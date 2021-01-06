Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Bought & Sold

Adult Retail Store

The Tool Shed Runners-up: After Hours Lingerie & Gifts Bedroom Secrets City News & Video Temptations

Antique Store

Antiques On Pierce Runners-up: BC Modern Clocktower Antiques Dandy - Midventurous Modern

Auto Dealership - Domestic

Holz Motors Runners-up: Ewald's Venus Ford Lake Ford Soerens Ford, Inc.

Auto Dealership - Import

Schlossmann Honda City Runners-up: Andrew Toyota David Hobbs Honda Reina International Auto

Auto Dealership - Preowned

David Hobbs Honda Runners-up: All Star Honda Ewald's Venus Ford Lake Auto Group

Bike Shop

Wheel & Sprocket Runners-up: Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness ERIK'S - Bike Board Ski South Shore Cyclery

Bookstore

Boswell Book Company Runners-up: Downtown Books Bought & Sold Half Price Books Voyageur Book Shop

Boutique Clothing

Sparrow Boutique + Gift Runners-up: Haus of Oge JazzyRae' Jewels and Accessories Yellow Wood

Camping Equipment

REI Runners-up: Cabela's Sherper's Yellow Wood

Carpet / Fine Rugs

Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets (Milwaukee) Runners-up: Carpetland USA West Allis Kerns Carpet One Shabahang Rug Gallery, Persian and Oriental Carpets (Waukesha)

CBD Retail Shop

Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Beyond Full Spectrum Canni Hemp Co Kind Oasis TerraSol CBD Dispensary

Clothing - Children's

Sparrow Collective Runners-up: BlackBear Children's Boutique Little Monsters Raising Good

Clothing - Men's

Beard MKE Runners-up: Haus of Oge MILWORKSYellow Wood

Clothing - Women's

Sparrow Boutique + Gift Runners-up: Haus of Oge SHOP Yellow Wood

Comic Book Store

Collector's Edge Comics South Runners-up: Collector's Edge Comics North Lions Tooth Lost World of Wonders

Eyewear

Be Spectacled Runners-up: Bronze Optical Metro Eye Warby Parker

Fashion Accessories

The Waxwing Runners-up: Beard MKE The Bronzeville Collective MKE J. Riley Ramie and Co

Fine Jewelry Store

MKB Jewelry Runners-up: Gold'n Treasures Ltd The Jewelry Center Tobin Jewelers Inc

Florist

414loral Runners-up: Alfa Flower & Wedding Shop Belle Fiori, Ltd. Flowers for Dreams

Furniture - New

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses Runners-up: Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses Matthew Gramling Woodworks Penny Mustard Furnishings Steinhafels Warren Barnett Interiors

Furniture - Restored

Cream City Restoration Runners-up: Brew City Salvage Greg’s Refinishing Mid Century Meow

Garden Center

Plant Land Runners-up: Bayside Garden Center Minor's Garden Center, Inc. Stein's Garden & Home

Gift Shop

The Waxwing Runners-up: Beard MKE KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes Sparrow Collective

Hardware Store

Bliffert Hardware Runners-up: Elliott Ace Hardware Greg's True Value Village Ace Hardware

Head Shop

Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Blue on Greenfield Pipe Dreams LLC Smokin’ Glass Franklin

Lighting Showroom

BBC Lighting Runners-up: Elektra Lights & Fans Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC.

Mattress Store

Verlo Mattress of Greenfield Runners-up: BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses IKEA Steinhafels

Motorcycle Dealership

House of Harley-Davidson Runners-up: Sportland 2 Inc Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instrument Store

Cream City Music Runners-up: Brass Bell Music Store Dave's Guitar Shop Wade's Guitar Shop

New Retail Store (Opened In 2020)

Sparrow Boutique + Gift Runners-up: Clocktower Antiques The Glass Pantry Kind Oasis

Pet Retail Store

Bark N Scratch Outpost Runners-up: Bentley's Pet Stuff Mac's PET DEPOT Barkery Pet Supplies Plus

Record Store

The Exclusive Company Runners-up: Acme Records Record Head Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Shoe Store

Stan's Fit for Your Feet Runners-up: DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Shoo Inc Yellow Wood

Tobacco Shop

Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Pipe Dreams LLC Tobacco World LTD Uhle Tobacco Company

Vape Shop

Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Runners-up: Erth Dispensary Kind Oasis Pipe Dreams LLC

Vintage / Thrift Store

Goodwill Store & Donation Center Runners-up: BC Modern Plume Value Village