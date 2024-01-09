Best of Milwaukee 2023: Services Rendered

Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd

Finalists:

Lovely Salon and Spa

Finalists:

Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus

Finalists:

Milwaukee Auto Body

Finalists:

Metro Car Wash & Detailing

Finalists:

Manyo Motors

Finalists:

Chase Bank

Finalists:

Over the Moon Bartending

Finalists:

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Finalists:

Avant-Garde

Finalists:

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

Finalists:

Bunzel's Meat Market

Finalists:

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Finalists:

Educators Credit Union

Finalists:

Bay View Bark

Finalists:

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.