Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Medical

×
Best of Milwaukee 2021
Medical
Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center
Shorewood House Finalists: Rogers Behavioral Health Zusa’s Way Integrative Care
Chiropractor
Chiropractic Company • Milwaukee East Finalists: Ascent Sports & Wellness Chiropractic Brookfield Monica Maroney, DC Shorewood Family Chiropractic
Cosmetic Dentist
Eastside Dental Finalists: Major Dental Clinics of Milwaukee Stephanie Murphy, DDS
Cosmetic Surgeon
Lorelle L. Kramer, MD Finalists: Bonness MD Cosmetic Surgery Thomas G. Korkos, MD Visage Facial Plastic Surgery
Dentist
Stephanie Murphy, DDS Finalists: American Dental Professionals Firefly Family Dentistry Harris Family Dental Robe Ralph S DDS The Dentists South Shore
Eye Doctor
Milwaukee Eye Care Finalists: Metro Eye MyEyeDr.
Home Medical Care
Hearts To Home Senior Home Care Comfort Keepers Home Care Finalists: Exceptional Living Adult Family Homes LLC Horizon Home Care & Hospice
Hospital
Froedtert Hospital Finalists: Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Aurora St Luke's Medical Center West Allis Memorial Hospital
Lasik Surgeon
Milwaukee Eye Care Finalists: Jason N. Edmonds, M.D. - Milwaukee Eye Care LasikPlus
Occupational Therapist
Aurora St Luke's Medical Center Finalists: Freedom Physical Therapy Services Watertown Regional Medical Center
Orthodontist
Bell Orthodontic Solutions Finalists: Grafton Orthodontics Holzhauer, Hewett & Barta Orthodontics
Periodontist
Eddie Morales, DDS Finalists: Carlos Mendez Dale A. Newman DDS, SC Jarzembinski, Cynthia T DDS
Physical Therapist
Chiropractic Company • Menomonee Falls Finalists: Chiropractic Company • Milwaukee East Freedom Physical Therapy Services Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Psychiatrist / Psychologist
Lakeshore Psychology Services Finalists: Carlyle H. Chan, MD Lakiesha Russell New Insights, LLC
Telemedicine Provider
Aurora St Luke's Medical Center Finalists: Mark G. Eberhage, PHD Shorehaven Behavioral Health Thrive Holistic Medicine Zuza's Way Integrative Care
Stay on top of the news of the day
Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.
Women's Medical Services
Planned Parenthood Finalists: Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C. Thrive Holistic Medicine Zuza's Way Integrative Care