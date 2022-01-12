Author Visits (and Virtual Events) for January

× Expand Image: Woodland Pattern Book Center Woodland Pattern Zoom images

Annual Poetry Marathon at Woodland Pattern, Jan. 29-30

For more than 25 years, Woodland Pattern Book Center in Riverwest has hosted an annual poetry marathon to support Wisconsin poets and offer them a public forum to share their work. Due to on-going COVID concerns, the event will be held virtually, as in 2021. Also, like last year, the former 15-hour marathon has been increased to 24-hours and has expanded its scope to include poets from beyond Wisconsin’s borders. The event will feature more than 240 poets, some short films, and improvisational musical performances. As with most marathons, it serves as a fundraiser which will help keep Woodland Pattern running and help fund their community programs throughout the year.

For more information visit woodlandpattern.org/poetry-marathon.

Award-Winning Wisconsin Authors at Boswell Books in January

Boswell Books is hosting a hybrid (in-person and virtual) author appearance of Whitefish Bay native Nick Petrie to celebrate the release of the seventh book in his Peter Ash thriller series, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 18. An excellent addition to Petrie’s award-winning series, The Runaway pits war vet Peter Ash against the vicious ex-cop husband of a young pregnant woman he kindly tried to help when her car broke down. The woman saw something she was never meant to see, and Peter finds himself compelled to protect her, but will it prove to be too tough of a challenge?

Boswell Books, in partnership with Books & Company of Oconomowoc, will also present a virtual author appearance of Jacquelyn Mitchard at 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 via Zoom. Mitchard is the bestselling author of The Deep End of the Ocean, Cage of Stars and several other novels, including books for teens and children, as well as a former columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. For this event, Mitchard will be discussing The Good Son, her latest novel.

The Good Son examines the aftermath a mother trying to help her son after he is convicted of the violent murder of his girlfriend, Belinda, when they are teens. Thea, the mother, tries to make sense of how her son, Stefan, could be a murderer. He was always a sweet kid, but he’s such a broken young man after his time in prison, she almost doesn’t recognize him. As Stefan struggles to return to some semblance of normal life in the small town where he grew up, Thea begins to believe there is more to the story of the night Belinda died.

For more information or to register for either event, visit boswellbooks.com/upcoming-events.