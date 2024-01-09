Best of Milwaukee 2023: Milwaukee Music

× Expand Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner

ACOUSTIC MUSICIAN

Evan Christian

Chicago-born, Milwaukee-raised musician Evan Christian studied flamenco guitar in Madrid, Spain. He mixes blues, soul and R&B with what Jelly Roll Morton coined the “Spanish tinge.” Not only a musician, Christian also put his money where is guitar is, opening Gibraltar MKE, “A Bar With A Flair For The Arts Located In The Historic Third Ward.” (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Adam Fettig

Catelyn Picco

Holly Haebig

Peter Thomas

BLUEGRASS BAND

Whiskeybelles

Last year purists scoffed at characterizing the Whiskeybelles as a bluegrass band. This year again, pearls will be clutched. Where will this madness end? Let’s just agree that with music based in traditional country, the female trio, who never take themselves as serious as all that, are familiar faces at local outdoor festivals. How would you define their sound? Check out one of their shows to settle it once and for all. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Chicken Wire Empire

Millbillies

Valley Fox

BLUES BAND

Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective

With a variety of songs including “Hold On” by Alabama Shakes, “Give Me One Reason” by Tracy Chapman and Voodoo Woman” by Susan Tedsechi in their set, Milwaukee Blues Rock Collective takes this year’s prize. (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Altered Five Blues Band

Big Al Dorn and the Blues Howlers

Hanna Simone

Jonny T-Bird & the MPs

CLUB DJ

DJ Shawna

Shawna Nicols, or DJ Shawna, is the official DJ of the Milwaukee Bucks, and has been the opener for a variety of famed artists, from Lizzo to Jonas Blue. The former professional athlete is also a motivational speaker, author, and podcast host whose personal mission is spreading love and positivity throughout the community. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Finalists:

Don Black

Goth Barge

Ronco

Sushi Lor

COUNTRY

Rebel Grace

This group of five seasoned local musicians teamed up in 2010 to become favorites in the alt-country scene along with a number of other genres. Their take on contemporary country music developed a growing list of fans across the state. Check them out and rock out. (Harry Cherkinian)

Finalists:

LadyBird

Dan Lepien

Road Crew

COVER/TRIBUTE BAND

Failure to Launch

From modest basement beginnings to the stage at Summerfest, Failure to Launch has seen the range of a musical journey. The band specializes in engaging, high-energy performances of danceable music, favorite songs and well-known anthems ranging from the 60’s to today’s Top 40 and are a perfect set of performers for any event. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

FM Rodeo

Landline

Smart Mouth

ELECTRONIC ARTIST / RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST / VOCALIST - MALE

Johnny Franchino

Johnny Franchino’s video for “Track Star” includes the comment “Chino for president …” But first the Milwaukee-Racine artist collects this year’s Shepherd Express Best of Milwaukee award in the Electronic/Rap-Hip Hop category. Soulful and aggressive, Franchino was one of 30 singers who auditioned for R&B group The New Grey. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists - Electronic Artist

CHAN

Heart of Black

Ronco

Finalists - Rap/Hip-Hop Artist

Twan Mack

Emmitt James

D'Aych

Vincent Van Great

Taiyamo Denku

Finalists - Male Vocalist:

Adam Fettig

Rich Hoffman

Leandre Poe

FOLK BAND

Ladybird

Milwaukee folk-country band Ladybird has been making a name for themselves in local music with songs that feature vivid imagery and lyricism. Musician Pete Freeman has taken elements of solo work into this new project that musically highlights life’s simple pleasures. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Atlantic Wave

Long Mama

The Midnight Purchase

INDIE BAND

Social Cig

If there’s one band in the local indie scene that has worked to elevate the entire music community, that band is Social Cig. Between their set at this year’s Summerfest, participation in the legendary, sold-out Turner Hall show, and the release of their brand new EP, titled “In The Pocket,” Parker Schultz and the rest of the band are taking their dreamy, indie-pop style to the next level, and with it, the entire Milwaukee music scene. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Bug Moment

Lack of Reason

Ladybird

Volcano Choir

JAZZ COMBO

De La Buena

Expanding from a trio to 10 or more players onstage, De La Buena has long held a unique spot in Milwaukee music, building on Latin jazz and often heading for the outer limits. A foundation of the band, percussionist-vocalist-educator-producer Cecilio “Cee Loe” Negrón Jr. died unexpectedly in June. That’s what makes this award bittersweet. And also, what makes the group’s next chapter part of an unfolding legacy. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

B. D. Greer and the Gents

Donna Woodall Group

Garrett Waite

METAL BAND

Still Stayer

Still Stayer stands out as a Milwaukee metal band with heartfelt lyrics and melancholy mood music with the classic hard rock sound. Their latest release, All Heart has reached successful numbers on Spotify, and Still Stayer is a band to keep an eye out for as they continue to grow their musical prowess and eager fanbase. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists:

Apex Aura

Conniption

Heart of Black

Snag

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

MUSIC PRODUCER / ENGINEER

Mystik Musik

At the 2022 Big Beat MKE competition, Mystik Musik incorporated reggaeton bounce in a semifinal matchup. In another battle the heavyweight saved a beat with a sample using their opponent’s name in it. Savvy work like this earned Mystik Musik the title. (Blaine Schultz)

Finalists:

Jeff Hamilton

Ryan Rosmann

TTP Music Lab

POLKA BAND

Squeezettes

Reigning champs four years running, The Squeezettes lean into Milwaukee’s ethnic musical heritage and give it a fun update. Anchored by Mike Chaltrey’s distinct sousaphone and drummer-vocalist Michael Eells; driven by the twin Milwaukee-centric Baldoni accordions of Linda Mueller (lead accordion) and Pamela Scesniak (rhythm accordion), this polka-inspired group blends humor and tradition. Where else but Milwaukee would you find such a high-energy band fronted by ex-burlesque chanteuse-turned-old-school torch singer, Chanel le Meaux? (Benjamin Dover)

Finalists:

Blaskapelle Milwaukee

The November Criminals

Tally Ho Brass Band

ROCK BAND

The New Grey

This Milwaukee-based Rock, Indie, Hip Hop and R&B band formed in 2017 with members Johnny Franchino, Mike Hartl and Luis Santana. Their name comes from a collaborative approach to their genre of music, combining multiple influences into one unique blend. Be sure to listen to their new single “Orange County” available on all streaming platforms. (Sophia Hamdan)

Finalists:

Diet Lite

Ladybird

Scam Likely

Tigera

VOCALIST – FEMALE

Anna Zaleski

Anna Zaleski is a country vocalist as well as a skilled guitarist and fiddle player who regularly performs at Nashville North on Brady Street. Zaleski’s stage presence and ability to connect with any crowd makes her a mesmerizing vocal performer. (Elizabeth Lintonen)

Finalists: