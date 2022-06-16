Georgia O’Keeffe by Maria Herreros, translated by Lawrence Schimel

Georgia O'Keeffe biography

Maria Herreros has written and drawn a graphic biography of one of America’s great artists, a woman who stood outside the main trends of her lifetime and found her own way. Georgia O’Keeffe sympathetically summarizes the artist’s life from 1915 through her death in 1986 at age 98. Wisely, Herrero doesn’t emulate O’Keefe’s style but brings her own contemporary perspective to the subject in bold line drawings. Covered is O’Keeffe’s love affair with photographer Alfred Steiglitz that blossomed over years of letter writing, her eventual love of solitude and her late-life friendship with a young sculptor, Juan Hamilton. She took many turns on the road before finding her distinctive voice as an artist amid the dusty vastness of New Mexico, and through primal shapes of animal bones and jagged rocks.