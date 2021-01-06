Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Body, Mind & Spirit

Acupuncturist

Milwaukee Community Acupuncture

Runners-up: Heaven and Earth Acupuncture and Wellness MKE MindBody Wellness Orchid Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture

Alternative Medical Clinic

HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Runners-up: Lakeside Natural Medicine MKE MindBody Wellness Zuza's Way Integrative Care

Boutique Fitness

Shred415 East Side Runners-up: Iron Fist Fitness, LLC MKE Yoga Social Peak Physique Personal Training

CrossFit-Style Gym

BrewCity CrossFit Runners-up: Orange Theory Shred415 East Side Stallis Strong Fitness

Gym

Wisconsin Athletic Club

Runners-up: BrewCity CrossFit THE GYM WB Shred415 East Side

Massage Therapist

MKE MindBody Wellness Runners-up: Jay by the Bay Massage and Wellness Originails Salon and Spa Alyssa Stabenaw Shay Vetterman LLC

Personal Trainer

Katy Alexander (Legacy Gym MKE) Runners-up: Margaux Chandler (Shred415 East Side) Mira Beaudoin (MKE FIT) Jorge Valle (Xperience Fitness)

Pilates Studio

Flying Squirrel Pilates Runners-up: Club PilatesEast Side Pilates IMX Pilates & Fitness

Reiki Studio

MKE MindBody Wellness Runners-up: Creating Wellness Center Milwaukee Reiki, LLC Your Siesta Wellness Center

Spa

Well Spa + Salon (Pfister Hotel) Runners-up: Illume Cosmetic Surgery & MedSpa Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique Originails Salon and Spa

Yoga Studio

Healium Hot Yoga Runners-up: Embody Yoga MKE Yoga Social Tosa Yoga Center