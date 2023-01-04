Best of Milwaukee 2022: Locally Owned Restaurant

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2022

African Restaurant

Alem Ethiopian Village

307 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Milwaukee is fortunate for having two Ethiopian restaurants. Alem, located in the heart of Downtown, has been a readers’ favorite for several years, despite going carry-out and curbside-only since COVID. Alem’s entrées include dishes made of beef, chicken and lamb, as well as the vegetarian’s delights made with split peas, lentils and salad. And then there is that wonderful injera bread … (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Blue Star Cafe

Ethiopian Cottage Restaurant

Immy's African Cuisine

Bar Food

Camino

434 S. Second St.

caminomke.com

Named after the 1960s Chevrolet El Camino, the owner Casey Rataczak liked the idea of the practicality and classic nature of the car. While the menu might look like a classic bar food menu, each item has its own flavorful twist on things. While good cheeseburgers are not hard to come by in Milwaukee, Camino’s stands out. Everything is buttery and melted to the exact right point and it has a sweetness you don’t find at some of the older frozen custard burger stands. (Sandy Reitman)

Finalists:

Catfish Lounge

Miller Time Pub & Grill

Steny's Tavern & Grill

Barbecue / Ribs

Double B's BBQ Restaurant & Timber’s Catering MKE-Style BBQ

7412 W. Greenfield Ave., West Allis

DoubleBs.com

The motif of Double B’s Barbeque Restaurant is fairly simple; let the food do the talking. The West Allis restaurant elevates dining on smoked meat with Chef Mark Timber's delicious pork, beef, and chicken dishes. From wings to ribs, and burnt ends to brisket, there isn’t a weak spot in Double B’s game. (Allen Halas)

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Finalists: Barbeque

Heaven's Table BBQ

Iron Grate BBQ Co.

Smoke Shack

Finalists: Ribs

Carson's

Heaven's Table BBQ

Iron Grate BBQ Co.

Maxie's

Sandra's on the Park

Breakfast/Brunch

Blue’s Egg

317 N. 76th St.

bluesegg.com

If it’s breakfast or brunch (or both), then Blue’s Egg is the place to go for unique approaches to traditional dishes. Hash browns get special treatment. And for those watching their calories, there’s even “Skinny Browns.” And that’s just the beginning. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Breakfast

Café at the Pfister

Mimosa

Toast

Uncle Wolfie's Breakfast Tavern

Finalists: Brunch

Bubbles & Brunch at Saint Kate

Sabrosa Cafe & Gallery

Story Hill BKC

Brew Pub

Eagle Park Brewing Company

823 E. Hamilton St.

eagleparkbrewing.com

It’s no surprise that Eagle Park Brewing won in the microbrewery/taproom category, given its popularity as a go-to spot for fine beers, food and a great hangout location on the Lower East Side (plus a taproom and distillery in Muskego). Their tap brews, which also include their recent acquisitions from the Milwaukee Brewing Company, range from classic styles like lagers and stouts, through lots of IPAs and an eccentric selection of flavored sours, slushes, milkshakes, and hard seltzers. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

Layman Brewing

Stubby's Gastrogrub & Beer Bar

The Explorium Brewpub Third Ward

Buffet

Maharaja

1550 N. Farwell Ave.

maharajahrestaurants.com

Maharaja’s bountiful buffet introduced Indian food to many Milwaukeeans. Since the pandemic, the once daily buffet has been restricted to Saturday and Sunday. However, Wednesday through Friday, the buffet has been replaced by an ample five-course lunch special offering diners choices in appetizers, entrees and dessert. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

India Garden

Jin's Sushi Seafood & Bar

Burgers / Ice Cream - Frozen Custard Stand

Kopp's Frozen Custard

Multiple locations

kopps.com

Kopp’s opened its first location in 1950 and is considered one of the “Big Three” of Milwaukee’s frozen custard legacy. Although they offer standard vanilla, chocolate and strawberry flavored frozen custard, they’re known for more exotic concoctions like blueberry cheesecake, tiramisu or peanut butter, along with a “flavor of the day.” Their generously sized “jumbo” burgers are available with a range of toppings. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Burgers

Nite Owl Drive-In Ice Cream Parlor & Sandwich Shoppe

Oscar's Pub & Grill

SafeHouse

Finalists: Ice Cream/Frozen Custard

Gilles Frozen Custard

Leon's Frozen Custard

Purple Door Ice Cream

Burrito

Café Corazón

Multiple Locations

corazonmilwaukee.com

Café Corazon offers several excellent burritos. From their classic Corazon burrito filled with familiar ingredients like rice, beans, cheese to more creative options like the Seafood Trio Burrito, it’s tough to make a “wrong” choice. Corazon straight up has a Best Burrito on the menu which is as fantastic as it is filling! Be sure to pair your meal with a delicious traditionally made margarita - served on the rocks with plenty of lime. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Botanas Restaurant

Chucho's Red Tacos

Luna's Mexican Restaurant

Caribbean Restaurant

Cubanitas

Multiple locations

Cubanitas (which means “little Cuban girls” in Spanish) is the definition of Cuban cuisine. Empanadas. Plantains. Lechon Asado (pulled pork) and the ever popular ropa vieja (shredded flank steak with tomato sauce, onions, red and green bell peppers). Of course, there must be specialty drinks like mohitos! And its namesake, Cuba Libre, featuring rum named after the liberation of Spain. Just add a warm tropical breeze and a great meal at Cubanitas is now complete. (Harry Cherkinian)

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly newspaper. LEARN MORE

Finalists:

Mobay Cafe

Uppa Yard

Central/South American Restaurant

Chef Paz Restaurant

9039 W. National Ave., West Allis

chefpaz.com

You may not be expecting to find a top-notch Peruvian restaurant in West Allis, but Chef Paz will reset your expectations with their incredibly fresh and beautifully prepared dishes. Outstanding empanadas, tender chicken and rice, rich beef stew, and flavorful seafood, will all bring a bit of South American brightness to your day. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Antigua Latin Inspired Kitchen

El Salvador Restaurant MKE

Triciclo Peru

Cheap Eats

Conejito’s Place

539 W. Virginia Ave.

conejitosplace.com

Few things on the no-frills menu at Conejito’s Place have changed since the South Side Mexican restaurant first opened in 1972. Flavorful tacos, tostadas, burritos and enchiladas—still served on paper plates—satisfy without emptying the wallet. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Cosmos Cafe

Don Pastor Food Truck

Oscar's Pub & Grill

Real Chili

Steny's Tavern & Grill

Chef

Adam Pawlak

greateffingpasta.com

Chef Adam Pawlak gained visibility for his time on “Hell’s Kitchen,” the reality/competition cooking show, but in Milwaukee he’s put his stamp on a pair of Egg & Flour pasta bar locations (which also took top honors in our MAC & CHEESE category), as well as E&F Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective. What does he do in his spare time? In March, Pawlak launched a series of cooking classes at the Milwaukee Public Market. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Arnie Gonzales

Gregory Leon

Heskeith Flavien

Chicken Sandwich

Crafty Cow

Multiple locations

craftycowwi.com

Crafty Cow’s chicken sandwiches provide a variety to choose from for all tastes and appetites: there’s the classic chicken with a “special sauce”; the fancy chicken, which includes snap pea & broccoli slaw, chipotle mayo. And for those who like more than just one chicken patty, there’s the honey butter chicken biscuit, a “double decker” with, you guessed it, honey butter on a buttermilk biscuit. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

HotWax by Meat & Co. MKE

Palomino Bar

Pete's Pub

Steny's Tavern & Grill

Chicken Wings

TomKen's Bar & Grill

8001 W. Greenfield Ave.

tomkensbar.com

TomKen’s Bar & Grill has remained Milwaukee’s hot spot for all things chicken for many years. With award winning chicken wings and chicken sandwiches, complemented by a variety of options for sauces, a menu full of delicious appetizers, and a satisfactory bar selection, TomKen’s is ready to satisfy all of your cravings for delicious chicken. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Catfish Lounge

Points East Pub

Steny's Tavern & Grill

Chinese Restaurant / Korean Restaurant

Momo Mee Asian Cuisine

110 E. Greenfield Ave.

momomerestaurant.com

This pan-Asian restaurant is a favorite for Chinese and Korean cuisine. It’s well known for its xiou long bao (soup dumplings). But there is, oh, so much more to choose from with a wide variety of clay pot, rice and noodle dishes. Desserts feature the uniquely purple sticky rice pudding and the fried mantou (steamed buns) with cinnamon condensed milk. And if you’re wondering about the name, it’s simple: Momo means “dumplings”; “Mee” are noodles—and with such a combo, it doesn’t get better than that. (Harry Cherkinan)

Finalists: Chinese

Emperor of China

New Fortune Asian Cuisine

Sze Chuan Restaurant

Finalists: Korean

Char'd

Merge

Stone Bowl Grill

Coffee Shop

Colectivo Coffee Lakefront

1701 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

colectivocoffee.com

A local pioneer in specialty coffee roasting, Colectivo Coffee has grown to 12 locations throughout the Milwaukee Area. Their lakefront shop, housed in an 1888 historic Milwaukee River Flushing Station, remains a popular spot to grab a cup of joe. In March 2022, a final decision by the National Labor Relations Board makes Colectivo the largest unionized coffee chain in America. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

La Finca Coffeehouse

Valentine Coffee Co.

Donuts

Cranky Al's

6901 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

www.crankyals.com

Made fresh daily, Cranky Al’s donuts are an excellent treat to begin your day. It doesn’t matter if you’re partial to filled donuts like the Hoytie Toytie, cake donuts like long-time Milwaukee favorite crullers, or even a humble glazed donut, you’ll be ruined for mass produced or pre-packaged grocery story varieties forever. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Donut Monster

Grebe's Bakery

National Bakery & Deli

Family Friendly Restaurant

Landmark Family Restaurant

3451 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Landmark Family Restaurant, the unassuming neighborhood diner on the corner of KK and Vollmer, sits a mere block from the sign welcoming visitors to Bay View. The handwritten daily specials board on a recent visit included macaroni goulash; you could be anywhere from 1952 to 2022. And while time doesn’t exactly stand still, Landmark serves a timeless feeling of comfort—that notion of somehow having been here before. Which is what made it your favorite. A social media review said it best, “Inexpensive and friendly. Very down to earth. No pretenses.” (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

SafeHouse

Steny's Tavern & Grill

The Stillery

Farm-To-Table Restaurant

Odd Duck

939 S. Second St.

oddduckrestaurant.com

The Odd Duck team didn’t miss a beat since moving from their long-time spot in Bay View to more spacious digs in Walker’s Point. With a creative menu of small plates and sharables for vegetarians and omnivores, Odd Duck has become a forerunner in sourcing seasonal produce and ingredients from local farms and producers. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Farm-to-Table

La Merenda

ParkSide 23

Story Hill BKC

Finalists: Gourmet

Ardent

Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails

Eldr+Rime

Lupi & Iris

Sanford Restaurant

Fish Fry / German Restaurant

Kegel's Inn

5901 W. National Ave., West Allis

keglsinn.com

Kegel’s Inn is nearly 100 years old. So you know they’re definitely doing things right with multiple generations of old timers and fans. A double winner, “fish fry” and “German” make up a large part of Milwaukee’s diverse history and community. And with traditional fare like rouladen, goulash and sauerbraten as well as modern-day cuisine, including a vegan fishless fry, Kegel’s Inn will be around for another 100 years. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Fish Fry

Catfish Lounge

Steny's Tavern & Grill

The Packing House

The Stillery

Finalists: German

Mader's Restaurant

The Bavarian Bierhaus

Weissgerber's Golden Mast Inn

French Restaurant

Le Reve Patisserie and Cafe

7610 Harwood Ave., Wauwatosa

lerevecafe.com

French food at its finest and a menu guaranteed to have you speaking French in no time. The menu is extensive and easy to follow. And if your motto in life is, “eat dessert first,” then look no further. The dazzling, colorful display of macarons (baked almond meringue cookies with flavored French buttercream filling), will be a great start, or finish, or both. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Bavette La Boucherie

Lake Park Bistro

Pastiche Bistro

Fried Cheese Curds

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St., Milwaukee

lakefrontbrewery.com

Lakefront’s tours are over the top and their beers are second to none, so they were a cinch to sweep the “tour” categories and get best craft beer. As for the cheese curds? Good luck trying to eat just one. Come for the tour, stay for the food, enjoy some ales fresh from the finishing tank, and have some fun in the beer hall, where there’s always a good time going on. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

Camino

Miller Time Pub & Grill

The Stillery

Frozen Yogurt Shop

Yo Mama!

1349 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa

yomamagoodness.com

You can tell yourself that Frozen Yogurt is good for you. And, perhaps compared to some other frozen treats popular in Milwaukee it is at least better for you. The tough part is keeping yourself in check at Yo Mama’s self-serve frozen yogurt machines, and tougher still not over doing it at the “toppings” bar. Whatever creation you make it’s sure to be delicious! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

MyYoMy Frozen Yogurt

Yo Factory

Gelato Shop

Glorioso's Italian Market

1011 E. Brady St.

gloriosos.com

When brothers Joe, Eddie and Teddy Glorioso founded Glorioso’s Italian Market on Brady Street in 1946, they might not have realized at the time that they were building the cornerstone for a destination and a Milwaukee institution. Still family owned, Glorioso’s offers a deli counter with made-to-order sandwiches, pasta, pizza and flatbreads, as well as favorites such as gelato, espresso, cheese, fresh sausage and meats, wine and beer. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Cold Spoons Gelato

Divino Gelato Cafe Ltd

Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant

Lazy Susan MKE

2378 S. Howell Ave.

lazysusanmke.com

While not every menu item at Lazy Susan is gluten-free, most dishes are either naturally gluten-free or can be made gluten-free. Folks who suffer from gluten allergies or celiac disease can relax a bit and simply enjoy a delicious meal. And, for those lucky folks who don’t have to worry about it, you won’t even notice the missing gluten but will still get to enjoy a delicious meal! (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Beerline Cafe

Cafe Manna

Wauwatiki Bar & Grill

Greek Restaurant

Oakland Gyros

Multiple locations

One of Milwaukee's favorite counter-service restaurants offers gyros and shish-kebob sandwiches, spinach pie, Greek salads and even plain old cheeseburgers. The leg of lamb combo features a large piece of tender, flavorful meat in a brown sauce, served with warm pita, black olives, feta and choice of fries or salad. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Apollo Cafe

Brothers Gyros & Pizza

Cosmos Cafe

Hot Dog

Martino's Italian Beef and Hot Dogs

1215 W. Layton Ave.

martinoshotdogs.com

You say “hot dog!” And Shepherd Express readers say “Martino’s!” First, there’s so many sizes to choose from for all appetites. Then there’s all the choices: from the classic Chicago style dogs with all manner of toppings to the Southern dog, with chili and coleslaw on a beef hot dog and a steamed poppy seed bun. And the answer is yes; you can definitely have more than just one at a time. Try not to! (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Riley's Good Dogs

Sammy's Taste of Chicago

The Dogg Haus

Hotel Restaurant

Mason Street Grill

425 E. Mason St.

masonstreetgrill.com

Located in the Pfister Hotel on the main floor, Mason Street Grill is the classic place for steaks and other chophouse fare cooked on wood-fire grills, featuring live jazz music. But there’s plenty of other choices including fish, chicken and barley risotto. Something for every palate. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

ARIA – The Restaurant at Saint Kate

Café at the Pfister

Cantina 20

Eldr+Rime

Oggie's Kitchen & Bar

Indian/Pakistani Restaurant

Cafe India Bay View

2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

cafeindiamke.us

An impressive restaurant with full bar and enclosed patio space, Café India began in the strip mall adjacent to a gas station in Walker’s Point—that location still does a brisk business. Rakesh Rehan’s menu reflects the diversity of India, and the spot has grown to become a vital part of Bay View’s international restaurant scene. Vegetarian, tandoori, curry—the extensive menu welcomes the adventurous as well as the timid. A welcome tip is to be cautious with the spice level. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Bollywood Grill

India Garden

Maharaja

Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

Irish Restaurant

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

1234 N. Astor St.

countyclare-inn.com

County Clare is one of those Irish pubs with just the right mix of snug and cheery, from the authentic feeling bar to the bright dining room. It’s got the selection of great draft beers and whiskeys you’d expect, live Irish music every week, and a food menu of Irish American comfort food like cottage pie, pot roast and smoked salmon for a great dinner or Sunday brunch. (Barry Houlehen)

Finalists:

Mo's Irish Pub Wauwatosa

Mulligans Irish Pub & Grill

O'Lydia's Bar and Grill

Italian Restaurant / Romantic Restaurant

Tenuta’s Italian Restaurant

2995 S. Clement Ave.

tenutasitalian.com

At Tenuta’s, that’s amore! As double winners, clearly “Italian” and “Romantic” go hand in hand—literally. The small space definitely turns up the intimacy while sharing bowls of pasta and drinking Italian wine. The prices are affordable, the portions plentiful and the romance, well, that’s priceless. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists: Italian

Ca’Lucchenzo

SALA - Modern Sicilian Dining

Tavolino | Wine + Pasta + Pizza

That's Amore

Finalists: Romantic

Eldr+Rime

Harbor House

Milwaukee ChopHouse

Onesto

Sanford Restaurant

The Pasta Tree Restaurant & Wine Bar

Japanese Restaurant / Sushi

Hungry Sumo

2663 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

hungrysumosushibar.com

Hungry Sumo, located in an intimate storefront space in Bay View, has a solid menu featuring Japanese favorites like maki, nigiri, sashimi, teriyaki and ramen, and Thai curries. For those that don’t eat seafood or meat, there’s a good selection of vegetarian maki. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists: Japanese

Kanpai Izakaya

Kawa Ramen and Sushi

KIN by Rice n Roll SUSHI BAR

Kyoto

Meiji Cuisine

Wasabi Sushi Lounge

Finalists: Sushi

Kanpai Izakaya

Kyoto

Screaming Tuna Milwaukee

Jewish/Kosher-Style Restaurant

Benji's Deli

Multiple Locations

benjisdeliandrestaurant.com

A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, there are simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters. (Sandy Reitman)

Finalists:

Allie Boy’s Bagelry & Luncheonette

Friendship Cafe & Bakery

Jake's Deli North

Kitchen Open After 10 P.M.

The Vanguard

2659 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

VanguardBar.com

You don’t have to be a whiskey snob to appreciate the vast selection of spirits at The Vanguard in Bay View. Bottles line the wall, and the staff is more than ready to serve up shots or a mixer, depending on the situation. With a full array of specialized sausages and more, and the atmosphere of a trendy restaurant mixed with a Bay View dive (depending on your time of day,) you’ll walk away from The Vanguard feeling glad that you stopped in. Be somebody at The Vanguard. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Oakland Gyros

Pete's Pub

Steny's Tavern & Grill

Louisiana/Southern Restaurant / Soul Food

Maxie’s

6732 W. Fairview Ave.

maxiesmke.com

Between the jambalaya, BBQ spare ribs, gumbo, oysters and much more, a trip to Maxie’s is a trip straight to the heart of what everyone loves about food; comfort and flavor. Appetizers, beer, cocktails, and wine, topped off with a gorgeous interior, Maxie’s ambiance and menu work together to provide an exceptional restaurant experience. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists: Louisiana/Southern

Crawdaddy's on Greenfield

Daddy's Soul Food & Grille

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar

Finalists: Soul

Crawdaddy's on Greenfield

Daddy's Soul Food & Grille

Terri Lynn’s Soul Food Express

Mac & Cheese

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar

Multiple locations

greateffingpasta.com

Few would argue that mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. Milwaukee has a few restaurants dedicated specifically to this gooey, satisfying dish, but Egg & Flour Pasta Bar’s mac and cheese, with scratch-made lumache (shell) pasta and a combination of cheeses, takes top honors. A lobster mac and cheese dish is available every Friday. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Cousins Subs

Joe Mama's Bar & Grill

Maxie's

Steny's Tavern & Grill

The Stillery

Mediterranean Restaurant

Shawarma House

Multiple locations

shawarmahouse.us

Shawarma is seasoned beef, lamb or chicken cooked on a rotating skewer. The thinly shaved meat is often served like a sandwich rolled up in a pita, with a side of rice. As tasty as that sounds, the menu at the family owned Shwarma House also offers grilled chicken tikki (bone-in), vegetarian favorites, falafel and side dishes such as fattoush, hummus, tabouleh, baba ghanoj, dwali, kibbah and lentil soup. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Lupi & Iris

Pita Palace Mediterranean Cuisine

Shahrazad Persian / Middle Eastern Cuisine

Mexican Restaurant

Botanas Restaurant

816 S. Fifth St.

botanasoriginal.com

Botanas has been serving up all manner of Mexican cuisine on Milwaukee’s South Side for over 20 years. And given its extensive menu, there’s always something else to try with each return visit. Experience the cactus salad (leaves minus the sharp stuff) and enchilada soup as well as house specialties like the mar y tierra (shrimp, chicken and steak sautéed in red wine on roasted tomatillo salsa). And if you still have room for dessert, there’s the classic fried ice cream—the perfect finish to a great Bontanas meal. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Café Corazón

Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

La Casa de Alberto

Middle Eastern Restaurant

Casablanca

Multiple locations

casablancaonbrady.com

Casablanca has long roots that began on Milwaukee’s South Side—before Middle Eastern food was widely known in Milwaukee—before the move to Brady Street early this century. And they have just kept growing. A few years ago, the already attractively designed East Side restaurant added a colonnaded upper level with a veranda. A Brookfield Casablanca followed. (David Luhrssen)

Finalists:

Damascus Gate Restaurant

Naf Naf Grill

Taqwas Bakery and Restaurant

New Restaurant (Opened In 2022)

Saffron - Modern Indian Dining

223 N. Water St. Suite 100

saffronmke.com

Saffron is all about providing a modern twist on traditional Indian food and spices with an innovative spin. located in the heart of Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward, Saffron caters to every type of culinary desire: organic, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, vegetarian, halal and kosher. And for those foodies who want new approaches to traditional dishes, Saffron has it all—and then some. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails

HotWax by Meat & Co. MKE

Lupi & Iris

Outdoor Dining

Zócalo Food Truck Park

363 S. Sixth St.

zocalomke.com

With a diverse array of rotating food start-ups, there’s something for everyone at Zócalo. Since opening in 2019, Milwaukee’s first food truck park has helped launch many food entrepreneurs toward success. A tavern, outdoor and indoor seating and heated huts provide unique ambiances for socializing. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

La Merenda

Pier Garden at The Starling

Sandra's on the Park

Pizzeria - Deep Dish

Fixture Pizza Pub

623 S. Second St.

FixturePizza.com

While some would argue that the best deep-dish pizza can be found 90 miles south of Milwaukee, Fixture Pizza Pub is willing and able to give Chicago establishments a run for their money. The Walker’s Point establishment is known for their array of specialty pizzas, each bearing the name of a nearby establishment in the neighborhood. There’s no skimping on the ingredients at Fixture, with each pie loaded to the crust with savory ingredients. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Pizzeria Scotty

Tomaso's

Pizzeria - Thin Crust

Zaffiro's Pizza & Bar

1724 N. Farwell Ave.

zaffirospizza.com

If you are a fan of traditional Milwaukee-style pizza, you know that Zaffiro’s is the place to go for perfect cracker thin crust. Owned by the Zaffiro family since 1954, generations of Milwaukeeans have come to love their simply topped, but always delicious pizzas. The only question you need to answer is, do you want your pizza with E “Everything” or “EBF” —Everything But Fish (anchovies)?” (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Fixture Pizza Pub

Ned's Pizza

Proof Pizza

Pizzeria - Wood-Fired Oven

Flour Girl & Flame

8121 W. National Ave., West Allis

flourgirlandflame.com

Flour Girl & Flame, operated by Dana Spandet, is woman-owned and part of the LGBTQ+ community. Spandet built a following selling her flavorful pizzas, baked in a 900-degree wood-fired pizza oven, at pop-ups around town. Now with a permanent carryout location, which operates during winter, she stays committed to supporting local, diverse farmers and producers while engaging in environmentally sustainable business practices. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Proof Pizza

Wy'East Pizza

San Giorgio Pizzeria Napoletana

Place To Eat Alone

Milwaukee Public Market

400 N. Water St.

milwaukeepublicmarket.org

Milwaukee Public Market has become a bustling crossroads—Downtown workers grabbing a noontime lunch; out-of-towners venturing over from Third Ward hotels and anyone looking for variety and good food. Upstairs, the northeast nook offers a bit of privacy to read something from the Public Library’s cart of books for sale. Often, the biggest challenge is which of the dozen or so vendors to choose. Several spots also offer bar and table service. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Beerline Cafe

Blue's Egg

Pete's Pub

Story Hill BKC

Ramen

Red Light Ramen

1749 N. Farwell Ave.

redlightramen.com

Located on Milwaukee’s Lower East Side, Red Light Ramen’s funky vibe makes it the perfect complement to the entertainment district. The once small menu has expanded, and now features a multitude of ramen options, in addition to boozy slushies and delectable desserts. Red Light Ramen continues to provide Farwell Avenue one-of-a-kind flavors and eccentric aura. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Easy Tyger

Hungry Sumo

Kawa Ramen and Sushi

Restaurant Open On Christmas Day

The Packing House

900 E. Layton Ave.

packinghousemke.com

For some it may be a tradition, for others it’s just a nice way to celebrate the holiday and give Mom a break from cooking. Whatever the reason you may go to The Packing House on December 25, you’ll be sure to get a delicious meal. Decadent prime rib, steaks, and seafood dishes prepared expertly, and served by a professional staff will make you feel pampered for your holiday dinner. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

Bollywood Grill

Huan Xi Chinese Restaurant

Restaurant Service

Story Hill BKC

5100 W. Bluemound Ave.

storyhillbkc.com

Story Hill BKC has a story to tell. It involves house made and locally sourced ingredients with backup from their sister restaurant Blue’s Egg bakery a few blocks away. The Story Hill part of the name tells what Milwaukee neighborhood it’s in, and the BKC stands for bottle kitchen cocktail, in case you were wondering. (Sandy Reitman)

Finalists:

Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails

Steny's Tavern & Grill

The Stillery

Restaurant With A View

Harbor House

550 N. Harbor Drive

bartolottas.com

Mention the restaurant Harbor House and the first words are the view, the view, and the view. And it is a beautiful one looking out onto Lake Michigan. But, as the saying goes, it’s what’s inside that counts. And the food and drink add so much more to “that view.” Harbor House is heavy on seafood with its own take on classics like lobster cioppino, a lobster shrimp clam pot with plenty meat offerings as well. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Lake Park Bistro

Lakefront Brewery

Riverfront Pizzeria Bar & Grill

Sandwich

West Allis Cheese & Sausage Shoppe

Multiple locations

westallischeese.com

This popular café and cheese shop, with its impressive variety of artisan cheese and meats, again wins the nod for Best Cheese Selection. The café menu features more than a dozen signature sandwiches (several, of course, with cheese!) and creative daily specials. The build-your-own sandwich option lets customers choose from a variety of breads, cheeses, meats and toppings. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Boo Boo's Sandwich Shop

Cousins Subs

LuLu Café and Bar

Riley's Sandwich Co.

Seafood Restaurant

St. Paul Fish Company

Multiple locations

stpaulfish.com

If it’s fish you’re wanting, this is the place with every choice imaginable. The New England style boils are the newest addition to the menu, with your choice of lobster, crab or seafood. But the lobster roll is as good as any East Coast. versions. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Eldr+Rime

Harbor House

Maxie's

Soups

The Soup Market

Multiple Locations

thesoupmarket.com

The Soup Market has been a mainstay in Milwaukee, filling bellies and warming hearts, for the past 17 years. The four restaurant locations boast three tasty soups that are always available daily—chicken noodle, chicken dumpling, and a weekly chili, plus an additional three to six soups available on a rotating schedule with at least one vegetarian option. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

LOUP-Soup with a Local Twist

Pete's Pub

Steakhouse / Supper Club

Five O'Clock Steakhouse

2416 W. State Street

fiveoclocksteakhouse.com

Since 1946 the Five O’Clock Steakhouse has been a much beloved establishment in Milwaukee. Known as much for their tantalizing steaks and outstanding service as they are for their wonderful classic supper club touches, including relish trays and warm bread for the table. Destination dining at its finest, every meal at the Five O’Clock Steakhouse will be an experience to treasure forever. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists: Steakhouse

Carnevor

Milwaukee ChopHouse

The Packing House

Finalists: Supper Club

Pitch's Lounge & Restaurant

Sandra's on the Park

The Packing House

Street Food Vendor

Meat on the Street

1125 N. Ninth St.

motscatering.com

Meat on the Street offers a Filipino take on meat, vegan, and gluten-free options. Track the food truck or stop in for a visit at the ELEVEN25 food hall. As the name implies, Meat on the Street specializes in the likes of pork, chicken, kabobs, lumpia (seasoned ground pork) and adobo flavors but also offers alternatives in the way of vegan bowl, hot tofu bowls, tofurrito, garlic rice, cucumber salad, and veggie egg rolls. (Benjamin Drover)

Finalists:

EZ Tiki

Shorty's Grilled Cheese

Vocado MKE

Sub Sandwich

Suburpia - Wauwatosa

11108 W. Bluemound Road

suburpia.com

Eating at Suburpia is like taking a nostalgic food trip back to the ‘70s and ‘80s. Suburpia was legendary back in the day and their particular model of using fresh, sesame seed topped bread and lots of herbed oil seems harder to find these days. If you’ve never had one, ask about the “rules” on how to eat their subs when you order. There is a second location near the airport, but Shepherd voters specifically voted the Wauwatosa location as Best of Milwaukee. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists-up:

Cousins Subs

Riley's Sandwich Co.

The Chocolate Factory

The Picnic Basket Restaurant

Taco

Paloma Taco and Tequila

5419 W. North Ave.

palomatacoandtequila.com

Paloma Taco & Tequila tacos feel like tacos for people with a sense of adventure. While they do offer traditional ground beef tacos for American tastes, Paloma really shines when you try some of their more creative offerings like the tuna poke taco or the absolutely-to-die-for crispy Brussels sprouts taco. Vegan and gluten-free options are readily available as well. (Susan Harpt Grimes)

Finalists:

BelAir Cantina

Café Corazón

Guanajuato Mexican Restaurant

Lazo's Taco Shack

Troublemaker's Cocina

Takeout/Curbside Pickup

LuLu Cafe and Bar

2265 S. Howell Ave.

LuLuBayView.com

When the COVID-19 pandemic began, restaurants all over Milwaukee learned fairly quickly to adapt to a curbside pickup model in order to keep their businesses in operation. In particular, Bay View’s LuLu Café excelled in their curbside service, proving a complement to their already revered menu and in-restaurant service. Whether you’re craving one of their signature burgers, wraps, or a Loaded LuLu appetizer of house-made potato skins, the restaurant has a great system in place to keep you satisfied on the go. (Allen Halas)

Finalists:

Cousins Subs

Egg & Flour Pasta Bar

Steny's Tavern & Grill

The Stillery

Tapas (Small Plates)

La Merenda

125 E. National Ave.

lamerenda125.com

La Merenda’s small plates lend to a unique cultural experience, allowing diners to sample cuisines of the world made with quality, locally sourced ingredients. A bright, inviting dining area and an attractively landscaped patio make the dining experience at La Merenda all the more charming. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Movida at Hotel Madrid

Odd Duck

Story Hill BKC

Thai Restaurant

Thai-namite

Multiple locations

thai-namite.com

This is as close to classic Thai food you can get short of visiting the country. It’s all here from curries and stir-fried rice and noodles to sushi and sashimi. There’s traditional and flavored sakes and, perfect for our town, the “Sake Bomb” (sake with beer). (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Bangkok House Authentic Thai Cuisine

EE-Sane Thai-Lao Cuisine

Mekong Cafe

Vegan-Friendly Restaurant

Twisted Plants

Multiple locations

twistedplants.com

Since making the leap from a food truck business to a brick-and-mortar location in Cudahy in spring 2020, Twisted Plants continues to satisfy vegans as well as omnivores with their 100 percent plant-based burgers, sandwiches and sides. Over this past year, they’ve added a second location on Brady Street, and their food truck still appears at area events and businesses. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Cafe Manna

The LaFayette Place

Vocado MKE

Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Beans & Barley

1901 E. North Ave.

beansandbarley.com

East Side staple Beans & Barley began as a small health food store in 1973. They began serving hot to-go food in 1979. After a fire demolished the original building in 1993, owners secured funding and in 1994 rebuilt the store and café that stands today at 1901 E. North Ave. Over the years, the café-deli-market has become a standard for consistent healthy foods and vegetarian/vegan appetizers, salads, soups, hot and cold sandwiches, entrées and brunch. (Sheila Julson)

Finalists:

Beerline Cafe

Cafe Manna

Twisted Plants

Vocado MKE

Vietnamese Restaurant

Huế Vietnamese Restaurant

2699 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

huerestaurants.com

Huế moved a few doors to the corner spot that formerly housed Sven’s Café. The new location offers an outdoor patio--weather-permitting—while indoors, a wall-size mural depicts a street scene that sets diners in a bustling Vietnamese neighborhood. While this time of year, phở is an obvious choice, Hue’s Vietnamese fish fry is a delightful twist on a classic. Turmeric marinated, beer battered swai is served with garlic fried rice, Asian slaw and Thai basil aioli. Their food truck is ubiquitous at summer events around town as well. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Evie's Vietnamese Kitchen

Mekong Cafe

Pho Viet

Vietnamese Noodles of Mequon

Wine List

Voyager

422 E. Lincoln Ave.

voyagermke.com

Located in the heart of Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood, Voyager is all about sustainably produced wine from around the world. The cozy space features a knowledgeable staff with wines for all palates and pocketbooks. The vibe leans less on stuffy and more on casual with just the right amount of upbeat attitude to keep you coming back. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

Birch

Mason Street Grill

Onesto

Story Hill BKC