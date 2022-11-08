Rebuilding Lives Damaged by War on Drugs: Ethereal Gold Dispensary and Indeed Brewing Support Last Prisoner Project

× Expand Last Prisoner Project logo

The Last Prisoner Project (LPP) is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform. The organization was founded in September 2019 with the belief that those able to profit and build wealth in the legal cannabis industry should also support the release and help rebuild lives of people damaged by cannabis criminalization.

Ethereal Gold Dispensary logo

“We aim to end America’s policy of cannabis criminalization, as well as to repair the harms of this discriminatory and counterproductive crusade,” says Stephen Post, senior communications associate at LPP. “We seek to redress the past and continuing harms of these unjust laws through legal intervention, direct constituent support, advocacy campaigns and policy change.”

Last Prisoner Project has compiled a network of attorneys, criminal justice reformers, advocates and justice-impacted individuals dedicated to reforming the United States’ unfair cannabis law and policy.

Indeed Brewing Co. logo

Headquartered in Denver, LPP has no local chapters but does have a solid base of volunteers throughout the country that support the organization’s advocacy efforts and promote awareness. Locally, Indeed Brewing Company on April 20—420 Day—donated 100% of their taproom sales to LPP. Ethereal Gold Dispensary, in Waukesha, on Sept. 30 made a quarterly donation of $702.62 to LPP through their 5% of profits program, becoming the first dispensary partner of the Last Prisoner Project in Wisconsin.

A Three Pillar Approach

Last Prisoner Project focuses on three key criminal justice reform initiatives: release, record clearance and reentry support. The crux of their work is ensuring the release of incarcerated cannabis prisoners. “We accomplish this through our state and federal cannabis clemency programs including the Cannabis Justice Initiative (lastprisonerproject.org/lpp-and-ncdb-establish-cannabis-justice-initiative), in which we partner with the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, along with compassionate release efforts and resentencing policy campaigns,” Post explains.

Because a criminal record remains a significant barrier to employment, housing and other needs, LPP works to advance and implement automated, state-initiated record clearance programs. The reentry support programs strive to reduce recidivism rates through financial and professional support, and educational resources constituents need upon release. “Collectively, these programs help cannabis prisoners become fully free.”

Last Prisoner Project has made some significant accomplishments in a short time. Post cites the story of Michael Thompson, an LPP constituent who was serving a 40 to 60-year sentence due to a low-level 1994 cannabis sale. After serving 25 years behind bars, Thompson was released from prison and able to reunite with family members and loved ones.

Last Prisoner Project also assisted with filing clemency grants advocacy, headed by Executive Director Sarah Gersten, to help at least a dozen of individuals at the federal level receive clemency grants from the White House. Many of those people were serving life sentences without the possibility of parole. At state levels, LPP to date has been able to secure the release of more than 85 individuals.

In New Jersey, where cannabis was fully legalized through a ballot initiative in November 2020, LPP advocated for the New Jersey Clemency Campaign (lastprisonerproject.org/NJ-clemency). They recently celebrated the release of Humberto Ramirez, Alvi Ghaznavi and Mario Ramos.

On Sept. 18, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1706 into law, which resolved implementation delays in California’s existing cannabis record sealing law. Last Prisoner Project (LPP) worked with Assembly member Mia Bonta to champion the legislation. The bill also adds oversight and progress reporting, thus promoting transparency and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Going Forward

Last Prisoner Project believes that anyone profiting from or freely engaging in the legal cannabis industry has a moral imperative to work towards restorative justice. “No one should remain incarcerated or continue to suffer the collateral consequences of cannabis prohibition which has and continues to disproportionately impact communities of color,” Post reiterates. “We envision a world where people are no longer criminalized for cannabis.”

The public can support LPP’s mission by signing petitions, calling and emailing public officials; writing a letter to someone currently incarcerated for cannabis; spreading awareness on social media; donating for commissary, reentry grants and family assistance; and buying LPP’s partner brands and from partner dispensaries. For more information, visit lastprisonerproject.org/takeaction.