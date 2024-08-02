‘Camera Lake’ by Alex Pickett

(University of Wisconsin Press)

The protagonist of “Camera Lake,” the title story in this collection, believes his home is being watched at night by someone with a camera. It’s not another tale about the surveillance state but an emotionally complicated look at life in a state of surveillance—the queasy connectedness of the digital age that only leaves us feeling more alone.

The free-floating anxiety of “Camera Lake” carries over into some of Alex Pickett’s other stories. Pickett is a Wisconsin writer living in London, and his home state occasionally provides a dash of local color. However, most of his stories take place in a drab American anywhere, a backdrop for profound loneliness and for separation between people who ought to be intimate.

Most of Pickett’s characters try to care—“Petland’s” protagonist is a minimum-wage worker obsessed with rescuing a puppy mill dog—but stumble over obstacles of inadequacy and uncertainty. Pickett helps us feel their discomfort.

