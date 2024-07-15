Enter to Win Tickets to First Date at Racine Theatre Guild!

× Expand First Date

First impressions just might be worth a second chance. Blind date newbie, Aaron, and serial-dater, Casey, enter the hilariously exhausting ritual through the ups and downs of a first date. Dull conversations, awkward flirting and humiliating mishaps are accompanied by an ever-rotating cast of characters from both of their pasts and possible futures. With surprises around every corner, will the musical comedy be a dating disaster or turn into something special before the check arrives?