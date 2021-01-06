Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Body, Mind & Spirit

Acupuncturist


Milwaukee Community Acupuncture

Runners-up:
Heaven and Earth Acupuncture and Wellness
MKE MindBody Wellness
Orchid Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture

Alternative Medical Clinic


HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary


Runners-up:
Lakeside Natural Medicine
MKE MindBody Wellness
Zuza's Way Integrative Care

Boutique Fitness


Shred415 East Side


Runners-up:
Iron Fist Fitness, LLC
MKE Yoga Social
Peak Physique Personal Training

CrossFit-Style Gym


BrewCity CrossFit


Runners-up:
Orange Theory
Shred415 East Side
Stallis Strong Fitness

Gym


Wisconsin Athletic Club

Runners-up:
BrewCity CrossFit
THE GYM WB
Shred415 East Side

Massage Therapist


MKE MindBody Wellness


Runners-up:
Jay by the Bay Massage and Wellness
Originails Salon and Spa
Alyssa Stabenaw
Shay Vetterman LLC

Personal Trainer


Katy Alexander (Legacy Gym MKE)


Runners-up:
Margaux Chandler (Shred415 East Side)
Mira Beaudoin (MKE FIT)
Jorge Valle (Xperience Fitness)

Pilates Studio


Flying Squirrel Pilates


Runners-up:
Club PilatesEast Side Pilates
IMX Pilates & Fitness

Reiki Studio


MKE MindBody Wellness


Runners-up:
Creating Wellness Center
Milwaukee Reiki, LLC
Your Siesta Wellness Center

Spa


Well Spa + Salon (Pfister Hotel)


Runners-up:
Illume Cosmetic Surgery & MedSpa
Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique
Originails Salon and Spa

Yoga Studio


Healium Hot Yoga


Runners-up:
Embody Yoga
MKE Yoga Social
Tosa Yoga Center