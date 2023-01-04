Best of Milwaukee 2022: Home Improvement

Best of Milwaukee 2022
Architect
Johnsen Schmaling Architects
John Curran
Lakeside Development Co.
Basement/Rec Room Remodeler
Labonte Construction
Accurate Basement Repair
Basement Recording LLC
Bluejacket Builders
Carmel Builders Inc
Conexion Wisconsin LLC
Emally's Construction
Gravelle Designs
J&J Contractors I LLC
Bathroom Remodeler
Labonte Construction
Borth-Wilson Plumbing & Bathroom Remodeling
Building Waters Inc
Coach House Homes
Conexion Wisconsin LLC
Connor Remodeling & Design, Inc.
Designing Works
J&J Contractors I LLC
North Shore Kitchen & Bath
Closet Design
Closets By Design
Gravelle Designs
Lake Country Custom Cabinets, LLC
Electrician
Roman Electric
Brighter Connection
Current Electric Co.
Current Projects
KWK Electric Inc
Lyons Electric Co Inc
Roach Electric
Home Builder
Stepping Stone Homes
Bielinski Homes
Jewell Homes Inc
LaBonte Construction
Home Remodeling
Labonte Construction
Allrite Home & Remodeling
Big Fish Contracting
Formula Home Improvements, Inc.
Kitchen Remodeler
Labonte Construction
Coach House Homes
Design Tech Remodeling
Designing Works
Dream Kitchens
Emally's Construction
Kitchen Remodeling Group Inc
MMP Building, Remodeling and Restoration
No Bull Remodeling
North Shore Kitchen & Bath
Renaissance Design & Renovation
Landscaper/Lawn Maintenance
Cream City Landscaping
Josh Does It All
M C Green Services
The Green Team of Wisconsin, Inc.
Plumber
Budiac Plumbing Inc
Austin Plumbing Co.
Bontempo Plumbing
Dave Burns Plumbing Inc.
Mid City Corporation
Milestone Plumbing, Inc.
Sid Grinker Co.
Roofer
J&J Contractors I LLC
Allrite Home & Remodeling
Community Roofing & Restoration
Formula Home Improvements, Inc.
Window & Siding
J&J Contractors I LLC
Allrite Home & Remodeling
Formula Home Improvements, Inc.
HomeTowne Windows and Doors
Pella Windows & Doors of Brookfield