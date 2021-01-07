Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Dining Out

× Expand Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant

African Restaurant

Alem Ethiopian Village 307 E. Wisconsin Ave. 414-224-5324 alemethiopianvillage.com

The first thing you notice is the aroma of spices—an invitation to sample the menu of lamb, beef, chicken and cooked vegetables often served in the form of a spiced stew called wat. The heart of an Ethiopian meal is the injera—a spongy, flat bread with a slightly tart flavor that traditionally serves as the plate holding the wat and as the eating utensil. Just break off a piece and scoop. Until COVID has passed, Alem is open for takeout only, daily from 4-8 p.m. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Blue Star Café Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant Immy's African Cuisine

Bar Food

Camino Multiple locations caminomke.com

In Walker’s Point and West Allis, Camino sets a high bar for bar food without being fussy. One of their trademarks is serving comfort food classics with a twist of multicultural flavor influences; fries are taken up a notch with poutine gravy, for example, and one can enjoy pierogi to snack on. The heartier dishes include sizeable sandwiches, sausages and chicken wings, all with piquant seasonings. Patrons are also sure to appreciate Camino’s variety of craft beers, liquors and daily specials. (Anastasia Skliarova)

Runners-up: Brass Monkey Pub Miller Time Pub & Grill The Saucy Swine

Barbecue/Ribs

Double B’s BBQ Restaurant 7420 W. Greenfield Ave. 414-257-9150 doublebs.com

Double B’s takes smoked meat a step up with head chef/pit master Mark Timber’s scrumptious servings of pork, beef and chicken. Full meals are accompanied by creamy coleslaw, given a tinge of tanginess with apple cider vinegar, and a cornbread muffin so moist and sweet it could be mistaken for dessert. The trademark pulled meats are also served as sandwiches. Take out business is brisk, and they deliver within a 10-mile radius of the restaurant. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Runners-up Barbecue: Ashley’s Bar-B-Que Heaven's Table BBQ Iron Grate BBQ Co. The Saucy Swine Runners-up Ribs: Sandras on the Park The Saucy Swine Saz’s State House

Breakfast/Brunch

Blue’s Egg 317 N. 76th St. 414-299-3180 bluesegg.com

Blue’s Egg won both the breakfast and brunch categories, imposing the restaurant as the king of early-day fare. As the name hints, they offer top-of-the-line egg dishes, omelets and pancakes alongside classic hash browns, grilled cheese, bacon, veggies and salads. Blue’s Egg greets early risers with a myriad coffees and sweet drinks, but alcohol is on the menu as well—patrons can order a house cocktail or a “coffee with a kick.” (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up Breakfast: Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette Mad Rooster Café Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern Runners-up Brunch: Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette Mimosa Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Brew Pub

Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce St. 414-372-8800 lakefrontbrewery.com

On December 2, 1987 Russ and Jim Klisch sold their first barrel of beer to a tavern within “rolling distance” of the original location in Riverwest. Since they rolled out that barrel, Lakefront Brewery moved to the current location on Commerce St. Today, Lakefront offers 20 different beers available in over 30 states and distributed to Ukraine, South Korea, Sweden, China and Canada. Currently there are no tours due to due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the restaurant and taproom are offering takeout and dine-in every day of the week. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Good City Brewing Eagle Park Brewing & Distilling The Explorium Brewpub

Buffet

Maharaja 1550 N. Farwell Ave. 414-276-2250 maharajahrestaurants.com

It’s a fiercely-contested category in Milwaukee, where most people first tasted the foods of many nations by sampling them at lunch buffets. Milwaukee was crowded with excellent noontime choices and Maharajah is the longest running buffet in this year’s Best-of. It was also a great place to fill up on tandoori chicken, biryani and more. Here’s hoping all of our buffets will be back as usual in 2021. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Alem Ethiopian Village Fushimi India Garden

Burgers/Ice Cream-Frozen Custard Stand

Kopp’s Multiple locations kopps.com

Kopps’ customers will never be bored with the ever-changing flavor of the day, featured sundae, and shake of the month. Beyond just their featured flavors, Kopp’s offers 13 custard flavors and over 20 different shakes daily. While Kopp’s offers a wide variety of comfort foods, their specialty is the mouth-watering Jumbo Burger. December’s shake of the month was eggnog, while the sundae was “Christmas Celebration.” (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up Burgers: Crafty Cow Kopp's Frozen Custard Miller Time Pub & Grill Oscar's Pub & Grill Runners-up Ice Cream-Frozen Custard: Gilles Frozen Custard Kopp's Frozen Custard Leon's Frozen Custard Purple Door Ice Cream

Caribbean Restaurant

Sabor Tropical 2258 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-988-8030 sabortropicalmke.com

Sabor Tropical’s bright décor and island-themed drinks transport diners to a cheerful refuge on blustery winter days. The menu weaves Latin and Caribbean-inspired dishes into a tapestry of offerings like bizcochos de cangrejo, Latin crab cakes; or platters like gambas (sautéed shrimp) and tacos vegetarianos (vegetarian tacos), all with flavorful toppings and sauces. Diners can try sides like yuca frita or Puerto Rican rice à la carte. Carryout or delivery through Eat Street is available. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Island Jam Mangos Cafe East Uppa Yard

Central/South American Restaurant

Chef Paz Restaurant 9039 W. National Ave. 414-327-1600 chefpaz.com

This West Allis by-way-of Peru restaurant offers dishes ranging from seafood, empanadas, plantains, lemon pie and Peruvian drink chicha morada, made from purple corn with pineapple juice, cinnamon and lemon. The food at this unassuming former corner diner has stories to tell. Now serving dine-in with reservation. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: C-viche La Masa Empanada Bar Triciclo Peru

Cheap Eats

Conejito’s Place 539 W. Virginia St. 414-278-9106 conejitos-place.com

Conejito’s Place takes pride in being the South Side’s hangout since 1972. Their authentic Mexican food comes at affordable prices; four steak tacos are only $6. Their margaritas also come cheap at only $20 for a small pitcher. They credit their traditional Mexican recipes to their success. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: George Webb Restaurant Ian's Pizza Ma Fischer's

Chef

Adam Pawlak (Egg & Flour)

His heritage along with his heart and soul are evident in the dishes he creates with …well, eggs and flour. Classic pasta dishes of Campanelle (meaning little bells) with pesto, choice of basil or walnut are coated beautifully and the pesto clings to the ruffled edges of the pasta. Wide strands of Pappardelle with meat sauce are hearty and rich. If you want to blast back to your childhood and shell shaped pasta is what you crave, try a mac and cheese with a rich Egg & Flour cheese sauce. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-up: Gregory Leon (Amilinda) Mark Timber (Double B's BBQ) Matt Nuetzel (The Saucy Swine)

Chicken Wings

Points East Pub 1501 N. Jackson St. 414-277-0122 thepointseastpub.com

Over the summer, Points East Pub improved the dining area with new wood flooring and renovated bar. Points East was quick to respond to the pandemic, offering curbside service, later operating under reduced capacity, enforcing guidelines to keep customers safe. In response, customers have shown their continued support. Due to the pub’s resilience, it’s no surprise that their wings have been recognized as some of the best in the country. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Double B's BBQ Restaurant Limanski's Pub The Saucy Swine TomKen's Bar & Grill

Chinese Restaurant

DanDan 360 E. Erie St. 414-488-8036 dandanmke.com

DanDan, a name that’s a playful double entendre on the Chinese noodle dish and the restaurant’s owners, "two guys named Dan,” offers a creative menu of Chinese favorites like egg rolls, crab Rangoon or kung pao chicken or tofu—and of course, dandan noodles—along with standouts like mungbean kimchee pancakes or eggplant in chili garlic sauce. There’s a full bar, and takeout or delivery can be ordered online. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Emperor of China Jing's Sze Chuan Restaurant

Coffee Shop

Colectivo Coffee Multiple locations colectivocoffee.com

While the Third Ward location is temporarily closed, you can still get your java fix at the other Colectivo locations. As long as the nice weather held out, their outdoor patios offered welcome safe spots to relax. With Winter approaching, the handy Colectivo App is convenient for curbside pickup. The local coffee mainstay has been doing their part in maintaining safety throughout the pandemic. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. Stone Creek Coffee Valentine Coffee Co.

Donuts

Cranky Al's 6901 W. North Ave. 414-258-5282 crankyals.com

How about a donut? Why not try a local favorite with the Cruller, or perhaps a Long John filled with Bavarian cream or a maple glazed delicacy? Either way, Cranky Al’s has them all and more. They offer the finest donuts in dozens of varieties—including gluten-free and vegan. You might even find a donut served with Nutella, M&Ms or Reese’s Pieces to accompany the usual chocolate, vanilla, sugar and fruit flavors. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Aggie’s Bakery & Cake Shop Donut Squad Grebe's Bakery Holey Moley Doughnuts & Coffee

Family Friendly Restaurant

Saz’s State House 5539 W. State St. 414-453-2410 sazs.com/statehouserestaurant

Saz’s State House offers carryout and delivery options so guests can still enjoy the rich offerings on the menu. Besides the entrées featuring the award-winning baby back ribs (served with their signature sauce, as well as house-made slaw or mac and cheese) and barbecue wings, clients can order half or full rack ribs a la carte to complement other dishes. Other favorites include cheese curds, burgers, Tex-Mex and a large variety of cocktails. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Landmark Family Restaurant Ma Fischer's Papa Luigi's Pizza

Farm to Table/Gourmet

Odd Duck 2352 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-763-5881 oddduckrestaurant.com

Since 2012 the creative minds behind Odd Duck have been turning out beautiful, brilliant, small plate dishes. Their menu showcases locally-sourced items from Wisconsin farms, allowing for the freshest foods, passing through the fewest hands, before being served to Odd Duck’s lucky diners. This focus on freshness also plays into the inventiveness of the menu depending on which items are available seasonally. After eight years of happy customers, it seems Odd Duck has found the right ingredients for success. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up Farm to Table: Braise Restaurant Parkside 23 Story Hill BKC Wild Roots Restaurant

Runners-up Gourmet: Ardent Lake Park Bistro Sanford

Fish Fry

Kegel's Inn 414-257-9999 5901 W. National Ave. kegelsinn.com

Kegel’s Inn is a remnant of old Milwaukee in West Allis—a German restaurant with Old World charm is authentic, many Bavarian dishes and a fish fry with many options (baked included). Kegel’s “Classic Fish Fry” includes five pieces of lightly battered, golden brown cod with two slices of hearty rye bread, homemade coleslaw and a choice of soup. French fries and mashed potatoes are the standard sides, but Kegel’s also offers some unusual alternatives: potato pancakes, red cabbage or spaetzle. It’s available for carry-out on Fridays (David Luhrssen).

Runners-up: The Packing House Papa Luigi's Pizza The Saucy Swine

French Restaurant

Le Rêve Patisserie and Café 7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa 414-778-3333 lerevecafe.com

Part of the charm of Wauwatosa village comes from the diverse, delicious fare available in places like Le Rêve, where French food, wine and pastries are served in generous portions. Besides old favorites like Filet Mignon or French onion soup, Le Rêve serves mussels, charcuterie, vegetarian options and savory crêpes with Coquilles Saint-Jacques, duck confit or mushrooms and vegetables. Le Rêve added catering and a food truck to their offerings. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Fauntleroy MKE Lake Park Bistro Pastiche Brown Deer

Fried Cheese Curds

Lakefront Brewery 1872 N. Commerce St. 414-372-8800

There are few things that Wisconsinites universally hold dearly more than the cheese curd—except maybe beer and fish fry. Lakefront Brewery Beer Hall has it all, including a great fish fry whose selections include Eastside Dark-battered cod prepared in one of Lakeside Brewery’s distinctive hometown craft beers. Skip the fries and go straight for the potato pancakes or German potato salad the side. And don’t forget those cheese curds! (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Camino Cousins Subs Culver's Miller Time Pub & Grill

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Yo Mama Multiple locations yomamagoodness.com

Yo Mama’s rotating flavors of the day keep customers coming back to create their own dish. Their self-serve option gives the customer full control over their frozen yogurt, and they only have to pay for how much their creation weighs. Yo Mama also offers the option to order online, bringing customers’ orders right to their cars. You can keep your fridge stocked with Yo Mama’s flavors by ordering pints of frozen yogurt for only $3. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Daddy Yo's Frozen Yogurt Yo Factory YoFresh Yogurt Cafe

Gelato Shop

Glorioso’s Market 1011 E. Brady St. 414-272-0540 gloriosos.com

Glorioso’s house-made creamy gelato, a frozen dessert of Italian origin made with a base of milk and sugar, is crafted from an authentic Italian recipe and made with fresh ingredients. Flavors change weekly; call ahead for current varieties. Glorioso’s gelato is available by the pint, pound or even by the tub for larger gatherings. At press time, Glorioso’s was open for in-person shopping and offered curbside pick-up and local delivery. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Cold Spoons Gelato Divino Gelato Cafe Ltd Fazio's Chocolate

German Restaurant

Mader’s Restaurant 1041 N. Old World Third Street 414-271-3377 madersrestaurant.com

Remarkably, even after the closing of some prominent venues in the last several decades, Milwaukee is still home to many German restaurants. Of them, Mader’s (founded in 1902) remains almost legendary for its Teutonic ambiance, Downtown location and its menu of traditional German favorites in food as well as beer. Mader’s ample dining space meets COVID safety guidelines. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: The Bavarian Bierhaus Jack Pandl’s Whitefish Bay Inn Kegel’s Inn Wegner’s St Martins Inn

Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant

Lazy Susan 2378 S. Howell Ave. 414-988-7086 lazysusanmke.com

Lazy Susan boasts on its website that “special dietary requests are always welcomed, just as if you were going home to dinner.” Gluten free, vegan or keto—they can do it all. At press time, the restaurant was temporarily closed to in-house dining but offered a menu of weekly pre-order dinners. Recent gluten free choices starred boar mole stew or Chicken of the Woods enchiladas, each served with imaginative gluten free sides. Friday featured the Ye Old Lazy Susan Fish Fry. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Beerline Café Cafe Manna Celesta

Greek Restaurant

Oakland Gyros Multiple locations

One of Milwaukee's favorite counter-service restaurants expanded beyond the UWM neighborhood into the city’s South Side, keeping the name at both locations. Oakland Gyros offers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo (the priciest menu item) features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Apollo Café Cosmos Café Gyro Palace

Hot Dog

The Vanguard 2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-539-3593 vanguardbar.com

Although Vanguard has closed its dine-in area, it hasn’t stopped them from adding more delicious items to their menu. Their new menu items include more ways to order their house-made sausages, like the schnitzel wurst and the sartorelli, helping eaters find new ways to enjoy the basic hot dog. Vanguard’s diverse menu allows meat eaters, vegans and vegetarians alike to enjoy a wide selection of sausages. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: The Dogg Haus Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs Portillo's Hot Dogs

Hotel Restaurant

Mason Street Grill (The Pfister Hotel) 424 E. Wisconsin Ave. 414-298-3131 masonstreetgrill.com

Located in the historic Pfister Hotel, the Mason Street Grill offers dine-in, takeout, curbside, patio dining and a Christmas dinner carryout. The impressive menu includes steaks, fresh seafood, ribs, pasta—not to mention desserts, handcrafted cocktails and an extensive wine list. All told, it puts the Mason Street Grill on the short list for destinations when celebrating a special occasion is in order. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Ash (The Iron Horse Hotel) Café At The Plaza Tre Rivali

Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

Cafe India (Bay View) 2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-837-6121 cafeindiamke.us

Cafe India began as a still-popular counter service location in Walker's Point that drew business for its lunch buffet. A few years ago, a second location was added down the street in Bay View. It’s larger with seating for up to 90, plus a full bar with a focus on Indian beer and wine. The space was remodeled and includes an outdoor patio with space for where smoking hookah as well dining took place. The menu can be ordered online for pick-up. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Cafe India (Walker’s Point) India Garden Maharaja

Irish Restaurant

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub 1234 N. Astor St. www.countyclare-inn.com

It doesn’t get any more Irish than the East Side’s County Clare Inn & Pub. Chances are you’ll hear legitimate Irish accents from some of the employees. A staple for traditional Irish music and classic Irish pub fare, Guinness Brewmaster, Fergal Murray recognizes County Clare as the best Guinness pint in Wisconsin. Upstairs, there are 29 rooms available for rent for travelers or those looking to get away for the weekend. Sláinte! (Tyler Nelson)

Runners-up: Mo's Irish Pub (Wauwatosa) Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill O'Lydia's Bar and Grill

Italian Restaurant

Tenuta's Italian Restaurant 2995 S. Clement Ave. 414-431-1014 tenutasitalian.com

Tenuta's traditional Southern Italian food is well prepared, as if made in a kitchen that has held tight to tradition. The presentation, however, is very contemporary. Quality starts with freshness, which brings not only the best flavors from the familiar ingredients, but also the richest colors as well. Emphasis is on pasta dishes and pizza. An extensive wine list is available. Tenuta’s has become a popular spot for carry-out during COVID. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Papa Luigi's Pizza SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining That's Amore

Japanese Restaurant

Hungry Sumo 2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. 414-595-9656 hungrysumosushibar.com

This sushi bar and Asian bistro has a vast menu with choices of starters, soups, salads, teriyaki bowls, sushi and ramen. Entrees include vegan fried rice, green or red curry and pad see eiw. Donburi (rice bowl dish) offerings include salmon poke and trio don (tuna, salmon and yellowtail). Classic maki (a Japanese dish of sushi and raw vegetables wrapped in seaweed) choices include salmon, tuna, Philly or octopus. There’s also a veggie maki menu. Sushi bar combos allow diners to sample several different items. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Fujiyama Kawa Ramen and Sushi Kyoto

Jewish/Kosher-Style Restaurant

Benji's Deli Multiple locations benjisdeliandrestaurant.com

Benji's corned beef, often hailed as the city’s finest, is one of the long-running deli’s claim to fame, but the menu also includes an assortment of herring, borscht, brisket and matzo, as well as plate-dwarfing sandwiches. For breakfast, Benji's offers unique items like corned beef or lox omelets and their signature dish, Hoppel Poppel, a blend of fried salami, potatoes and eggs. Their menu is available for curbside pickup (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette Ferrantes at the JCC Jake's Deli North

Kitchen Open After 10 P.M.

2214 N. Farwell Ave. 414-271-7424 mafischers.com

An East Side tradition since 1932, you know the pandemic is real when the winner of the late-night kitchen closes at 9 p.m. But the venerable 24-7 go-to is still offering their epic menu. Ma is open for dine-in 7 a.m.–9 p.m. and observing COVID-19 precautions in coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Camino Goodkind The Vanguard

Korean Restaurant

Char’d 222 E. Erie St. 414-885-2611 chardmke.com

The food is prepared in the airy and cozy Third Ward dining space of Char’d—authentic Korean food “re-interpreted” by Korean chef Yosub Yoon. Many entries on the menu can be surprising, such as tofu stew and KFC (Korean Fried Chicken) wings. Kimchi, ssam sauce and grilled meat are staples of the menu, often accompanied with vegetables such as radish. Open for takeout and no contact delivery. (Jean-Gabriel Fernandez)

Runners-up: Merge Seoul Restaurant Stone Bowl Grill

Louisiana-Southern/Soul Food

Maxie’s 6732 W. Fairview Ave. 414-292-3969 maxiesmke.com

A great cure for the winter “blahs” or just wanting to spice up your palate is a visit to Maxie’s Southern Comfort. Eat your fill of fresh raw oysters, shrimp and grits, jambalaya, fried chicken, and many other perfectly prepared southern favorites. One of the best parts of soul food is the traditional sides like mac-n-cheese, red beans and rice, and collard greens, all of which are top notch at Maxie’s. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up Louisiana/Southern: Belli’s Bistro & Spirits Crawdaddy's on Greenfield Nino’s Southern Sides Runners-up Soul Food: Arlanderz Soul Food Daddy’s Soul Food & Grille Tandem

Mediterranean/Middle Eastern

Casablanca Multiple locations

The lunch buffet was the signature feature for many longtime devotees of Casablanca but that—of course—is suspended until the pandemic has passed. Nowadays the flagship Brady Street location opens for carryout at 11 a.m. and dinner at 4 p.m. The menu includes favorite dishes of the Near East/ Eastern Mediterranean such as kifta and kabob (beef and chicken) and many vegetarian items including couscous, tabbouleh, humus, babaganouj and falafel. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up Mediterranean: Mistral Pita Palace Mediterranean Cuisine Shawarma House Runners-up Middle Eastern: Damascus Gate Restaurant Holy Land Grocery & Bakery Shahrazad Persian / Middle Eastern Cuisine

Mexican Restaurant/Taco/Burrito

Café Corazón Multiple locations corazonmilwaukee.com

Corazón translates to “heart” and it’s with heart that runs the gamut when describing this Mexican café. With locations in Riverwest, Mequon and Bay View, Café Corazón’s owners, George and Wendy Mireles, are on a mission to support local farmers. That produce is the heart of each dish prepared at the café. The atmosphere, service and thoughtfulness during the pandemic are all done with heart to heal our community. Café Corazón caters to all and has gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options like the vegan tofu scrambler with soy chorizo, vegan enchiladas, burrito or taco plate. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-up Mexican: Botanas Restaurant Botanas Mexican Restaurant II Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant Runners-up Burrito El Beso Mexican Restaurante & Cantina Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant Luna's Mexican Restaurant Tavos Signature Cuisine Runners-up Taco: BelAir Cantina (Wauwatosa) The Laughing Taco Mazorca Tacos Tavos Signature Cuisine

New Restaurant (Opened in 2020)

Egg & Flour Bay View 2273 S. Howell Ave. 414-885-0204 greateffingpasta.com

It just great effing pasta! Egg & Flour’s second location in the heart of Bay View (the first is at the Crossroads Collective food hall) has gone the extra mile to open its doors. All of the pasta is homemade, as well as the sauces and il condimento. The pasta has so much integrity and tradition that you get a sense that every Italian nonna is in the kitchen whispering in the ear of chef/owner Adam Pawlak. You can feel it with every toothsome al dente bite that is just the right thickness, firm but no chalky and cooked perfectly. (Alisa Malavenda)

Runners-up: Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette Pete’s Pub Twisted Plants

Outdoor Dining

Barnacle Bud’s 1955 S. Hilbert St. 414-481-9974 barnacle-buds.com

Barnacle Bud’s is hidden among old warehouses and grain elevators and is filled with nautical charm. The main draw is a large wooden deck overlooking the Kinnickinnic River. The small menu sticks to sandwiches, salads, a few entrées, jumbo crab cakes, good soups and seafood pastas. The menu offers casual fare—mainly sandwiches and a few seafood baskets. The Friday fish fry features catfish, smelt, cod and grouper. Indoors, you will find a table with all of the fixings for a customized, do-it-yourself Bloody Mary. This is one of Milwaukee’s best summer spots. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Bass Bay Brewhouse Sandra’s on the Park South Shore Terrace Kitchen & Beer Garden

Pizzeria-Deep Dish

Pizza Man Multiple locations pizzamanwi.com

Our older readers certainly miss the original Pizza Man at its Oakland and North location, a historic building lost to a fire. But the business emerged from the ashes like a proverbial phoenix since reopening on Downer Avenue in 2013 and expanding in the following years to Wauwatosa, Mequon and Oak Creek. The Downer location has the original bar, salvaged from the debris, and more importantly, much of the old menu. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Fixture Pizza Pub Jet's Pizza Tenuta's Italian Restaurant

Pizzeria-Thin Crust

Zaffiro’s Pizza & Bar 1724 N. Farwell Ave. 414-289-8776 www.zaffirospizza.com

Fans of traditional Milwaukee-style pizza will tell you Zaffiro’s is the place to go for that perfect cracker thin crust. Since 1954 the Zaffiro family has continued to own and operate this Eastside landmark, serving generations of Milwaukeeans some of the best pizza in town. While some may have encountered Zaffiro’s pizza in a Marcus Cinema, you owe yourself a visit to the original location for a truly authentic experience. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up: Balistreri's Italian-American Ristorante Papa Luigi's Pizza Pizza Man

Pizzeria-Wood-Fired Oven

Santino’s Little Italy 352 W. Stewart St. 414-897-7367 santinoslittleitaly.com

Sophia Loren is usually behind the bar—not filling wine glasses but on the big screen in colorful scenes from Italy via vintage movies. The music, purring at conversation level, suggests that same mid-century era. The long bar-dining room is dark and comfortable as a womb but also suggests something theatrical—the perfect setting for a restaurant that refines Italian classics to a high level and offer a distinctive approach to pizza. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana Wy’east Pizza

Place to Eat Alone

Beerline Café 2076 N. Commerce St. 414-265-5644 beerlinecave.com

Currently offering take-out only, this vegetarian café specializing in unique sweet and savory crepe creations, panini-style sandwiches, soups, salads, healthy smoothies and fresh juices. Tucked away on Commerce Street, the location is perfect for a stroll along the Riverwalk. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: George Webb Restaurant Lucky Ginger Pete's Pub

Ramen

Red Light Ramen 1749 N. Farwell Ave. 414-837-5107 redlightramen.com

Returning champ, the subterranean Red Light Ramen grew from a pop-up by the good folks at Ardent into a legitimate destination. The traditional ramen offerings are complemented by sake, slushie cocktails, fusion appetizers and desserts. But it will be some time before you can experience this unique, cozy spot as all orders are currently for pick-up or delivery. Friday and Saturday only, try the Red Light Chirashi Box made with sushi rice, fish, shellfish, vegetables and pickles. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Hungry Sumo Kawa Ramen and Sushi Tanpopo Ramen & Sushi Restaurant

Restaurant Open on Christmas Day

The Packing House 900 E. Layton Ave. 414-483-5054 Packinghousemke.com

Chinese restaurants are the usual destination for many of us on December 25, but Milwaukee’s long-running Packing House nudged out the competition in this year’s Best of. The supper club menu is delightfully mid-century (plus a few vegan, gluten-free additions) with steaks, chops, seafood, baskets of onion rings and French onion soup. Stick around for Lent and watch the traffic back up for blocks for the drive-through fish fry. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: East Garden Chinese Restaurant Emperor of China Fortune Restaurant

Restaurant Service

Sanford 1547 N. Jackson St. 414-276-9608 sanfordrestaurant.com

Founded in 1989 by Chef Sandy D’Amato nd his wife Angie, the restaurant changed hands in 2012 when the couple sold it to longtime Chef De Cuisine Justin Aprahamian and his wife Sarah, also a long time employee. So, service has always been at the top of the menu since its inception—and all in the family. With innovative cuisine and a stellar staff, the Aprahamians continue to score high marks with its loyal customer following. There’s no place like home, especially at Sanford. (Harry Cherkinian)

Runners-up: Ardent Papa Luigi's Pizza Tavos Signature Cuisine

Restaurant with a View

Harbor House 550 N. Harbor Drive 414-395-4900 bartolottas.com/harbor-house

When you’re looking for a restaurant with a view in Milwaukee, it’s got to have a view of stunning Lake Michigan, extra points if you’ve got a view of our beautiful Art Museum too. The Harbor House happens to achieve just that and serves food that is just as wonderful as the view. Always fresh, delicious, and expertly prepared oysters, crab cakes, lobster, other seafood and steaks, never fail to impress first time diners as well as longtime Harbor House patrons. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up: Bass Bay Brewhouse Lake Park Bistro VIEW MKE

Romantic Restaurant

Lake Park Bistro 3133 E. Newberry Blvd. 414-962-6300 bartolottas.com

For those who eagerly await an intimate dinner with stunning views, your wish is now granted. The Bistro is back, open that is (as of Dec. 9). The visual setting is iconic: a restaurant overlooking Lake Michigan with its rustic French interiors and menu that reflects just the same. Executive Chef Adam Siegel and his staff have won numerous awards, so it’s the place for special celebrations or just a meal for a twosome. Cozy, comfortable—and obviously, very romantic. (Harry Cherkinian)

Runners-up: The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining Sanford Restaurant

Sandwich

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe 6832 W. Beecher St. 414-543-4230 wacheese-gifts.com

West Allis Cheese & Sausage is many things all rolled into one. It started as a retail store but added an eat in café that’s part coffee shop, brunch spot, bar, sandwich shop and place for the community to gather. It wears all those hats effortlessly—and yes, the sandwiches are tasty and freshly made. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop The Saucy Swine

Seafood Restaurant

Photo courtesy Milwaukee Public Market

St. Paul Fish Co. Multiple locations stpaulfish.com

St. Paul Fish Company brings New England ambiance to our Third Coast with a maritime theme, a retail fresh seafood case and prepared dishes. The dine-in and carryout menu features oyster shooters, shrimp cocktail, peel-and-eat shrimp, steamed clams or grilled fish dinners of ahi tuna, pan-fried catfish, tilapia, red grouper, Alaskan halibut and more. Choose from sandwiches such as Jamaican jerk swordfish, catfish po’boy, grilled tuna steak or lake perch (upon availability). Fish fry, Baja fish tacos, soups and salads round out the menu. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Barnacle Bud's Harbor House St. Paul Fish Company Third Coast Provisions

Soups

The Soup Market Multiple locations soupmarket.com

Yes, it is officially soup season. Twelve years in and The Soup Market boasts five locations. For Dave Jurena and Tim Talsky’s original Bay View location, 20 gallons a day was a big day. Today 200 gallons is a walk in the park. A revolving soup menu (the Vegan Carrot Ginger is fantastic!) is enhanced by a selection of sandwiches and salads. Don’t forget a drink. Haley & Annabelle’s Vanilla Root Beer is made by Dave’s daughters and himself, with proceeds go towards paying their future college expenses. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners up: Soup Bros Soup Otzie's Cafe Zupas

Steakhouse

Five O’Clock Steakhouse 2416 W. State St. 414-342-3553

Five O’Clock Steakhouse has been serving the finest steaks and cocktails in this supper-club style of dining since 1946. No wonder have been the Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee’s first-place restaurant year after year “Best Supper Club” and “Best Steakhouse.” In 2019, the Food Network named it the best place for steak in Milwaukee. The steaks are cooked on high heat so even the rarest orders develop a phenomenal char that seals in the juices, then topped with butter sautéed mushrooms. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up Steakhouse: Carnevor Mason Street Grill The Packing House Runners-up Supper Club: Bass Bay Brewhouse Joey Gerard's - A Bartolotta Supper Club The Packing House Sandra’s on the Park

Street Food Vendor

Milk Can Hamburgers S73W16770 West Janesville Road (and multiple locations) Milkcanfoodtruck.com

You won’t want to miss where Milk Can Hamburgers’ food truck will be next. Beyond their Muskego location, Milk Can ventures around Wisconsin to serve classic comfort food that customers rave about. You can find out if the food truck will be at a location near you on Milk Can’s Facebook page. It’s constantly updated to their loyal fans who crave another famous Milk Can burger. (Quinn Clark)

Runners-up: Foxfire Food Truck Mazorca Tacos Meat on the Street

Sub Sandwich

Cousins Multiple locations cousinssubs.com

Along with Suburpia, Cousins was the local chain that introduced submarine sandwiches to the city of brats and cheese back in the ‘70s—and they didn’t have a hard time convincing people that a sub makes a good meal on the go. One of Cousins’ secrets came down to the sandwich’s foundation and was summed up in their slogan: “Better Bread, Better Subs.” (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: The Chocolate Factory Goldcoast Subs Suburpia

Sushi

Screaming Tuna Sushi & Asian Bistro Multiple Locations screamingtuna.com

This is traditional sushi and Asian with a twist. So let’s call it Japanese fusion with dishes like Crab Chipotle Wontons, Sake Maki, Ninja Pig and Thai Vengeance. For those meat easters in the group, there plenty of steak and pork belly as well as gluten-free dishes. As a Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch partner, the restaurants provide a menu composed of sustainably sourced seafood. Great food with a social conscience. (Harry Cherkinian)

Runners-up: Hungry Sumo Kawa Ramen and Sushi Kyoto Rice N Roll Bistro

Takeout/Curbside Pickup

Papa Luigi’s Pizza 3475 E. Layton Ave. 414-483-6111 papaluigiscudahy.com

The star of the show here is pizza; it’s Milwaukee style, meaning a cracker-thin crust cut into squares. Toppings are generously applied. Edge pieces are crunchy, while middles are easily foldable to prevent flopping. You can create your own pizza (including unusual toppings like broccoli, shrimp and pepperoncini), or try a specialty pizza in sizes from eight to 16 inches. Chicken Parmigiana, seafood with crab and shrimp and chicken alfredo are just some of the options. If you can’t decide, stick with the Papa’s Special Pizza, topped with the MKE favorite combo of sausage, mushrooms and onions. (Lacey Muszynski)

Runners-up: Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette The Saucy Swine Sticky Rice

Tapas (Small Plates)

La Merenda 125 E. National Ave. 414-389-0125 lamerenda125.com

Even on a slow night, La Merenda was always busy—and woe to you if you wandered in without a reservation. La Merenda took the lead in small plate dining for Milwaukee when it opened in 2007 and its seasonal array of meat and vegetarian tapas—globally oriented but locally sourced whenever possible—is still being served indoors with partitions and separations firmly in place. (David Luhrssen)

Runners-up: Balzac Movida at Hotel Madrid Odd Duck

Thai Restaurant

Thai-namite Multiple Locations thai-namite.com

Whether you’re on the East side, in Wauwatosa, or at the Public Market, Thai-namite offers excellent options for a modern take on Thai favorites like curries and noodle dishes, as well as Japanese sushi & maki, and Asian influenced chef specialties. While all of their Thai dishes are excellent, their fresh rolls are truly wonderful—petite rolls, stuffed with fried egg and tofu instead of meat, and served with an extra crunchy peanut sauce. Delicious! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Runners-up: EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine Lucky Ginger Singha Thai Restaurant Thai-namite

Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

Twisted Plants 4905 S. Packard Ave. 414-800-4005 twistedplants.com

Cudahy has always been synonymous with bacon, due to the scent of pork products occasionally wafting through the air from the city’s namesake meat packing plant. But the South Shore suburb’s hot new restaurant, Twisted Plants, exclusively serves vegan fare. They’ve done a steady carryout business since opening in May. The dining room will open at a later time. Twisted Plants puts vegan twists on comfort foods, with names inspired from movies. The burgers are quality plant-based patties such as Beyond Meat, topped with house-made sauces. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Beerline Café Cafe Manna Celesta Twisted Plants

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Beans & Barley 1901 E. North Ave. 414-278-2878 beansandbarley.com

Beans and Barley began as a small health food store in 1973, and since then, the café-deli-market has become a go-to place for reliably consistent, healthy vegetarian-friendly fare. The menu has changed little over the years, and that’s a good thing; if you haven’t stopped in for a while, long-time favorites like the T.L.T. (tempeh, lettuce and tomato), tuna salad sandwiches and vegetarian chili are still there, welcoming you like old friends. Order online for curbside pick-up. (Sheila Julson)

Runners-up: Beerline Café Cafe Manna Twisted Plants

Vietnamese Restaurant

Hue Vietnamese Restaurant Multiple locations huerestaurants.com

Phở (traditional noodle soup), spring rolls, curries, noodle dishes, Vietnamese pan-fried crepes are among the choices that keep customers returning to Hue in Bay View and Tosa. Their food truck was ubiquitous at Summer events around town as well. And sure, Milwaukee is home to the weekly fish fry, but Hue’s Vietnamese Fish Fry is a delightful twist on a classic. Turmeric marinated, beer battered swai is served with garlic fried rice, Asian slaw and Thai basil aioli. (Blaine Schultz)

Runners-up: Lucky Ginger Pho Viet Vientiane Noodle Shop

Wine List

Balzac 1716 N. Arlington Place 414-755-0099 balzacwinebar.com

The preferred beverage at Balzac is wine, although the beer list is not bad, either. The menu enhances the wine-drinking experience with thoughtful cheese plates and a myriad of small-plate courses. Regulars have learned to trust that whatever the warm staff brings me will be perfect for their palates and pocketbooks. It’s an ideal spot for any kind of conversation. The décor is simple and handsome. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Runners-up: Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant Story Hill BKC Thief Wine Shop & Bar