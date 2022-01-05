Best Of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Locally-Owned Food And Drink

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2021

Locally-Owned Food And Drink

Bakery

Rocket Baby Bakery 6822 W. North Ave. rocketbabybakery.com

Rocket Baby is a great place to pick up a freshly baked loaf of bread, and then let yourself be tempted into a scratch-made pastry, croissant, scone, or cookie. The bakery switched over to an outdoor service window, during covid, but there is a patio heater to keep folks warm while ordering or picking up. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Aggie's Bakery & Cake Shop Jen's Sweet Treats Simma's Bakery

Beer Selection / Liquor Store

Discount Liquor Inc Multiple locations discountliquorinc.com

If you can’t find it here, it probably can’t be found. They stock some 1,500 import, craft and domestic beers and more than 8,000 wines, from many countries across the globe. More than 3,500 varieties of spirits from both national and local distillers line the shelves. (Frank Grey)

Finalists: Beer Selection Avenue Wine & Liquor Otto's Wine & Spirits on Oakland Ray's Wine & Spirits Finalists: Liquor Store Consumer Outlet Beverage Otto’s Wine & Spirits Ray's Wine & Spirits

Butcher Shop / Meat Selection / Sausage Shop

Bunzel's Meat Market 9015 W. Burleigh St. bunzels.com

Whether you’re preparing a special dinner, making your award-winning chili, or grilling out before the big game, check out Bunzel’s meat and sausage selection before you cook. The helpful staff is always willing to make a special cut if that’s what you need. Do yourself a favor and pick up some of their Honey Mustard sausages today! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Butcher Shop Becher Meats Ray's Butcher Shoppe South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats

Finalists: Meat Selection Becher Meats Kettle Range Meat Company Ray's Butcher Shoppe Finalists: Sausage Shop Foltz Family Market Ray's Butcher Shoppe Rupena's Fine Foods South Milwaukee Sausage and Meats West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Cheese Selection

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe 6832 W. Becher St. westallischeese.com

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe touts they’ve got “all the cheese your heart could desire”—and they’re right. The shop’s myriad selection includes products by Wisconsin’s top cheesemakers, along with artisan creameries. There are also Wisconsin meats and locally made specialty foods. The West Allis location’s adjoining restaurant is a popular gathering spot. They can also be found at Milwaukee Public Market. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: G. Groppi Food Market Glorioso's Italian Market Larry's Market Wisconsin Cheese Mart

Chocolatier

Indulgence Chocolatiers 211 S. Second St. indulgencechocalatiers.com

Chocolates and truffles and bars. Oh my! Is this the stairway to chocolate heaven? The vote is in. And the answer is “yes!” There’s cocoa mix and dipped fruit and seasonal chocolate and ... well you know the rest. Simply, indulge. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Freese's Candy Shoppe Kilwins Milwaukee Bayshore Tabal Chocolate

Farmers Market

West Allis Farmers Market 6501 W. National Ave. thatswhywestallis.com/farmers-market

From mid-May until the end of November, three times a week, the West Allis Farmers Market plays host to a changing line-up of farmers, gardeners, food trucks and other vendors. The permanent stalls with a solid roof overhead means rain or shine the market goes on. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Shorewood Farmers Market South Shore Farmers Market Tosa Farmers Market

Grocery - All Purpose / Grocery - Organic

Outpost Natural Foods - Bay View 2826 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. outpost.coop

Founded at the start of the ’70s, Milwaukee's longest-running natural food co-op helped introduce the city to the concept of healthy eating. All four locations of Outpost Natural Foods are good places to look for organic, seasonable produce, as well as a fantastic array of wholesome packaged goods hard to find elsewhere. You don’t have to be a member to shop at Outpost. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists: Grocery – All Purpose Festival Foods Fresh Thyme Market Metro Market Sendik's Food Market Woodman's Food Market Finalists: Grocery – Organic Beans & Barley Fresh Thyme Market Whole Foods Market

Grocery - Ethnic

Cermak Fresh Market Multiple locations cermakfreshmarket.com

The Chicago-based chain is a natural fit for Milwaukee. In the competitive world of groceries Cermak offers variety of ethnic foods catering to Mexican, Puerto Rican, Greek, Italian, Polish, Russian and other European and Latin American cultures. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists: Glorioso's Italian Market El Rey Pacific Produce

Grocery - Gourmet / Take-Out Deli

Glorioso's Italian Market 1011 E. Brady St.

Voted a readers’ favorite for both grocery and take-out deli, this family-owned business has been serving the Milwaukee community for over 70 years. So, they definitely know their way around a meatball with pasta. What could be easier while you shop for food is to order it up and eat it too? (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Gourmet Grocery G. Groppi Food Market Sendik's Food Market Whole Foods Market Finalists: Take-out Deli Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette Beans & Barley Benji's Deli Bunzel's Meat Market Danielle's Deli G. Groppi Food Market Rupena's Fine Foods West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Wine Selection

Ray's Wine & Spirits 8930 W. North Ave. rayswine.com

Over the past 60 years, Ray’s Wine and Spirits has become well-established as the local go-to place for a big wine selection with a knowledgeable staff who can help you navigate your options. With over 8,000 wines from all around the globe, you’re sure to find a new or different wine every time you visit. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Corvina Wine Company Discount Liquor Inc Nonfiction Natural Wines Thief Wine Shop & Bar