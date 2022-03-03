Canni Hemp Strives to Become a Community Destination

× Expand Image: Canni Hemp Co. - canni-shop.com Canni Hemp Co. Canni Hemp Co.

Open since October 2018, Canni Hemp Company (810 S. 5th St.) is among the pioneers of Milwaukee’s cannabidiol (CBD) retailers. After offering high-quality, hemp-derived supplements, plant-based wellness products and an educational growing operation in rented space in a historic building in Walker’s Point, Canni (pronounced “Can I”) owners Colin Plant and his wife, Megan Haug, recently purchased the 2,000 square-foot building from David Herro.

Plant says acquiring the building will allow them to build out the space to make the spot a destination. Plans include adding all-weather elements to their outdoor patio space to host more events during all seasons. Plant wants to set the wheels in motion to add café style elements to complement the retail experience.

“Since we’ve occupied the space, we’ve put in a lot of time and D.I.Y. attention to making it more of a destination spot for members of the community,” Plant says. Improvements include a new heating system, along with greenhouses and raised beds for their educational program that demonstrates the process of hemp cultivation.

“I can safely say that we are the only retail experience in the entire state that has an attached grow operation that’s open to the public,” Plant confidently states. While farming and cultivation is not their specialty, Plant explains that they wanted to learn and share cultivation knowledge with people that want to develop an intimate connection with hemp plants.

Canni has separate manufacturers agreements with Wisconsin hemp farmers and producers to make their Canni line of products; the on-site grow operation serves their educational component. Canni also hosts several music events and makers markets in their outdoor space. Although events were scaled back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Plant hopes to hit the ground running this summer, with on-site events from May through October.

In addition, they will still do off-site events at venues such as The Cooperage, Summerfest, Pridefest and makers markets. Look for their Canni Bus, a 1972 Volkswagen, throughout the city this summer.

Building A Wellness Destination

For their hemp product line, Canni partners with two farms in Central Wisconsin to obtain Wisconsin-grown hemp. Wisconsin Hemp Scientific batches their products. Plant says they are actively involved in the formulation of their products, versus a standard white label agreement.

The Canni line of edibles includes ingredients such as real dehydrated fruit, rather than candy or artificial ingredients. “People often consume cannabis products daily, so we’re conscious to offer a healthier approach,” Plant says. In addition to a full line of hemp tinctures, balms and edibles, Canni also carries fungi wellness products made from mushrooms such as lion’s mane and reishi.

Plant says fungi are the next wave of wellness adaptogens, garnering much attention lately on social media, and appearing more on grocery store shelves. “Fungi has a lot of beneficial value, from respiratory health to mental clarity and muscle recovery,” he says. “The cool thing about fungi is there are not the same restrictions as in the cannabis industry. We see opportunities there to expand plant-based wellness products. It’s exciting, and we will launch our own line of those, as well.”

Plant says Canni is happy to have a permanent footing in a neighborhood they’ve called home for a long time, not just as a business but also as patrons and residents.

“Walker’s Point is one of the most exciting parts of Milwaukee, and we’re very honored to own a piece of it,” he says. “We are conscious of what’s happening in our neighborhood and the long-time residents that have occupied the Walker’s Point area. With everything we do, we’re always considering those legacy members of our community and want to make sure they’re not forgotten or overlooked. This is their community, and we want them to know they are welcome here anytime.”

For more information, visit canni-shop.com.