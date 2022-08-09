Experience Art on the ‘Fringe’

× Expand Milwaukee Fringe Festival logo

With an eclectic collection of local, regional, and national artists, the Milwaukee Fringe Festival is returning for its 6th year. The festival showcases a variety of art forms and will take place at the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s Vogel Hall and outdoors on the Peck Pavilion. Since the festival’s conception in 2016, founders Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond have worked to bring new and enlightening art and performance to Milwaukee in a festival experience like no other.

This year’s Fringe Festival will take place on Saturday, August 27, starting at 1 p.m. For more information on this year’s Milwaukee Fringe Festival, the complete schedule, and ticket information, visit Home - MKE Fringe Fest

“One of the main purposes of the Fringe is to provide performance opportunities for local, regional, and national artists,” says Katie Rhyme, co-producer of Milwaukee Fringe Festival, “The MKE Fringe Festival is one of only a few festivals in Milwaukee that provide multidisciplinary performance art shows, alongside visual and audio arts all one place.” The founders, UWM Peck School of the Arts alumni, are committed to bringing a unique art experience to Milwaukee. “The Fringe really is a celebration of the arts, in all forms. We will also have art and food vendors along the Milwaukee River on the Marcus Center grounds for audiences to view and enjoy. The MKE Fringe Festival has something for everyone,” says Rhyme.

The festival schedule is packed with artists, from dancers to visual art to music and more. “Angry Young Men puppetry artists will be back in the Fringe doing pop-up performances around the Marcus Center grounds,” says Karen Raymond, co-founder of the Milwaukee Fringe Festival. “In Vogel Hall, we have an extraordinary dance show featuring Joshua Yang and Water Street Dance Company. We’re also elated to have two of our Fringe team members, Don Russell and Kelly Coffey, present their work as KAD in Vogel Hall.”

The festival will also offer a virtual attendance option for those who can’t make the performances in person. Tickets for virtual performances will be available for purchase from Aug. 12-27 at Home - MKE Fringe Fest.

“Another purpose is to expand art-going audiences by exposing patrons to artists and artistic disciplines that they may not have known or been aware of. There are many fantastic artists performing in this year’s festival both new and returning, and we are so excited to have all of them,” says Raymond. “With all of the great shows in this years’ Fringe, it is hard to choose just a few to highlight ... we don’t want audiences to miss any of them!”