Best of Milwaukee 2019 Winners: Real Estate/Home Improvement

by

Architect


WINNER:
Design Group Three

RUNNERS-UP:
Racinowski Design Studio
RINKA
Scott Herum, Kohler Company

Electrician


WINNER:
Roman Electric

RUNNERS-UP:
Best Electric
Current Electric Company
Horaitis Electric

Home Remodeling


WINNER:
Design Group Three

RUNNERS-UP:
Carmel Builders Inc
LaBonte Construction, LLC
M Design Build Inc

Interior Designer


WINNER:
Jerrica Zaric Interior Design

RUNNERS-UP:
Fringe Interior Design & Home Furnishings
Justin Racinowski Design
Warren Barnett Interiors

Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance


WINNER:
Carl's Lawn Maintenance

RUNNERS-UP:
BJ Coy Quality Property Maintenance LLC
Createscape Landscaping Service
Nelson's Specialty Services

Real Estate Agent


WINNER:
Manojlo Verzich, Shorewest Realtors

RUNNERS-UP:
Kevin Rigg, Shorewest Realtors
Joe Gleesing, Powers Realty
Wendy Kaprelian, Shorewest Realtors

Rental Property Management Group


WINNER:
Founders 3 Real Estate Services

RUNNERS-UP:
The Bozzuto Group
My Dwelling
Wiegand Enterprises

