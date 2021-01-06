Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Bought & Sold

by

Adult Retail Store


The Tool Shed


Runners-up:
After Hours Lingerie & Gifts
Bedroom Secrets
City News & Video
Temptations

Antique Store


Antiques On Pierce

Runners-up:
BC Modern
Clocktower Antiques
Dandy - Midventurous Modern

Auto Dealership - Domestic


Holz Motors


Runners-up:
Ewald's Venus Ford
Lake Ford
Soerens Ford, Inc.

Auto Dealership - Import


Schlossmann Honda City


Runners-up:
Andrew Toyota
David Hobbs Honda
Reina International Auto

Auto Dealership - Preowned


David Hobbs Honda


Runners-up:
All Star Honda
Ewald's Venus Ford
Lake Auto Group

Bike Shop


Wheel & Sprocket


Runners-up:
Emerys Cycling, Triathlon & Fitness
ERIK'S - Bike Board Ski
South Shore Cyclery

Bookstore


Boswell Book Company

Runners-up:
Downtown Books Bought & Sold
Half Price Books
Voyageur Book Shop

Boutique Clothing


Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Runners-up:
Haus of Oge
JazzyRae' Jewels and Accessories
Yellow Wood

Camping Equipment


REI

Runners-up:
Cabela's
Sherper's
Yellow Wood

Carpet / Fine Rugs


Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets (Milwaukee)

Runners-up:
Carpetland USA West Allis
Kerns Carpet One
Shabahang Rug Gallery, Persian and Oriental Carpets (Waukesha)

CBD Retail Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Runners-up:
Beyond Full Spectrum
Canni Hemp Co
Kind Oasis
TerraSol CBD Dispensary

Clothing - Children's


Sparrow Collective

Runners-up:
BlackBear Children's Boutique
Little Monsters
Raising Good

Clothing - Men's


Beard MKE

Runners-up:
Haus of Oge
MILWORKSYellow Wood

Clothing - Women's 


Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Runners-up:
Haus of Oge
SHOP
Yellow Wood

Comic Book Store


Collector's Edge Comics South

Runners-up:
Collector's Edge Comics North
Lions Tooth
Lost World of Wonders

Eyewear


Be Spectacled

Runners-up:
Bronze Optical
Metro Eye
Warby Parker

Fashion Accessories


The Waxwing

Runners-up:
Beard MKE
The Bronzeville Collective MKE
J. Riley
Ramie and Co

Fine Jewelry Store


MKB Jewelry

Runners-up:
Gold'n Treasures Ltd
The Jewelry Center
Tobin Jewelers Inc

Florist


414loral

Runners-up:
Alfa Flower & Wedding Shop
Belle Fiori, Ltd.
Flowers for Dreams

Furniture - New


BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Runners-up:
Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses
Matthew Gramling Woodworks
Penny Mustard Furnishings
Steinhafels
Warren Barnett Interiors

Furniture - Restored


Cream City Restoration

Runners-up:
Brew City Salvage
Greg’s Refinishing
Mid Century Meow

Garden Center


Plant Land

Runners-up:
Bayside Garden Center
Minor's Garden Center, Inc.
Stein's Garden & Home

Gift Shop


The Waxwing

Runners-up:
Beard MKE
KitscheCoo Unique Gifts & Classes
Sparrow Collective

Hardware Store


Bliffert Hardware

Runners-up:
Elliott Ace Hardware
Greg's True Value
Village Ace Hardware

Head Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Runners-up:
Blue on Greenfield
Pipe Dreams LLC
Smokin’ Glass Franklin

Lighting Showroom


BBC Lighting

Runners-up:
Elektra Lights & Fans
Ferguson Bath, Kitchen & Lighting Gallery
LUCE Lighting & Design, LLC.

Mattress Store


Verlo Mattress of Greenfield

Runners-up:
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses
IKEA
Steinhafels

Motorcycle Dealership


House of Harley-Davidson

Runners-up:
Sportland 2 Inc
Suburban Motors Harley-Davidson
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instrument Store


Cream City Music

Runners-up:
Brass Bell Music Store
Dave's Guitar Shop
Wade's Guitar Shop

New Retail Store (Opened In 2020)


Sparrow Boutique + Gift

Runners-up:
Clocktower Antiques
The Glass Pantry
Kind Oasis

Pet Retail Store


Bark N Scratch Outpost

Runners-up:
Bentley's Pet Stuff
Mac's PET DEPOT Barkery
Pet Supplies Plus

Record Store


The Exclusive Company

Runners-up:
Acme Records
Record Head
Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Shoe Store


Stan's Fit for Your Feet

Runners-up:
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Shoo Inc
Yellow Wood

Tobacco Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Runners-up:
Pipe Dreams LLC
Tobacco World LTD
Uhle Tobacco Company

Vape Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Runners-up:
Erth Dispensary
Kind Oasis
Pipe Dreams LLC

Vintage / Thrift Store


Goodwill Store & Donation Center

Runners-up:
BC Modern
Plume
Value Village