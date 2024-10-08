Enter to Win Tickets to Sanctuary City at Marquette Theatre!

× Expand Sanctuary City

In post-9/11 Newark, New Jersey, two teenagers, brought to America as children, confront a crucial question: what risks are they willing to take for a shared future in the only home they've ever known? Pulitzer Prize-winner Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City explores the sacrifices of DREAMers, lovers, and lifelong friends, blending time and memory to traverse boundaries in search of a place called home.

Opens Friday, November 15, 2024

Marquette Theatre - Milwaukee

