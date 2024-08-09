‘George Sand: True Genius, True Woman’ by Séverine Vidal and Kim Consigny

Expand George Sand by Severine Vidal and Kim Consigny

George Sand wasn’t the only major female novelist of her era, but she was the prominent feminist among them. Episodes from her life are detailed in words and pictures in a new graphic biography. Born as Amantine Lucile Aurore Dupin, her grandmother told her, “Let your mind roam free and keep scribbling away.”

Writer Séverine Vidal and illustrator Kim Consigny cover her affairs, her leftist activism and her collaboration with Jules Sandeau. They signed their writings Jules Sand. She struck out on her own as George Sand with the novel Indiana (1832), an assertion of female emancipation. Not everyone was pleased. This well researched biography quotes Baudelaire, calling her “stupid, clumsy and verbose.”

