Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Medical

Acupuncturist
WINNER: Orchid Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture RUNNERS-UP: Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates Milwaukee Community Acupuncture MKE MindBody Wellness
Aesthetician
WINNER: epic MedSpa West RUNNERS-UP: AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center High Brow Boutique KB Beauty Studio Originails Salon and Spa
Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center
WINNER: Serenity Inns Inc. RUNNERS-UP: Ravenswood Clinic Inc Rogers Behavioral Health Roots Counseling Services
Alternative Medical Clinic
WINNER: 8 Branches Chinese Medicine RUNNERS-UP: Golden Rey Energy Center Lakeside Natural Medicine Zuza's Way Integrative Care
Chiropractor
WINNER: Chiropractic Company RUNNERS-UP: Baggio Chiropractic East Side Family Chiropractic McCann Chiropractic
Cosmetic Dentist
WINNER: Dr. Daniel M. Domagala, DDS RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Katherine J. Kircher, DDS Dr. Sofya Kats, DDS Dr. Stephanie Murphy, DDS
Cosmetic Surgeon
WINNER: Dr. Thomas G. Korkos, MD RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Mark F. Blake, MD Dr. Mark W. Bosbous, MD Dr. Michelle Bonness, MD
Dentist
WINNER: Dr. Stephanie Murphy, DDS RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Katherine J. Kircher, DDS Integrative Dental Solutions Dr. John C. Zabkowicz, DDS Satula And Mueller Family Dental Care
Elder Care
WINNER: Comfort Keepers Home Care RUNNERS-UP: Clement Manor, Inc. Eastcastle Place Health Network of Wisconsin
Eye Doctor
WINNER: Metro Eye RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Steven B. Koenig, MD Dr. Wagner's Southridge Optical Knight Vision & Glaucoma Ophthalmology Associates, S.C.
Hospital
WINNER: Froedtert Hospital RUNNERS-UP: Aurora Medical Center Grafton Aurora St Luke's Medical Center Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus Waukesha Memorial Hospital (ProHealth)
Lasik Surgeon
WINNER: Milwaukee Eye Care RUNNERS-UP: Dr Martha Jay Dr. Steven B. Koenig, MD The LASIK Vision Institute
Orthodontist
WINNER: Bell Orthodontic Solutions RUNNERS-UP: Bubon Orthodontics Dr. Jeffrey R. Olson, DDS Moles & Ferri Orthodontic Specialists
Periodontist
WINNER: Dr. Dale A. Newman, DDS, SC RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Edwin R. Schoenenberger, DDS, SC Dr. Eddie Morales, DDS Dr. Nancy A. Barnett, DDS Dr. Jeffrey J. Burke, DDS
Physical Therapist
WINNER: Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy RUNNERS-UP: Body Renovation Physical Therapy Freedom Physical Therapy Services Maurice Dumit, MPT Mindful Matters Wellness Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy
Place to Give Birth
WINNER: Aurora Women's Pavilion RUNNERS-UP: Columbia St. Mary's Women's Hospital Froedtert Hospital West Allis Memorial Hospital
Psychiatrist/Psychologist
WINNER: Integrative Psyche, LLC RUNNERS-UP: Dr. Carlyle H. Chan, MD Dr. Jacob Behrens, MD Milwaukee Counselor
Walk-in Clinic
WINNER: Aurora Urgent Care RUNNERS-UP: Froedtert Drexel Town Square Health Center Froedtert Moorland Reserve Health Center MCHC
