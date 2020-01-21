Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Medical

Acupuncturist


WINNER:
Orchid Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture

RUNNERS-UP:
Acupuncture & Holistic Health Associates
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture
MKE MindBody Wellness

Aesthetician


WINNER:
epic MedSpa West

RUNNERS-UP:
AESTHETICS 360° Face & Body Center
High Brow Boutique
KB Beauty Studio
Originails Salon and Spa

Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center


WINNER:
Serenity Inns Inc.

RUNNERS-UP:
Ravenswood Clinic Inc
Rogers Behavioral Health
Roots Counseling Services

Alternative Medical Clinic


WINNER:
8 Branches Chinese Medicine

RUNNERS-UP:
Golden Rey Energy Center
Lakeside Natural Medicine
Zuza's Way Integrative Care

Chiropractor


WINNER:
Chiropractic Company

RUNNERS-UP:
Baggio Chiropractic
East Side Family Chiropractic
McCann Chiropractic

Cosmetic Dentist


WINNER:
Dr. Daniel M. Domagala, DDS

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Katherine J. Kircher, DDS
Dr. Sofya Kats, DDS
Dr. Stephanie Murphy, DDS

Cosmetic Surgeon


WINNER:
Dr. Thomas G. Korkos, MD

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Mark F. Blake, MD
Dr. Mark W. Bosbous, MD
Dr. Michelle Bonness, MD

Dentist


WINNER:
Dr. Stephanie Murphy, DDS

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Katherine J. Kircher, DDS
Integrative Dental Solutions
Dr. John C. Zabkowicz, DDS
Satula And Mueller Family Dental Care

Elder Care


WINNER:
Comfort Keepers Home Care

RUNNERS-UP:
Clement Manor, Inc.
Eastcastle Place
Health Network of Wisconsin

Eye Doctor


WINNER:
Metro Eye

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Steven B. Koenig, MD
Dr. Wagner's Southridge Optical
Knight Vision & Glaucoma
Ophthalmology Associates, S.C.

Hospital


WINNER:
Froedtert Hospital

RUNNERS-UP:
Aurora Medical Center Grafton
Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
Children's Hospital of Wisconsin - Milwaukee Campus
Waukesha Memorial Hospital (ProHealth)

Lasik Surgeon


WINNER:
Milwaukee Eye Care

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr Martha Jay
Dr. Steven B. Koenig, MD
The LASIK Vision Institute

Orthodontist


WINNER:
Bell Orthodontic Solutions

RUNNERS-UP:
Bubon Orthodontics
Dr. Jeffrey R. Olson, DDS
Moles & Ferri Orthodontic Specialists

Periodontist


WINNER:
Dr. Dale A. Newman, DDS, SC

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Edwin R. Schoenenberger, DDS, SC
Dr. Eddie Morales, DDS
Dr. Nancy A. Barnett, DDS
Dr. Jeffrey J. Burke, DDS

Physical Therapist


WINNER:
Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy

RUNNERS-UP:
Body Renovation Physical Therapy
Freedom Physical Therapy Services
Maurice Dumit, MPT
Mindful Matters Wellness
Team Rehabilitation Physical Therapy

Place to Give Birth


WINNER:
Aurora Women's Pavilion

RUNNERS-UP:
Columbia St. Mary's Women's Hospital
Froedtert Hospital
West Allis Memorial Hospital

Psychiatrist/Psychologist


WINNER:
Integrative Psyche, LLC

RUNNERS-UP:
Dr. Carlyle H. Chan, MD
Dr. Jacob Behrens, MD
Milwaukee Counselor

Walk-in Clinic


WINNER:
Aurora Urgent Care

RUNNERS-UP:
Froedtert Drexel Town Square Health Center
Froedtert Moorland Reserve Health Center
MCHC

