Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Bought And Sold

Bought And Sold

Adult Retail Store


The Tool Shed

Finalists:
Super Video II
Temptations
After Hours Lingerie & Gifts

Antique Store


Antiques On Pierce

Finalists:
Antiques & Uniques On Main
Barbie's 2nd Time Around
BC Modern
Clocktower Antiques

Auto Dealership - Domestic


Heiser Ford

Finalists:
Boucher Chevrolet
Mike Juneau’s Buick GMC
Soerens Ford, Inc.

Auto Dealership - Import


Schlossmann Subaru City of Milwaukee

Finalists:
David Hobbs Honda
Rosen Nissan Milwaukee
Schlossmann Honda City
Umansky Motor Cars

Auto Dealership - Preowned


Wilde Toyota

Finalists:
John Paul's Buick GMC
Manyo Motors Car Sales
Rosen Kia Milwaukee
Schlossmann Honda City

Bike Shop


Wheel & Sprocket

Finalists:
Dream Bikes - Milwaukee
The Bikesmiths
Truly Spoken Cycles

Bookstore


Boswell Book Company

Finalists:
Downtown Books Bought & Sold
Lion's Tooth
Rainbow Booksellers
Voyageur Book Shop

Boutique Clothing


Sparrow Collective

Finalists:
Bandit MKE
Fayes
Haus of Oge
SoHo Boutique by Stephanie Horne

Camping Equipment


Sherper's

Finalists:
Yellow Wood'

Carpet / Fine Rugs


Shabahang and Sons Persian Carpets

Finalists:
Kerns Carpet One Floor & Home
Persian Rug Gallery
Suri Persian & Oriental Rugs

CBD Retail Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Finalists:
Canni Hemp Co. 
Kind Oasis
TerraSol Dispensary

Clothing - Children's


Little Monsters

Finalists:
BlackBear Children's Boutique
Creatively Yours Gift Baskets
Sparrow Collective

Clothing - Men's


Moda3

Finalists:
Beard MKE
Haus of Oge
Milworks

Clothing - Women's


Bandit MKE

Finalists:
All About Workout
Fifth-Main
Haus of Oge

Comic Book Store


Collector's Edge Comics South

Finalists:
Lion's Tooth
Lost World of Wonders
The Turning Page

Eyewear


Optix On Downer

Finalists:
Be Spectacled
Metro Eye
Milwaukee Eye Care
Quality Optical Service

Fashion Accessories


The Bronzeville Collective MKE

Finalists:
Beard MKE
Bandit MKE
Sparrow Collective

Fine Jewlery Store


A Trio Jewelry Design Studio

Finalists:
Cival Collective
MKB Jewelry
Rohr Jewelers
Tobin Jewelers Mequon

Florist


414loral

Finalists:
Belle Fiori, Ltd.
Flowers for Dreams
Parkway Floral Inc.
Unordinary Omen Floristry

Furniture - New


BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Finalists:
Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses
Penny Mustard Furnishings
Warren Barnett Interiors

Furniture - Restored


Cream City Restoration

Finalists:
Barbie's 2nd Time Around
Ormson Supply

Garden Center


Plant Land

Finalists:
Bayside Garden Center
Minor's Garden Center, Inc.
Stein's Garden & Home

Gift Shop


Sparrow Collective

Finalists:
Beard MKE
Oniomania
The Bronzeville Collective MKE

Hardware Store


Bliffert Hardware

Finalists:
Elliott Ace Hardware
Village Ace Hardware

Head Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Finalists:
Closet Classics
Pipe Dreams LLC
VCT Vape

Lighting Showroom


BBC Lighting

Finalists:
Brass Light Gallery
Elektra Lights & Fans Inc.
Luce Lighting

Mattress Store


BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses

Finalists:
Colder’s Furniture, Appliances, and Mattresses
HassleLess Mattress
Verlo Mattress

Motorcycle Dealership


House of Harley-Davidson®

Finalists:
Suburban Motors
Wisconsin Harley-Davidson

Musical Instrument Store


Cream City Music

Finalists:
Lincoln Music House
Music Go Round
Wade's Guitar Shop

New Retail Store (Opened in 2021)


Maranta Plant Shop

Finalists:
Bandit MKE
ReNew Sports and Fitness Supply

Novelty / Variety Store


American Science & Surplus

Finalists:
Art Smart’s Dart Mart & Juggling Emporium
Beard MKE
Fischberger's Variety
Winkie's

Pet Retail Store


Bark N' Scratch Outpost

Finalists:
Bentley's Pet Stuff
Mac's Pet Depot Barkery
Pet Supplies Plus Glendale
Skilos, A Family Pet Store

Record Store


Rush-Mor Ltd Music & Video

Finalists:
Acme Records
Record Head
The Exclusive Company

Shoe Store


Stan's Fit For Your Feet

Finalists:
Allen Edmonds
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
Milwaukee Boot Company
Performance Running Outfitters

Tobacco Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Finalists:
Famous SmokeShop
Uhle Tobacco Company

Vape Shop


Knuckleheads CBD & Vapes

Finalists:
TerraSol Dispensary
The Glasshouse Vape and Smoke
VCT Vapes

Vintage / Thrift Store


BC Modern

Finalists:
Alive and Fine
Bandit MKE
Lost & Found MKE
Plume