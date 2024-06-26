× Expand Photo courtesy Barnacle Bud's Barnacle Bud's Barnacle Bud's

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Best Outdoor Dining

Barnacle Bud’s has been Milwaukee’s iconic hidden gem for 32 years. Reimagined by Gene McKiernan to keep himself busy during the summer. Barnacle Bud’s, located on the Kinnikinnick River, and tucked inconspicuously behind an industrial area, offers a respite from the city.

Something unique about us is we were included in the filming of the 2001 move Lady in The Box. Some of our accolades include our first Best Of Milwaukee award from Shepherd Express, in 2008, for the category of Best Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere and followed it up with winning Best Outdoor Dining in 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, and 2023.

OnMilwaukee: We won BEST OUTDOOR DAY DRINKING SPOT 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Thrillist included Bud’s in 2016 as Best Outdoor Drinking in America.

Power and & Motoryacht Magazine 2015 mentioned in by Readers’ Top 20 Waterfront Bars.

Coastal Living Magazine

2018 mentioned Seafood Dives And Drives

2019 featured Best Seafood Dives In America

We are unique not only in our location but our seasonal operations as well. Our staff fluctuates between 5 to 65+ employees during the year and many of our wonderful staff members return year after year. In fact, we even have second-generation employees.

The casual atmosphere is reminiscent of typical Florida coast “shack” bars. Some of our most popular menu includes wings, fish fries, grouper ruebens, and oysters. Our drinks vary from our famous Dumpster Punch and Pirate Punch to Coronita buckets and now serving N/A mocktails. We have something for everyone to enjoy!

The menu touts One Location Serving the Entire Midwest and depending on when you visit it might appear that we actually are serving the entire midwest!