Ethereal Gold Uses Profits to Support Last Prisoner Project

Waukesha’s Ethereal Gold Dispensary, a hemp-derived cannabinoid dispensary, has made a significant contribution to the Last Prisoner Project (LPP) to cap off their 2022. The donation, which amounted to more than $1,500, was made possible through a combination of the dispensary's 5% of Profits Program, customer donations, and other programs.

The Last Prisoner Project is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to cannabis-related criminal justice reform. As the United States moves away from the criminalization of cannabis, giving rise to a major new industry, there remains a fundamental injustice inflicted upon those who have suffered under America's unjust policy of cannabis prohibition. Through intervention, advocacy, and awareness campaigns, the Last Prisoner Project works to redress the past and continuing harms of these inhumane and ineffective laws and policies.

"We're excited to be able to support the Last Prisoner Project in their mission to support communities affected by the 'War on Drugs' and cannabis-related criminal justice reform," said Michael Fuchs, Communications Director at Ethereal Gold Dispensary. "The 'War on Drugs' is a disgusting and failed program that targets and impacted communities disproportionately. We believe that everyone in the hemp and cannabis industry should be supporting these communities at every opportunity. It's the right thing to do."

Ethereal Gold Dispensary opened its doors to its online store on April 20 of last year and its Waukesha brick-and-mortar location last July. The dispensary has been well-received by the community, and it is one of the only dispensaries in the nation that only sells full-panel products. The President of Ethereal Gold Dispensary, Bill Fuchs, stated that they have been astounded at the community's reception to their dispensary. "We are thankful for people's passion, hearing their stories of unsafe products they have consumed, and how they are seeking products that they know are safe and will result in a positive experience," said Fuchs.

Ethereal Gold expects great growth in 2023, which should allow them to donate an even larger amount to support communities affected by the War on Drugs. The company’s commitment to supporting the Last Prisoner Project and other organizations that work towards cannabis-related criminal justice reform puts a new spin on the gesture of corporate social responsibility. Ethereal Gold’s efforts to make a positive impact on the community are a shining example of how businesses can use their resources to make a meaningful difference.

For more information about the Last Prisoner Project, visit the non-profit’s websitev. For more about Ethereal Gold, click here.