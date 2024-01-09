Best of Milwaukee 2023: Medical

by

ALCOHOL & DRUG REHAB CENTER

Rogers Behavioral Health

Finalists:

  • 10th Street Comprehensive Treatment Center
  • Serenity Inns
  • United Community Center

CHIROPRACTOR

Chiropractic Company of Germantown

Finalists:

  • Front Runner Chiropractic
  • North Point Chiropractic
  • Shorewood Family Chiropractic

COSMETIC DENTIST

Major Dental Clinics of Milwaukee

Finalists:

  • Afterglo Organic Teeth Whitening Studio
  • Megan Steiner
  • Stephanie Murphy DDS

COSMETIC SURGEON

Dr. Anand Patel - Visage Facial Plastic Surgery

Finalists:

  • Dr. Lorelle L. Kramer, MD - Aesthetic and Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center
  • Dr. Thomas G. Korkos
  • Mark F. Blake, M.D.

DENTIST

Dr. Daniel M. Domagala, DDS

Finalists:

  • Darling Dental LLC
  • First Place Dentistry
  • Stephanie Murphy DDS

EYE DOCTOR

Milwaukee Eye Care

Finalists:

  • 414 Eyes
  • Metro Eye
  • MyEyeDr.

HOME MEDICAL CARE

Aurora Health at Home

Finalists:

  • Comfort Keepers Home Care
  • Hearts To Home Senior Home Care
  • Ralyn Homecare

HOSPITAL

Froedtert Hospital

Finalists:

  • Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee Campus
  • Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
  • Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin

LASIK SURGEON

Milwaukee Eye Care

Finalists:

  • Jason N. Edmonds, M.D.
  • LasikPlus
  • TLC Laser Eye Centers

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST

Vita Fitness and Physical Therapy

Finalists:

  • Allison Ayers
  • Debbie Callif
  • Medical Support Services
  • Tender Touch Therapy - Medical Support Services

ORTHODONTIST

Bell Orthodontic Solutions

Finalists:

  • Barden Orthodontics
  • Bubon Orthodontics
  • Grafton Orthodontics

PERIODONTIST

Dr. Eddie Morales

Finalists:

  • Cynthia T Jarzembinski DDS
  • Dale A. Newman DDS, SC
  • Premier Periodontics

PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Chiropractic Company of Waukesha

Finalists:

  • Revitalize Physical Therapy
  • Vita Fitness & Physical Therapy
  • Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy

PSYCHIATRIST / PSYCHOLOGIST

Lakeshore Psychology Services

Finalists:

  • Aaron Munson, Counselor
  • Anika Heaverlo
  • Dr. Carlyle H. Chan, MD

email newsletter iconStay on top of the news of the day
Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.

SIGN UP

SOUND THERAPY

Adagio Sound Healing

Finalists:

  • Kalm Wellness Services Center for Integrated Healing
  • Living Lighter Health Coaching
  • Syinthesis Sound Healing Center

SPEECH THERAPIST

Communication and Feeding Specialists

Finalists:

  • Speech Specialists, LLC
  • Tender Touch Therapy - Medical Support Services

TELEMEDICINE PROVIDER

Thrive Holistic Medicine

Finalists:

  • Natural Escape LLC Wellness Begins Within
  • Speech Specialists
  • Zuza's Way Integrative Care

WOMEN'S MEDICAL SERVICES

Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C.

Finalists:

  • Natural Escape LLC Wellness Begins Within
  • Thrive Holistic Medicine
  • Zuza's Way Integrative Care