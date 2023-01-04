Best of Milwaukee 2022: Medical

Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center

Rogers Behavioral Health

4th Dimension Recovery Centers

Dewey Center

Milwaukee Alano Club

Roots Counseling Services - Milwaukee Drug and Alcohol Rehab

S.M.I.L.E. INC.

Serenity Inns Inc.

Chiropractor

Ascent Chiropractic

ChiroWay

Donnelly Chiropractic

Shorewood Family Chiropractic

Wisconsin Family and Sports Chiropractic

Cosmetic Dentist

Stephanie Murphy DDS

Lux Dental

Mequon Smile Design

Cosmetic Surgeon

Dr. Thomas G. Korkos

Bonness Body & Face Medi Spa

Bonness MD Cosmetic Surgery

Dentist

Stephanie Murphy DDS

414 Dental

Complete Family Dentistry

Martin Family Dental

Mequon Smile Design

Ross Dental

Eye Doctor

Milwaukee Eye Care

414 Eyes

Eyes on the Lake

MyEyeDr.

Home Medical Care

Horizon Home Care & Hospice

Comfort Keepers Home Care

H2O Health Hydration Oasis

Hearts To Home Senior Home Care

Hospital

Froedtert Hospital

Aurora St Luke's Medical Center

Children's Wisconsin

Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.

ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital

Lasik Surgeon

Milwaukee Eye Care

Jason N. Edmonds, M.D.

Peter S Foote, M.D.

Occupational Therapist

Allison Ayers

Emily M. Bauer PT

Erin Milnaz

Integrative Psyche, LLC

Jamie Allen

Orthodontist

Bell Orthodontic Solutions

Grafton Orthodontics

Race Orthodontics: Brookfield

Periodontist

Burke Periodontics and Implant Dentistry

Dr. Arndt Guentsch D.M.D., M.H.B.A., Ph.D

Stanley Sehler, D.D.S.

Physical Therapist

Vita Fitness & Physical Therapy

Body Renovation Physical Therapy Wauwatosa

Revitalize Physical Therapy

Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy

Psychiatrist / Psychologist

Lakeshore Psychology Services

David Songco PsyD

Dr. Carlyle H. Chan, MD

Telemedicine Provider

Zuza's Way Integrative Care

Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.

Thrive Holistic Medicine

Women's Medical Services

