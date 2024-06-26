× Expand Photo by Tim Czerniakowski Botanas Restaurant Botanas Restaurant

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Best Mexican Restaurant

My name is Jaime Gonzalez. I was born in Mexico but I have been working on Fifth Street in the restaurant industry for 34 years. I opened Botanas in 2000.

I have always loved the restaurant business. I like getting to meet and talk with different people every day. This has always been a dream of mine. Botanas has been open for 24 years now. Our specialty is our mole, carne asada tacos and our shrimp soup.

The consistency of our food, good service and margaritas is what sets us apart. The business thrives because of our regular customers and the employees that give them a great experience. We have 50 employees that help make it happen.

I love Milwaukee because it is the perfect sized city and of course the community of family and friends I have here.

Botanas Restaurant