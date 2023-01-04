Best of Milwaukee 2022: Medical

Best of Milwaukee 2022
Alcohol & Drug Rehab Center
Rogers Behavioral Health
4th Dimension Recovery Centers
Dewey Center
Milwaukee Alano Club
Roots Counseling Services - Milwaukee Drug and Alcohol Rehab
S.M.I.L.E. INC.
Serenity Inns Inc.
Chiropractor
Ascent Chiropractic
ChiroWay
Donnelly Chiropractic
Shorewood Family Chiropractic
Wisconsin Family and Sports Chiropractic
Cosmetic Dentist
Stephanie Murphy DDS
Lux Dental
Mequon Smile Design
Cosmetic Surgeon
Dr. Thomas G. Korkos
Bonness Body & Face Medi Spa
Bonness MD Cosmetic Surgery
Dentist
Stephanie Murphy DDS
414 Dental
Complete Family Dentistry
Martin Family Dental
Mequon Smile Design
Ross Dental
Eye Doctor
Milwaukee Eye Care
414 Eyes
Eyes on the Lake
MyEyeDr.
Home Medical Care
Horizon Home Care & Hospice
Comfort Keepers Home Care
H2O Health Hydration Oasis
Hearts To Home Senior Home Care
Hospital
Froedtert Hospital
Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
Children's Wisconsin
Columbia St. Mary's Hospital Milwaukee
Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.
ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Lasik Surgeon
Milwaukee Eye Care
Jason N. Edmonds, M.D.
Peter S Foote, M.D.
Occupational Therapist
Allison Ayers
Emily M. Bauer PT
Erin Milnaz
Integrative Psyche, LLC
Jamie Allen
Orthodontist
Bell Orthodontic Solutions
Grafton Orthodontics
Race Orthodontics: Brookfield
Periodontist
Burke Periodontics and Implant Dentistry
Dr. Arndt Guentsch D.M.D., M.H.B.A., Ph.D
Stanley Sehler, D.D.S.
Physical Therapist
Vita Fitness & Physical Therapy
Body Renovation Physical Therapy Wauwatosa
Revitalize Physical Therapy
Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy
Psychiatrist / Psychologist
Lakeshore Psychology Services
David Songco PsyD
Dr. Carlyle H. Chan, MD
Telemedicine Provider
Zuza's Way Integrative Care
Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center, Inc.
Thrive Holistic Medicine
Women's Medical Services
Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C.
CLARA Healing Institute
Revitalize Physical Therapy
Zuza's Way Integrative Care