Café
Nail Technician
Winner: Originails Salon and Spa Runners-Up: Nail Bar Milwaukee Neroli Salon & Spa Studio Nails
Ride Service
Winner: Uber Runners-Up: Andrus Limousine Service, Inc. BidRide Lyft WayAround
Spa
Winner: Neroli Salon & Spa Runners-Up: AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center High Brow Boutique The Spa at Plastic Surgery Associates
Tattoo Artist
Winner: Mario Zapata, Moving Shadow Ink Runners-Up: Ben Murnane, Good Land Tattoo Brian Kiesner, Brew City Tattoo Jon Reiter, Solid State Tattoo Josh Krstic, Great Northern Tattoo
Tattoo Parlor
Winner: Moving Shadow Ink Runners-Up: Brew City Tattoo Good Land Tattoo Horseshoe Tattoo
Veterinarian
Winner: Spirit of 76th Veterinary Clinic Runners-Up: Bayshore Veterinary Clinic Shorewood Animal Hospital Silver Spring Animal Wellness Center
Wedding Photographer
Winner: Ari Rosenthal Photography Runners-Up: BritHiggins Photography Ellis Photo and Video Front Room Photography
Wedding Venue
Winner: South Second Runners-Up: 1451 Renaissance Place The Cooperage Milwaukee The Ivy House
