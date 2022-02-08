× Expand Photo: Goodland Extracts Goodland Extracts CBD sparkling water

Milwaukee-based Goodland Extracts (427 E. Stewart St.) launched a line of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused seltzer water. Each serving contains 20 milligrams of CBD, is vegan, and is free from alcohol, sugar, gluten and tetrahydrocannabinol. The water is available in four flavors: citrus, orange, raspberry and strawberry.

It’s the first of what Goodland Extract’s co-owner Ryan Pattee says will be a line of products such as CBD-infused hop water and bitters. “We plan to have a broad line of products that will fit within many categories, for those who to incorporate CBD into their daily regimen.”

Pattee—along with business partners William Boettcher, Eric Johnson and John Crockett—started Goodland Extracts to help Wisconsin hemp farmers. They take the hemp and convert it to CBD concentrate. Johnson, the company’s chief chemist, has more than 20 years of experience. After introducing a successful line of CBD tinctures, gummies and balms, they brainstormed other products and took notice of the current mocktail trend.

“Most people in Wisconsin like to have a glass of something to wind down after a long day,” Pattee says. “That something doesn’t have to be alcohol if it gives you a similar wind-down benefit but without any of the boozy, impaired side effects.”

Dialing in a CBD Water Formula

Photo: Goodland Extracts Goodland Extracts Cannabidiol-infused Water Goodland Extracts CBD Sparkling Water

Goodland Extracts’ process of crafting a quality CBD water begins with sourcing hemp from a variety of farmers to make CBD extracts, which is then blended into a nano emulsion CBD isolate form. A boom of CBD products in recent years has led to some scrutiny regarding inconsistencies found in certain CBD-infused edibles and beverages. To ensure consistency, Pattee says they do full-panel, third-party testing during each step of the process, from initially receiving the hemp crop from the farmer to the extraction of the crude oil, to the distillate liquid, the nano emulsion, and after blending it into the final drinks.

“It’s third-party tested every single step of the way,” Pattee says. It took them eight months to perfect the nano emulsion process, which they chose instead of using a water-soluble isolate and mixing it into the product. The result is a sparkling clear seltzer, rather than a slightly cloudy drink.

Pattee adds that because the Food & Drug Administration has not yet given CBD an official designation, there’s confusion by producers as to whether it’s a supplement or a food. “For now, it’s just hemp and CBD with no regulatory oversight, so bad actors can act with impunity because there’s nobody overseeing the industry. We took another step and treat it like a food ingredient in our facility.”

Goodland partnered with Badger Liquor to distribute their CBD seltzer water. Pattee says they are the first CBD product to be carried by a liquor distributor, which he hopes will ultimately be a plus toward cannabis legalization in Wisconsin.

“We hope that this can help the path toward legalization by helping liquor distributors and even the Tavern League realize they can still be profitable and bring in other non-alcohol clients for people that want something different and see it won’t affect their other markets in sales,” he says.

Goodland had worked with Badger Liquor’s mixologist to create several cocktail and mocktail recipes with their CBD seltzer water. For recipes or to order the water, visit goodlandextracts.com/shop/cbd-seltzer-4-pack. The water is also available at area bars and restaurants, and retail at all Sendik’s locations. Look for Goodland’s CBD old-fashioned at Old Fashioned Fest, sponsored by the Shepherd Express, shepherdexpress.com/upcoming-events/oldfashioned.