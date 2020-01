Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Bought & Sold

×

Adult Retail Store

Winner: City News & Video Runners-Up: After Hours Lingerie & Gifts Temptations Tool Shed

Antique Store

Winner: Antiques On Pierce Runners-Up: BC Modern Clinton Street Antiques Third Point of View

Auto Dealership—Domestic

Winner: Heiser Chevrolet (West Allis) Runners-Up: Boucher Chevrolet Lynch Chevrolet of Mukwonago Heiser Ford Lincoln (Glendale) Lake Chevrolet Schlossmann Dodge City (Chrysler, Jeep, RAM, Fiat)

Auto Dealership—Import

Winner: Andrew Toyota Runners-Up: Acura of Brookfield David Hobbs Honda Schlossmann Honda City Sommer's Subaru

Auto Dealership—Pre-Owned

Winner: Boucher Chevrolet Runners-Up: Autosource Motors Inc David Hobbs Honda Manyo Motors

Auto Detailer

Winner: David Hobbs Honda (also won Best Auto Repair) Runners-Up: Detailing By Robert Prestige Autoworks Waters Auto Detailing

Auto Repair

Winner: David Hobbs Honda (also won Best Auto Detailer) Runners-Up: Manyo Motors Riverside Automotive Service Sid's Auto Repair Inc

Bike Shop

Winner: Ben's Cycle Runners-Up: Emery's Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness Erik’s Bike & Board Wheel & Sprocket

Bookstore

Winner: Boswell Book Company Runners-Up: Half Price Books The Little Read Book Store Rainbow Booksellers

Boutique Clothing

Winner: Sparrow Collective (also won Best Clothing—Women's) Runners-Up: Faye's Hyde and Chic MKE MilwaukeeHome

Camping Equipment

Winner: REI Runners-Up: Sherper's Uncle Dan's Outdoor Store Yellow Wood

Carpet/Fine Rugs

Winner: Kerns Carpet One Floor & Home Runners-Up: The Loom House Shabahang & Sons Gallery of Fine Rugs Warren Barnett Interiors

CBD Retail Shop

Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Vapes Runners-Up: Beyond Full Spectrum Canni Hemp Co CBD Therapeutics of Wisconsin Erth Dispensary Laughing Grass

Clothing—Children's

Winner: Little Monsters Runners-Up: Blackbear Children's Boutique Once Upon A Child They Grow Like Weeds

Clothing—Men's

Winner: Beard MKE Runners-Up: MILWORKS NL Suits Sherper's

Clothing—Women's

Winner: Sparrow Collective (also won Best Boutique Clothing) Runners-Up: Faye's Hyde and Chic MKE KIT Co.

Comic Book Store

Winner: Collector's Edge Comics Runners-Up: Kowabunga Comics Lost World of Wonders The Turning Page

Eyewear

Winner: Be Spectacled Runners-Up: Bronze Optical Metro Eye Quality Optical Service Warby Parker

Fashion Accessories

Winner: The Waxwing Runners-Up: Beard MKE CIVAL Collective Hyde and Chic MKE Sparrow Collective

Fine Jewelry Store

Winner: A Trio Jewelry Design Studio Runners-Up: C 3 Designs CIVAL Collective Tobin Jewelers Inc

Flower Shop

Winner: Alfa Flower & Wedding Shop Runners-Up: Belle Fiori, Ltd. Parkway Floral Inc. Flowers for Dreams Waukesha Floral & Greenhouse

Furniture—New

Winner: BILTRITE Furniture - Leather – Mattresses Runners-Up: Colder's Furniture Appliances Mattresses Steinhafels Warren Barnett Interiors

Furniture—Restored

Winner: Brew City Salvage Runners-Up: Cream City Restoration Curated Home Decor Mid-Century Meow

Garden Center

Winner: Bluemel's Garden & Landscape Center Runners-Up: Bayside Garden Center Plant Land Stein's Garden & Home

Gift Shop

Winner: The Waxwing Runners-Up: Beard MKE Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes

Head Shop

Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Runners-Up: Blue On Greenfield Closet Classics Pipe Dreams LLC

Lighting Showroom

Winner: BBC Lighting Runners-Up: Brass Light Gallery Elektra Lights & Fans Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC

Mattress Store

Winner: BILTRITE Furniture - Leather – Mattresses Runners-Up: Colder's Mattress Firm Greenfield HassleLess Mattress Verlo Mattress

Motorcycle Dealership

Winner: House of Harley-Davidson Runners-Up: Royal Enfield of Milwaukee Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson (Thiensville) Wisconsin Harley-Davidson (Oconomowoc)

Musical Instrument Store

Winner: Cascio Music Runners-Up: Cream City Music Dave's Guitar Shop Milwaukee White House of Music

New Retail Store

Winner: Beard MKE Runners-Up: Arch Apothecary Hollyville What's In The Bowl Pet Shop

Pet Store

Winner: Bark N Scratch Outpost Runners-Up: Bentley's Pet Stuff Mac's PET DEPOT Barkery Pet Supplies Plus What's In The Bowl Pet Shop

Record Store

Winner: The Exclusive Company Runners-Up: Bull's Eye Records Record Head Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Shoe Store

Winner: Stan's Fit for Your Feet Runners-Up: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse MODA3 (shoo)

Sportswear

Winner: DICK'S Sporting Goods Runners-Up: Les Moise Performance Running Outfitters Sherper's

Tobacco Shop

Winner: Uhle Tobacco Company Runners-Up: Famous Smoke Shop Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Pipe Dreams LLC

Vape Shop

Winner: Knuckleheads Tobacco & Gifts Runners-Up: Lakeview Vapor Pipe Dreams LLC

Vintage/Thrift Store

Winner: St Vincent de Paul Thrift Store Runners-Up: BC Modern Makes Cents Variety Store Value Village

