Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Body, Mind & Spirit

Acupuncturist
Milwaukee Community Acupuncture
Runners-up: Heaven and Earth Acupuncture and Wellness MKE MindBody Wellness Orchid Chinese Medicine & Acupuncture
Alternative Medical Clinic
HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary Runners-up: Lakeside Natural Medicine MKE MindBody Wellness Zuza's Way Integrative Care
Boutique Fitness
Shred415 East Side Runners-up: Iron Fist Fitness, LLC MKE Yoga Social Peak Physique Personal Training
CrossFit-Style Gym
BrewCity CrossFit Runners-up: Orange Theory Shred415 East Side Stallis Strong Fitness
Gym
Wisconsin Athletic Club
Runners-up: BrewCity CrossFit THE GYM WB Shred415 East Side
Massage Therapist
MKE MindBody Wellness Runners-up: Jay by the Bay Massage and Wellness Originails Salon and Spa Alyssa Stabenaw Shay Vetterman LLC
Personal Trainer
Katy Alexander (Legacy Gym MKE) Runners-up: Margaux Chandler (Shred415 East Side) Mira Beaudoin (MKE FIT) Jorge Valle (Xperience Fitness)
Pilates Studio
Flying Squirrel Pilates Runners-up: Club PilatesEast Side Pilates IMX Pilates & Fitness
Reiki Studio
MKE MindBody Wellness Runners-up: Creating Wellness Center Milwaukee Reiki, LLC Your Siesta Wellness Center
Spa
Well Spa + Salon (Pfister Hotel) Runners-up: Illume Cosmetic Surgery & MedSpa Lula Mae Aesthetic Boutique Originails Salon and Spa
Yoga Studio
Healium Hot Yoga Runners-up: Embody Yoga MKE Yoga Social Tosa Yoga Center
