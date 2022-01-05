Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Medical

Medical

Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center


Shorewood House

Finalists:
Rogers Behavioral Health
Zusa’s Way Integrative Care

Chiropractor


Chiropractic Company • Milwaukee East

Finalists:
Ascent Sports & Wellness Chiropractic Brookfield
Monica Maroney, DC
Shorewood Family Chiropractic

Cosmetic Dentist


Eastside Dental

Finalists:
Major Dental Clinics of Milwaukee
Stephanie Murphy, DDS

Cosmetic Surgeon


Lorelle L. Kramer, MD 

Finalists:
Bonness MD Cosmetic Surgery
Thomas G. Korkos, MD
Visage Facial Plastic Surgery

Dentist


Stephanie Murphy, DDS

Finalists:
American Dental Professionals
Firefly Family Dentistry
Harris Family Dental
Robe Ralph S DDS
The Dentists South Shore

Eye Doctor


Milwaukee Eye Care

Finalists:
Metro Eye
MyEyeDr.

Home Medical Care


Hearts To Home Senior Home Care
Comfort Keepers Home Care

Finalists:
Exceptional Living Adult Family Homes LLC
Horizon Home Care & Hospice

Hospital


Froedtert Hospital

Finalists:
Ascension Columbia St. Mary's
Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
West Allis Memorial Hospital

Lasik Surgeon


Milwaukee Eye Care

Finalists:
Jason N. Edmonds, M.D. - Milwaukee Eye Care
LasikPlus

Occupational Therapist


Aurora St Luke's Medical Center

Finalists:
Freedom Physical Therapy Services
Watertown Regional Medical Center

Orthodontist


Bell Orthodontic Solutions

Finalists:
Grafton Orthodontics
Holzhauer, Hewett & Barta Orthodontics

Periodontist


Eddie Morales, DDS

Finalists:
Carlos Mendez
Dale A. Newman DDS, SC
Jarzembinski, Cynthia T DDS

Physical Therapist


Chiropractic Company • Menomonee Falls

Finalists:
Chiropractic Company • Milwaukee East
Freedom Physical Therapy Services
Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Psychiatrist / Psychologist


Lakeshore Psychology Services

Finalists:
Carlyle H. Chan, MD
Lakiesha Russell
New Insights, LLC

Telemedicine Provider


Aurora St Luke's Medical Center

Finalists:
Mark G. Eberhage, PHD
Shorehaven Behavioral Health
Thrive Holistic Medicine
Zuza's Way Integrative Care

Women's Medical Services


Planned Parenthood

Finalists:
Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C.
Thrive Holistic Medicine
Zuza's Way Integrative Care