Best of Milwaukee 2021 Winners: Sports & Recreation

Sports & Recreation

Bowling Alley

Bay View Bowl Finalists: Classic Lanes Greenfield Landmark Lanes South Shore Bowl

Endurance Event

Riverwest 24 Finalists: Ice Age Trail 50 Joe's Run Milwaukee Beer Run 5k & .05k Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon Scenic Shore 150 USA Triathlon

Favorite Brewers Player

Christian Yelich Finalists: Corbin Burnes Lorenzo Cain Willy Adames

Favorite Bucks Player

Giannis Antetokounmpo Finalists: Bobby Portis Jrue Holiday Khris Middleton

Favorite Packers Player

Davante Adams Finalists: Aaron Jones Aaron Rodgers Randall Cobb

Golf Course

Grant Park Golf Course Finalists: Brown Deer Park Golf Course Lake Park Morningstar Golf Club Muskego Lakes Country Club Washington County Golf Course

Mini Golf Course

River Falls Family Fun Center Finalists: Moorland Road Golf Center Nine Below Prairieville Park

Paddlesports - Rent or Buy

Milwaukee Kayak Company Finalists: Brew City Kayak - Milwaukee Kayak Rentals and Tours Lakeshore Paddle Sport Rentals Sherper's

Rock Climbing Venue

Adventure Rock Finalists: Bounce Milwaukee The Rock Turner Hall Climbing Gym