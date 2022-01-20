A History Lover’s Guide to Milwaukee

Despite the efforts of civic leaders in the 1950s and ‘60s to demolish historic neighborhoods and raze landmark buildings, much of Milwaukee’s history remained—and new chapters were added. Milwaukee writer James Nelsen has produced a historically minded guide to the city’s neighborhoods and landmarks. As an aside, he correctly points out that many of our 75 “official neighborhoods” (as proclaimed by the City of Milwaukee in 1995) are little recognized, even by their residents. Fernwood anyone? Hawley Farms? Many prominent buildings and sites are referenced A History’s Lover’s Guide, making it a handy tour book for residents and visitors alike.