Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Bought And Sold

Best of Milwaukee 2021
Bought And Sold
Adult Retail Store
The Tool Shed Finalists: Super Video II Temptations After Hours Lingerie & Gifts
Antique Store
Antiques On Pierce Finalists: Antiques & Uniques On Main Barbie's 2nd Time Around BC Modern Clocktower Antiques
Auto Dealership - Domestic
Heiser Ford Finalists: Boucher Chevrolet Mike Juneau’s Buick GMC Soerens Ford, Inc.
Auto Dealership - Import
Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee Finalists: David Hobbs Honda Rosen Nissan Milwaukee Schlossmann Honda City Umansky Motor Cars
Auto Dealership - Preowned
Wilde Toyota Finalists: John Paul's Buick GMC Manyo Motors Car Sales Rosen Kia Milwaukee Schlossmann Honda City
Bike Shop
Wheel & Sprocket Finalists: Dream Bikes - Milwaukee The Bikesmiths Truly Spoken Cycles
Bookstore
Boswell Book Company Finalists: Downtown Books Bought & Sold Lion's Tooth Rainbow Booksellers Voyageur Book Shop
Boutique Clothing
Sparrow Collective Finalists: Bandit MKE Fayes Haus of Oge SoHo Boutique by Stephanie Horne
Camping Equipment
Sherper's Finalists: Yellow Wood'
Carpet / Fine Rugs
Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets Finalists: Kerns Carpet One Floor & Home Persian Rug Gallery Suri Persian & Oriental Rugs
CBD Retail Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Finalists: Canni Hemp Co. Kind Oasis TerraSol Dispensary
Clothing - Children's
Little Monsters Finalists: BlackBear Children's Boutique Creatively Yours Gift Baskets Sparrow Collective
Clothing - Men's
Moda3 Finalists: Beard MKE Haus of Oge Milworks
Clothing - Women's
Bandit MKE Finalists: All About Workout Fifth-Main Haus of Oge
Comic Book Store
Collector's Edge Comics South Finalists: Lion's Tooth Lost World of Wonders The Turning Page
Eyewear
Optix On Downer Finalists: Be Spectacled Metro Eye Milwaukee Eye Care Quality Optical Service
Fashion Accessories
The Bronzeville Collective MKE Finalists: Beard MKE Bandit MKE Sparrow Collective
Fine Jewlery Store
A Trio Jewelry Design Studio Finalists: Cival Collective MKB Jewelry Rohr Jewelers Tobin Jewelers Mequon
Florist
414loral Finalists: Belle Fiori, Ltd. Flowers for Dreams Parkway Floral Inc. Unordinary Omen Floristry
Furniture - New
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses Finalists: Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses Penny Mustard Furnishings Warren Barnett Interiors
Furniture - Restored
Cream City Restoration Finalists: Barbie's 2nd Time Around Ormson Supply
Garden Center
Plant Land Finalists: Bayside Garden Center Minor's Garden Center, Inc. Stein's Garden & Home
Gift Shop
Sparrow Collective Finalists: Beard MKE Oniomania The Bronzeville Collective MKE
Hardware Store
Bliffert Hardware Finalists: Elliott Ace Hardware Village Ace Hardware
Head Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Finalists: Closet Classics Pipe Dreams LLC VCT Vape
Lighting Showroom
BBC Lighting Finalists: Brass Light Gallery Elektra Lights & Fans Inc. Luce Lighting
Mattress Store
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses Finalists: Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses HassleLess Mattress Verlo Mattress
Motorcycle Dealership
House of Harley-Davidson® Finalists: Suburban Motors Wisconsin Harley-Davidson
Musical Instrument Store
Cream City Music Finalists: Lincoln Music House Music Go Round Wade's Guitar Shop
New Retail Store (Opened in 2021)
Maranta Plant Shop Finalists: Bandit MKE ReNew Sports and Fitness Supply
Novelty / Variety Store
American Science & Surplus Finalists: Art Smart’s Dart Mart & Juggling Emporium Beard MKE Fischberger's Variety Winkie's
Pet Retail Store
Bark N' Scratch Outpost Finalists: Bentley's Pet Stuff Mac's Pet Depot Barkery Pet Supplies Plus Glendale Skilos, A Family Pet Store
Record Store
Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video Finalists: Acme Records Record Head The Exclusive Company
Shoe Store
Stan's Fit For Your Feet Finalists: Allen Edmonds DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse Milwaukee Boot Company Performance Running Outfitters
Tobacco Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Finalists: Famous SmokeShop Uhle Tobacco Company
Vape Shop
Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes Finalists: TerraSol Dispensary The Glasshouse Vape and Smoke VCT Vapes
Vintage / Thrift Store
BC Modern Finalists: Alive and Fine Bandit MKE Lost & Found MKE Plume