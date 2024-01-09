Best of Milwaukee 2023: Medical

Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner
ALCOHOL & DRUG REHAB CENTER
Rogers Behavioral Health
Finalists:
- 10th Street Comprehensive Treatment Center
- Serenity Inns
- United Community Center
CHIROPRACTOR
Chiropractic Company of Germantown
Finalists:
- Front Runner Chiropractic
- North Point Chiropractic
- Shorewood Family Chiropractic
COSMETIC DENTIST
Major Dental Clinics of Milwaukee
Finalists:
- Afterglo Organic Teeth Whitening Studio
- Megan Steiner
- Stephanie Murphy DDS
COSMETIC SURGEON
Dr. Anand Patel - Visage Facial Plastic Surgery
Finalists:
- Dr. Lorelle L. Kramer, MD - Aesthetic and Cosmetic Plastic Surgery Center
- Dr. Thomas G. Korkos
- Mark F. Blake, M.D.
DENTIST
Dr. Daniel M. Domagala, DDS
Finalists:
- Darling Dental LLC
- First Place Dentistry
- Stephanie Murphy DDS
EYE DOCTOR
Milwaukee Eye Care
Finalists:
- 414 Eyes
- Metro Eye
- MyEyeDr.
HOME MEDICAL CARE
Aurora Health at Home
Finalists:
- Comfort Keepers Home Care
- Hearts To Home Senior Home Care
- Ralyn Homecare
HOSPITAL
Froedtert Hospital
Finalists:
- Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Hospital - Milwaukee Campus
- Aurora St Luke's Medical Center
- Children's Hospital Of Wisconsin
LASIK SURGEON
Milwaukee Eye Care
Finalists:
- Jason N. Edmonds, M.D.
- LasikPlus
- TLC Laser Eye Centers
OCCUPATIONAL THERAPIST
Vita Fitness and Physical Therapy
Finalists:
- Allison Ayers
- Debbie Callif
- Medical Support Services
- Tender Touch Therapy - Medical Support Services
ORTHODONTIST
Bell Orthodontic Solutions
Finalists:
- Barden Orthodontics
- Bubon Orthodontics
- Grafton Orthodontics
PERIODONTIST
Dr. Eddie Morales
Finalists:
- Cynthia T Jarzembinski DDS
- Dale A. Newman DDS, SC
- Premier Periodontics
PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Chiropractic Company of Waukesha
Finalists:
- Revitalize Physical Therapy
- Vita Fitness & Physical Therapy
- Wisconsin Orthopedic Physical Therapy
PSYCHIATRIST / PSYCHOLOGIST
Lakeshore Psychology Services
Finalists:
- Aaron Munson, Counselor
- Anika Heaverlo
- Dr. Carlyle H. Chan, MD
SOUND THERAPY
Adagio Sound Healing
Finalists:
- Kalm Wellness Services Center for Integrated Healing
- Living Lighter Health Coaching
- Syinthesis Sound Healing Center
SPEECH THERAPIST
Communication and Feeding Specialists
Finalists:
- Speech Specialists, LLC
- Tender Touch Therapy - Medical Support Services
TELEMEDICINE PROVIDER
Thrive Holistic Medicine
Finalists:
- Natural Escape LLC Wellness Begins Within
- Speech Specialists
- Zuza's Way Integrative Care
WOMEN'S MEDICAL SERVICES
Moreland OB-GYN Associates, S.C.
Finalists:
- Natural Escape LLC Wellness Begins Within
- Thrive Holistic Medicine
- Zuza's Way Integrative Care