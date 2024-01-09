Best of Milwaukee 2023: Services Rendered

by

ACCOUNTANT/TAX ADVISER

Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd

Finalists:

  • Bryan Esarco
  • Murray's Tax Service
  • Simply Balanced Accounting

AESTHETICIAN

Lovely Salon and Spa

Finalists:

  • Aesthetics by Ashley
  • Beauty Marked LLC
  • Natural Escape LLC

ANIMAL WELFARE ORGANIZATION

Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus

Finalists:

  • Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County
  • JR'S Pups N Stuff
  • Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission

AUTO BODY SHOP

Milwaukee Auto Body

Finalists:

  • Hale Park Automotive Inc
  • Mander Collision & Glass
  • Pro Comp Auto Body Inc

AUTO DETAILER

Metro Car Wash & Detailing

Finalists:

  • Endless Detailing
  • Lmtless Auto Spa

AUTO SERVICE & REPAIR

Manyo Motors

Finalists:

  • Hale Park Automotive Inc.
  • Knepper Brothers Inc
  • Riverside Automotive Service

BANK

Chase Bank

Finalists:

  • Bank Five Nine
  • BMO Harris Bank
  • PNC Bank

BARTENDING SERVICES

Over the Moon Bartending

Finalists:

  • Allure
  • Pour Inc
  • The Crafted Tavern

BED AND BREAKFAST

County Clare Irish Inn & Pub

Finalists:

  • Brumder Mansion
  • Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast
  • Sheridan's Bed and Breakfast

BODY PIERCING STUDIO

Avant-Garde

Finalists:

  • Atomic Tattoos LLC
  • Body Ritual
  • Golden Crystal Body Piercing
  • Str8 Klownin Ink

BOUTIQUE HOTEL

Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel

Finalists:

  • County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
  • Dubbel Dutch Hotel
  • Kinn Guesthouse Downtown Milwaukee

CATERER

Bunzel's Meat Market

Finalists:

  • Carrot Bomb Catering
  • Over The Moon Bartending
  • Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Finalists:

  • Alverno College
  • Marquette University
  • Milwaukee School of Engineering

CREDIT UNION

Educators Credit Union

Finalists:

  • Landmark Credit Union
  • Summit Credit Union
  • UW Credit Union

DOGGY DAY CARE/BOARDING

Bay View Bark

Finalists:

  • Dog City Hotel & Spa
  • Dogtopia of Milwaukee East Side
  • Tails N' Trails Pets

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR GETTING A BUSINESS LOAN

Educators Credit Union

Finalists:

  • Associated Bank
  • Chase Bank
  • Summit Credit Union

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR GETTING A HOME MORTGAGE

Educators Credit Union

Finalists:

  • Summit Credit Union
  • UW Credit Union
  • Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR OPENING A CHECKING ACCOUNT

UW Credit Union

Finalists:

  • Associated Bank
  • Bank Five Nine
  • Summit Credit Union

FINANCIAL INSTITUTION PROVIDING BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE

Educators Credit Union

Finalists:

  • BMO Harris Bank
  • Summit Credit Union
  • UW Credit Union

FINANCIAL PLANNER/STOCK BROKER

Educators Credit Union

Finalists:

  • Melinda Wilke & Associates - Northwestern Mutual
  • Summit Credit Union
  • The Wolf Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management

GREEN BUSINESS

Tall Guy and a Grill Catering

Finalists:

  • Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.
  • Everything Grows LLC
  • Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary

HAIR REMOVAL

Rose Aesthetics - Third Ward

Finalists:

  • European Wax Center
  • Kiras Kove
  • Lovely Salon and Spa

HAIR SALON - MEN'S

Cutting Group

Finalists:

  • Gent's Classic Barber Shop
  • Hedwig's Hair Salon
  • Stag Barbershop

HAIR SALON - WOMEN'S

Lovely Salon and Spa

Finalists:

  • Elements Salon Suites
  • Fever Salon
  • Hedwig's Hair Salon

HOTEL ROOMS

The Pfister Hotel

Finalists:

  • Brewhouse Inn & Suites
  • Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
  • The Iron Horse Hotel

INSURANCE AGENCY

Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC

Finalists:

  • Gramoll & Associates Inc American Family Insurance
  • Leonard Insurance Services
  • Reilly Insurance Services

INSURANCE AGENT/BROKER

Gramoll & Associates Inc American Family Insurance

Finalists:

  • Claudia Reilly
  • Jason Marquardt - State Farm Insurance Agent
  • Meissner Insurance Agency, LLC

LASHES

Lash Dolls Milwaukee

Finalists:

  • Gädis Beauty
  • Salon Nova
  • The Beauty Hub LLC
  • VeVa Beauty Bar

LAW FIRM - BANKRUPTCY

Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee

Finalists:

  • Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C.
  • Becker, Hickey & Poster, S.C.
  • Lombardo Law Office

LAW FIRM - BUSINESS

Melnick & Melnick, S.C.

Finalists:

  • Fox O'Neill & Shannon
  • Gruber Law Offices, LLC
  • OVB Law & Consulting, S.C.

LAW FIRM - CRIMINAL DEFENSE

Kim & LaVoy, S.C.

Finalists:

  • Jacob Manian
  • Jones Law Firm LLC
  • Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas SC

LAW FIRM - DIVORCE

Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC

Finalists:

  • Gasparri & Joyce S.C.
  • Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
  • Halling & Cayo, S.C.

LAW FIRM - ESTATE PLANNING

Fox O'Neill & Shannon

Finalists:

  • Becker, Hickey & Poster, S.C.
  • C.H. Law, LLC
  • Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.

LAW FIRM - FAMILY LAW

Bagley Law Firm LLC

Finalists:

  • Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.
  • MacGillis Wiemer, LLC
  • Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC

LAW FIRM - FULL SERVICE

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP

Finalists:

  • Fox O'Neill & Shannon
  • Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys
  • Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.

LAW FIRM - NEW (UNDER 5 YEARS)

Jones Law Firm LLC

Finalists:

  • Gendlin Liverman & Rymer Sc
  • Jurowski Law

LAW FIRM - PERSONAL INJURY

Hupy and Abraham

Finalists:

  • Action Law Offices
  • Gendlin Liverman & Rymer Sc
  • Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys
  • Gruber Law Offices, LLC

MOVING COMPANY

Two Men and a Truck

Finalists:

  • Back Breakers Moving
  • Coakley Brothers & Brothers Interiors
  • Hernia Movers

NAIL SALON

Nail Bar Milwaukee

Finalists:

  • Future Nails
  • Lovely Salon and Spa
  • Studio Nails

PET GROOMING/SERVICES

Embark Pet Spa

Finalists:

  • Beauty & The Barks
  • Central Bark Oak Creek
  • Tails N Trails

PHOTOGRAPHER

Dee Von Drasek Photography

Finalists:

  • Eric Ellis
  • Lien Phu Photography
  • Lila Aryan

PICTURE FRAMING GALLERY

South Shore Gallery & Framing

Finalists:

  • Creative Enterprises
  • Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing
  • Sadler Gallery

SENIOR LIVING FACILITY

Clement Manor

Finalists:

  • Alexian Villiage
  • Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care of Brookfield at Mierow Farm
  • Comfort Keepers Home Care

TATTOO PARLOR

Black Rabbit Tattoo Collective

Finalists:

  • Black Dawn Tattoo
  • Inkwell Tattoo Company
  • Str8 Klownin Ink

VETERINARIAN

Community Veterinary Clinic

Finalists:

  • Bayshore Veterinary Clinic
  • Brown Deer Animal Hospital LLC
  • Riverwest Veterinary Clinic
  • Small Animal Hospital

WEDDING VENUE

The Ivy House

  • Story Hill Firehouse
  • The Pfister Hotel
  • The Starling