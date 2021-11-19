CBD8 Bar At Jewels Caribbean

× Expand Photo: Jewels Caribbean - Facebook Jewels Caribbean Jewels Caribbean

Each Saturday through November, Jewels Caribbean (2230 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.) features a CBD8 Bar with cannabidiol (CBD) food and drink specials, CBD and Delta-8 products, and music, with genres changing weekly.

Delta-8 is a compound of the cannabis plant and an isomer of Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), though not as potent. It is technically legal, as the 2018 Farm Bill legalized by default every component of the cannabis plant except Delta-9 THC (shepherdexpress.com/cannabis/cannabis/states-are-trying-to-regulate-and-ban-delta-8-thc.

Jewels Caribbean first featured a CBD-infused menu for a 4/20 Celebration in 2019. The CBD-infused food became so popular with guests that they stayed on the meu. The Delta-8-infused food items include Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, Takis and Doritos, each infused with 100 milligrams (mg) of Delta-8; cookies and brownies, each including 50 mg of Delta-8; Nutty Nougat Squares (100 mg), and the Grape Ape Shot and Lemonade Slushie (25 mg).

“We were already selling CBD desserts and offering CBD upgrades to drinks and food in general, but we added an assortment of Delta 8 items as well,” states Jewels Caribbean co-owner Natasha Jules. “We wanted to offer a place with great ambiance where people could actually partake in the products they buy while listening to great music and no judgments.”

For more information, visit jewelscaribbean.com.