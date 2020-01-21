Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Real Estate/Home Improvement

×
Photo credit: Manojlo Verzich
Manojlo Verzich, Shorewest Realtors
Architect
WINNER: Design Group Three RUNNERS-UP: Racinowski Design Studio RINKA Scott Herum, Kohler Company
Electrician
WINNER: Roman Electric RUNNERS-UP: Best Electric Current Electric Company Horaitis Electric
Home Remodeling
WINNER: Design Group Three RUNNERS-UP: Carmel Builders Inc LaBonte Construction, LLC M Design Build Inc
Interior Designer
Photo credit: Jerrica Zaric
WINNER: Jerrica Zaric Interior Design RUNNERS-UP: Fringe Interior Design & Home Furnishings Justin Racinowski Design Warren Barnett Interiors
Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance
WINNER: Carl's Lawn Maintenance RUNNERS-UP: BJ Coy Quality Property Maintenance LLC Createscape Landscaping Service Nelson's Specialty Services
Real Estate Agent
WINNER: Manojlo Verzich, Shorewest Realtors RUNNERS-UP: Kevin Rigg, Shorewest Realtors Joe Gleesing, Powers Realty Wendy Kaprelian, Shorewest Realtors
Rental Property Management Group
WINNER: Founders 3 Real Estate Services RUNNERS-UP: The Bozzuto Group My Dwelling Wiegand Enterprises
