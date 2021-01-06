Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Bought & Sold

Adult Retail Store
The Tool Shed Runners-up: After Hours Lingerie & Gifts Bedroom Secrets City News & Video Temptations
Antique Store
Antiques On Pierce Runners-up: BC Modern Clocktower Antiques Dandy - Midventurous Modern
Auto Dealership - Domestic
Holz Motors Runners-up: Ewald's Venus Ford Lake Ford Soerens Ford, Inc.
Auto Dealership - Import
Schlossmann Honda City Runners-up: Andrew Toyota David Hobbs Honda Reina International Auto
Auto Dealership - Preowned
David Hobbs Honda Runners-up: All Star Honda Ewald's Venus Ford Lake Auto Group
Bike Shop
Wheel & Sprocket Runners-up: Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness ERIK'S - Bike Board Ski South Shore Cyclery
Bookstore
Boswell Book Company Runners-up: Downtown Books Bought & Sold Half Price Books Voyageur Book Shop
Boutique Clothing
Sparrow Boutique + Gift Runners-up: Haus of Oge JazzyRae' Jewels and Accessories Yellow Wood
Camping Equipment
REI Runners-up: Cabela's Sherper's Yellow Wood
Carpet / Fine Rugs
Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets (Milwaukee) Runners-up: Carpetland USA West Allis Kerns Carpet One Shabahang Rug Gallery, Persian and Oriental Carpets (Waukesha)
CBD Retail Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Beyond Full Spectrum Canni Hemp Co Kind Oasis TerraSol CBD Dispensary
Clothing - Children's
Sparrow Collective Runners-up: BlackBear Children's Boutique Little Monsters Raising Good
Clothing - Men's
Beard MKE Runners-up: Haus of Oge MILWORKSYellow Wood
Clothing - Women's
Sparrow Boutique + Gift Runners-up: Haus of Oge SHOP Yellow Wood
Comic Book Store
Collector's Edge Comics South Runners-up: Collector's Edge Comics North Lions Tooth Lost World of Wonders
Eyewear
Be Spectacled Runners-up: Bronze Optical Metro Eye Warby Parker
Fashion Accessories
The Waxwing Runners-up: Beard MKE The Bronzeville Collective MKE J. Riley Ramie and Co
Fine Jewelry Store
MKB Jewelry Runners-up: Gold'n Treasures Ltd The Jewelry Center Tobin Jewelers Inc
Florist
414loral Runners-up: Alfa Flower & Wedding Shop Belle Fiori, Ltd. Flowers for Dreams
Furniture - New
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses Runners-up: Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses Matthew Gramling Woodworks Penny Mustard Furnishings Steinhafels Warren Barnett Interiors
Furniture - Restored
Cream City Restoration Runners-up: Brew City Salvage Greg’s Refinishing Mid Century Meow
Garden Center
Plant Land Runners-up: Bayside Garden Center Minor's Garden Center, Inc. Stein's Garden & Home
Gift Shop
The Waxwing Runners-up: Beard MKE KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes Sparrow Collective
Hardware Store
Bliffert Hardware Runners-up: Elliott Ace Hardware Greg's True Value Village Ace Hardware
Head Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Blue on Greenfield Pipe Dreams LLC Smokin’ Glass Franklin
Lighting Showroom
BBC Lighting Runners-up: Elektra Lights & Fans Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC.
Mattress Store
Verlo Mattress of Greenfield Runners-up: BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses IKEA Steinhafels
Motorcycle Dealership
House of Harley-Davidson Runners-up: Sportland 2 Inc Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
Musical Instrument Store
Cream City Music Runners-up: Brass Bell Music Store Dave's Guitar Shop Wade's Guitar Shop
New Retail Store (Opened In 2020)
Sparrow Boutique + Gift Runners-up: Clocktower Antiques The Glass Pantry Kind Oasis
Pet Retail Store
Bark N Scratch Outpost Runners-up: Bentley's Pet Stuff Mac's PET DEPOT Barkery Pet Supplies Plus
Record Store
The Exclusive Company Runners-up: Acme Records Record Head Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video
Shoe Store
Stan's Fit for Your Feet Runners-up: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Shoo Inc Yellow Wood
Tobacco Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Pipe Dreams LLC Tobacco World LTD Uhle Tobacco Company
Vape Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Erth Dispensary Kind Oasis Pipe Dreams LLC
Vintage / Thrift Store
Goodwill Store & Donation Center Runners-up: BC Modern Plume Value Village
