Best of Milwaukee 2020 Winners: Milwaukee Music

× Expand Photo: Mark Anthony Pratt Music Concert This is the photo description.

Acoustic Musician

The term virtuoso shouldn’t be used lightly, but in the case of guitarist Evan Christian, it is well deserved. While he can demonstrate immense technical style while playing plugged in, Christian also has the capability to emote soulful, heartfelt tones when playing acoustically, merging blues, soul and folk together seamlessly. A lengthy discography and back catalog of written works have cemented Christian’s legacy as one of the most skilled musicians in the city. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Jake Williams Keith Pulvermacher Myles Wangerin

Alt-Country/Bluegrass Band

unknown

The Whiskeybelles whiskeybelles.com

With big personalities and traditional country charm, The Whiskeybelles have become a staple of the Milwaukee country music scene for several years, including previous Best of Milwaukee Awards. Beyond their stage presence, however, lies a sound rooted in old-school country, with a uniquely Milwaukee flavor to it. The trio of Chrissy Dzioba Clobes, Kimmy Unger, and Sara Moilanen play expertly off of one another with a hee-haw flare that can entertain generations of country fans. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up—Alt Country: Chicken Wire Empire Rebel Grace Road Crew Runners-up—Bluegrass Band Chicken Wire Empire Sawdust Symphony The MilBillies

Blues Band

Robert Allen Jr. robertallenjr.com

With several accolades already to his name, Robert Allen Jr. shows why he is one of Wisconsin’s stars within the world of blues every time he touches the stage. With a passion for a genre of music that requires emotional investment, Allen Jr. and his band are stellar, with an energy that the guitar slinger brings not only to his instrument, but his songwriting and vocals as well. The Robert Allen Jr. Band continues to regularly play out, consistently providing listeners with an entertaining experience. (Allen Halas)

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Runners-up: Altered Five Blues Band Blind Fiction Tweed

Club DJ

DJ Shawna

DJ Shawna djshawna.com

DJ Shawna lives by the motto to “dare to be,” and that comes across not only in her open-format DJ sessions, but in the success she’s seen as a live performer throughout the city. A former collegiate basketball standout at the University of Wisconsin, Shawna has taken her talents off the court to becoming the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, as well as standout events like the NCAA Women’s Final Four. There’s no telling where DJ Shawna will turn up next. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: DJ Bizzon DJ Nustylez Mr. New York

Cover-Tribute Band/Rock Band

Cherry Pie

A longtime fixture of Milwaukee’s many festivals, hair metal tribute band Cherry Pie generally gets to make thousands of heads bang every summer. With a repertoire that includes covers of everyone from Def Leppard to Guns N’ Roses, including namesake band Warrant, there’s an undeniable fun atmosphere whenever the tribute act takes the stage. If you crave the nostalgia of ’80s hair metal, Cherry Pie delivers that, from authentic-sounding covers to the look and feel of their live shows. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up—Cover-Tribute Band: Clove Failure to Launch FM RODEO Smart Mouth Runners-up—Rock Band: Almighty Vinyl Betsy Ade & the Well-Known Strangers Fightin' Bob

Electronic Artist

Immortal Girlfriend

Synthwave act Immortal Girlfriend continues to take Milwaukee and the world by storm. The brotherly duo of Will and Kevin Bush have made their name with a sound that evokes images of a cool, late-night drive along the city’s lakefront, which you fittingly hear on their 2020 EP, Ride. With dark, brooding textures and an ever-consistent thump to their beats, Immortal Girlfriend create tracks that feel like they could score the most futuristic of video games and movies. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: 0pticBox Guerrilla Ghost Immortal Girlfriend Moonbow

Folk Band

Chicken Wire Empire chickenwireempire.com

Chicken Wire Empire offer a distinctly Midwestern take on modern bluegrass, bringing a down-home approach to music not generally associated with their geographic area. Incorporating elements of Americana and country, the band has a twang that is inescapable and has catapulted them from regional performances to overseas tours and festival bookings, deservedly so. Chicken Wire Empire continue to make music that stomps, howls and plucks its way to your heartstrings, and that is truly something special. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Frogwater Nickel & Rose Thriftones

Jazz Combo

We Six

Attempting to encapsulate the wide range of jazz’s many subgenres is no easy task, but local ensemble We Six have demonstrate that they are more than capable of doing those styles of music justice with their diverse individual skill sets. Whether performing original material or standards that have been passed on for generations, the Milwaukee Jazz Institute musicians find ways to give their music personality, creating an identity for themselves as a group. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Cosmic Endeavors J. Ryan Trio No Seatbelts

Metal Band

The what-if mixture of The Beatles and Metallica have been thrashing along with a little help from their friends for nearly two decades. In that time, they’ve toured the world, shared the stage with metal legends and released four albums that blends the two iconic bands together. The combination of songwriting styles into musical parody works extremely well, and that has left Milwaukeeans cheering for years. Beatallica are truly a unique experience for anyone that is a fan of metal. (Allen Halas)

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Runners-up: American Bandit Chief Thrasher

Music Producer

Vincent Van Great

Before taking over on the microphone as well, SAFS Crew emcee Vincent Van Great was primarily a beatmaker. Now a dual threat, Van Great brings lethal beats to projects for himself as well as others in the circle of artists that he works with. With top notch skill behind the boards and in front of the microphone, Vincent Van Great is a force to be reckoned with in the realm of local hip-hop. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: 40Mil ChefboiJc Moonbow Renz Young

Polka Band

The Squeezettes

Polka in Milwaukee is not only beloved by the city’s residents but embedded deep within traditional roots. For The Squeezettes, that tradition is not only embraced but expanded upon, working in the standards alongside pop hits from a smattering of decades. The quintet continues to adore audiences throughout the city, injecting an energy within their genre that can only be beneficial if done exactly right. Fortunately, the band’s technical prowess not only gives polka a facelift but keeps the spirit of its roots alive. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Alpine Blast Blaskapelle November Criminals

Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Kaylee Crossfire

2020 has seen women rise to the top of hip-hop from a mainstream standpoint; locally, it has been another big year for Kaylee Crossfire. The “Baddie Alert” rapper has gotten plenty of attention off of her radio-friendly single, as well as an appearance on Netflix series “Rhythm and Flow,” where she performed in front of the likes of Cardi B, T.I. and Chance The Rapper. The potential is high for Kaylee Crossfire in the near future. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: D'Aych Maal Himself Spaidez

Vocalist (Female)

Amanda Huff

With a brooding, operatic tone that commands the room from the moment she begins to sing, Amanda Huff is a talent unlike many others locally. She continues to ascend the ranks of Milwaukee’s music scene, both as a solo act and with her alt-pop collaboration “You Win!!!” alongside producer This Random Machine. Huff’s vocal performances make her a standout amongst her peers, and the sound lends itself to just about any style of music. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Abby Jeanne Alexa Aly Wangerin

Vocalist (Male)

Lex Allen theofficiallex.com

As one of the stars of Milwaukee’s burgeoning R&B scene, Lex Allen has continued to shine with their strong vocal range and dynamic approach to creating music. Whether on heartfelt tracks like “Mama’s Boy” or the liberating anthem “Let Go,” Allen is a combination of personality and performance. There’s a clear influence from the pop and soul greats of the past that transcends into Allen’s vocals, making them a fan favorite and frequent headlining attraction throughout the city. (Allen Halas)

Runners-up: Adam Fettig Nick Montag (Smart Mouth) Tr3y