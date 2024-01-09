Best of Milwaukee 2023: Services Rendered

Best of Milwaukee 2023 banner
ACCOUNTANT/TAX ADVISER
Nelson Tax Accounting Ltd
Finalists:
- Bryan Esarco
- Murray's Tax Service
- Simply Balanced Accounting
AESTHETICIAN
Lovely Salon and Spa
Finalists:
- Aesthetics by Ashley
- Beauty Marked LLC
- Natural Escape LLC
ANIMAL WELFARE ORGANIZATION
Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee Campus
Finalists:
- Humane Animal Welfare Society - HAWS of Waukesha County
- JR'S Pups N Stuff
- Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission
AUTO BODY SHOP
Milwaukee Auto Body
Finalists:
- Hale Park Automotive Inc
- Mander Collision & Glass
- Pro Comp Auto Body Inc
AUTO DETAILER
Metro Car Wash & Detailing
Finalists:
- Endless Detailing
- Lmtless Auto Spa
AUTO SERVICE & REPAIR
Manyo Motors
Finalists:
- Hale Park Automotive Inc.
- Knepper Brothers Inc
- Riverside Automotive Service
BANK
Chase Bank
Finalists:
- Bank Five Nine
- BMO Harris Bank
- PNC Bank
BARTENDING SERVICES
Over the Moon Bartending
Finalists:
- Allure
- Pour Inc
- The Crafted Tavern
BED AND BREAKFAST
County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
Finalists:
- Brumder Mansion
- Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast
- Sheridan's Bed and Breakfast
BODY PIERCING STUDIO
Avant-Garde
Finalists:
- Atomic Tattoos LLC
- Body Ritual
- Golden Crystal Body Piercing
- Str8 Klownin Ink
BOUTIQUE HOTEL
Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel
Finalists:
- County Clare Irish Inn & Pub
- Dubbel Dutch Hotel
- Kinn Guesthouse Downtown Milwaukee
CATERER
Bunzel's Meat Market
Finalists:
- Carrot Bomb Catering
- Over The Moon Bartending
- Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Finalists:
- Alverno College
- Marquette University
- Milwaukee School of Engineering
CREDIT UNION
Educators Credit Union
Finalists:
- Landmark Credit Union
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
DOGGY DAY CARE/BOARDING
Bay View Bark
Finalists:
- Dog City Hotel & Spa
- Dogtopia of Milwaukee East Side
- Tails N' Trails Pets
Stay on top of the news of the day
Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR GETTING A BUSINESS LOAN
Educators Credit Union
Finalists:
- Associated Bank
- Chase Bank
- Summit Credit Union
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR GETTING A HOME MORTGAGE
Educators Credit Union
Finalists:
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
- Wisconsin Mortgage Corporation
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION FOR OPENING A CHECKING ACCOUNT
UW Credit Union
Finalists:
- Associated Bank
- Bank Five Nine
- Summit Credit Union
FINANCIAL INSTITUTION PROVIDING BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
Educators Credit Union
Finalists:
- BMO Harris Bank
- Summit Credit Union
- UW Credit Union
FINANCIAL PLANNER/STOCK BROKER
Educators Credit Union
Finalists:
- Melinda Wilke & Associates - Northwestern Mutual
- Summit Credit Union
- The Wolf Group - Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
GREEN BUSINESS
Tall Guy and a Grill Catering
Finalists:
- Anguil Environmental Systems, Inc.
- Everything Grows LLC
- Tippecanoe Herbs and Apothecary
HAIR REMOVAL
Rose Aesthetics - Third Ward
Finalists:
- European Wax Center
- Kiras Kove
- Lovely Salon and Spa
HAIR SALON - MEN'S
Cutting Group
Finalists:
- Gent's Classic Barber Shop
- Hedwig's Hair Salon
- Stag Barbershop
HAIR SALON - WOMEN'S
Lovely Salon and Spa
Finalists:
- Elements Salon Suites
- Fever Salon
- Hedwig's Hair Salon
HOTEL ROOMS
The Pfister Hotel
Finalists:
- Brewhouse Inn & Suites
- Saint Kate - The Arts Hotel
- The Iron Horse Hotel
INSURANCE AGENCY
Shorewest Insurance Associates LLC
Finalists:
- Gramoll & Associates Inc American Family Insurance
- Leonard Insurance Services
- Reilly Insurance Services
INSURANCE AGENT/BROKER
Gramoll & Associates Inc American Family Insurance
Finalists:
- Claudia Reilly
- Jason Marquardt - State Farm Insurance Agent
- Meissner Insurance Agency, LLC
LASHES
Lash Dolls Milwaukee
Finalists:
- Gädis Beauty
- Salon Nova
- The Beauty Hub LLC
- VeVa Beauty Bar
LAW FIRM - BANKRUPTCY
Debt Advisors Law Offices Milwaukee
Finalists:
- Bankruptcy Law Office of Richard A. Check S. C.
- Becker, Hickey & Poster, S.C.
- Lombardo Law Office
LAW FIRM - BUSINESS
Melnick & Melnick, S.C.
Finalists:
- Fox O'Neill & Shannon
- Gruber Law Offices, LLC
- OVB Law & Consulting, S.C.
LAW FIRM - CRIMINAL DEFENSE
Kim & LaVoy, S.C.
Finalists:
- Jacob Manian
- Jones Law Firm LLC
- Mastantuono Coffee & Thomas SC
LAW FIRM - DIVORCE
Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC
Finalists:
- Gasparri & Joyce S.C.
- Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
- Halling & Cayo, S.C.
LAW FIRM - ESTATE PLANNING
Fox O'Neill & Shannon
Finalists:
- Becker, Hickey & Poster, S.C.
- C.H. Law, LLC
- Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.
LAW FIRM - FAMILY LAW
Bagley Law Firm LLC
Finalists:
- Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.
- MacGillis Wiemer, LLC
- Nelson, Krueger & Millenbach, LLC
LAW FIRM - FULL SERVICE
Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown, LLP
Finalists:
- Fox O'Neill & Shannon
- Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys
- Law Offices of Carlson & Lunde, S.C.
LAW FIRM - NEW (UNDER 5 YEARS)
Jones Law Firm LLC
Finalists:
- Gendlin Liverman & Rymer Sc
- Jurowski Law
LAW FIRM - PERSONAL INJURY
Hupy and Abraham
Finalists:
- Action Law Offices
- Gendlin Liverman & Rymer Sc
- Groth Law Accident Injury Attorneys
- Gruber Law Offices, LLC
MOVING COMPANY
Two Men and a Truck
Finalists:
- Back Breakers Moving
- Coakley Brothers & Brothers Interiors
- Hernia Movers
NAIL SALON
Nail Bar Milwaukee
Finalists:
- Future Nails
- Lovely Salon and Spa
- Studio Nails
PET GROOMING/SERVICES
Embark Pet Spa
Finalists:
- Beauty & The Barks
- Central Bark Oak Creek
- Tails N Trails
PHOTOGRAPHER
Dee Von Drasek Photography
Finalists:
- Eric Ellis
- Lien Phu Photography
- Lila Aryan
PICTURE FRAMING GALLERY
South Shore Gallery & Framing
Finalists:
- Creative Enterprises
- Greenwood Park Gallery & Framing
- Sadler Gallery
SENIOR LIVING FACILITY
Clement Manor
Finalists:
- Alexian Villiage
- Azura Assisted Living and Memory Care of Brookfield at Mierow Farm
- Comfort Keepers Home Care
TATTOO PARLOR
Black Rabbit Tattoo Collective
Finalists:
- Black Dawn Tattoo
- Inkwell Tattoo Company
- Str8 Klownin Ink
VETERINARIAN
Community Veterinary Clinic
Finalists:
- Bayshore Veterinary Clinic
- Brown Deer Animal Hospital LLC
- Riverwest Veterinary Clinic
- Small Animal Hospital
WEDDING VENUE
The Ivy House
- Story Hill Firehouse
- The Pfister Hotel
- The Starling