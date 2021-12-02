Bloody Crossroads 2020: Art, Entertainment, and Resistance to Trump (Akashic), by Danny Goldberg

Bloody Crossroads 2020: - Danny Goldberg

Celebrities and causes: they raise awareness and they draw pushback. During the four Trump years, the president—himself a celebrity through his unrealistic reality TV show—led that pushback. In Bloody Crossroads 2020, Danny Goldberg examines a time when for many entertainers, the cause was the preservation of democracy and even human decency. Unlike the ‘60s when musicians led the cultural opposition, in the 2010s comedians took the lead. Goldberg’s focus is on people who enjoyed a mass audience, not fringe artists, and his theme is that politics flows downhill from culture—not the other way around. It's a lesson that Democratic politicos fail to learn at their peril.