Compassionate Insights for Troubled Times

For Ann Patchett, her dual identities as a bookstore owner and bestselling author afford her a unique understanding of what makes for a compelling story. In These Precious Days, her latest essay collection, Patchett offers an intelligent perspective on modern events by deliberately choosing to focus her observations on the universal themes that bind humans together, including spousal love and the simple power of deep friendship.

Patchett draws on her compassionate and insightful narrative style to bring readers comfort and poignancy during these troubled times by offering a series of calming and often humorous reminders as to the importance of the relationships in our lives. The title story, with much of its action unfolding during the 2020 quarantine months, connects a late-night decision by the author to pick up Tom Hank’s short story collection Uncommon Type, with the unfolding of a treasured friendship that she develops with the actor’s assistant. Every story moves fluidly from the serious to the mundane, just as each essay is eloquently pragmatic and easily absorbing.

Patchett is the author of multiple award-winning novels, including Bel Canto, which was awarded the 2002 PEN/Faulkner Award and the 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist The Dutch House. Boswell Books, in collaboration with numerous literary partners, will welcome Ann Patchett to a virtual event 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. The author will be in conversation with writer Amor Towles (A Gentleman in Moscow and The Lincoln Highway). facebook.com/events/465688921319816