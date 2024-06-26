× Expand Photo courtesy Café Manna Café Manna Café Manna

Best of Milwaukee Winner: Gluten-Free/Friendly Restaurant

Best of Milwaukee Finalist: Vegan-Friendly Restaurant, Vegetarian-Friendly Restaurant

Café Manna has been around for almost 17 years in Brookfield, Wis., and pushes to stand up to the name “Local neighborhood gem.” The staff is passionate about being able to give the clientele a different, yet familiar type of experience. Serving creative vegetarian cuisine with more than 90% of the menu having vegan options and seasonal craft cocktails. The kitchen staff helps those with different allergens and dietary restrictions. Café Manna stands in the spotlight for customer ranking on OpenTable and will let them speak for us! Stop on in and share the warmth of the staff and the exciting culinary traditions given.

“Exceptional vegetarian and vegan food served by extremely knowledgeable and helpful serving professionals. I am a frequent guest at this restaurant because they take care of their guests and work extremely well with allergies. The specials are fun peaks into varied cuisines. The clientele is varied and includes families, young adults and elders. This is a place to come back to again and again!”

—Betty M.

