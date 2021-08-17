How To Write One Song: Loving The Things We Create And How They Love Us Back, By Jeff Tweedy

Wilco bandleader Jeff Tweedy says, “The idea of becoming a capital-S songwriter can seem daunting, but approached as a focused, self-contained event, the mystery and fear subsides, and songwriting becomes an exciting pursuit.”

This slim guide to songwriting could easily cross over to other artistic pursuits but Tweedy offers a bit of specific early advice that goes a long way—give yourself permission to write one song.

He admits that songs are mysterious—“airlike and ephemeral,” and that the process is difficult and can seem mystical. Yet he clearly states that putting the work in is key. Folks from Flaubert (“Be regular and orderly in your life, so that you may be violent and original in your work”) to Gary Player (“The harder you work, the luckier you get”) have echoed this sentiment as Rule No. 1. Tweedy’s suggestion boils down to putting oneself “in a place where you just are.”

The confidence that Tweedy offers in his suggestions for regular work habits are impressive. He grew up in a family where neither parent graduated from high school. He’s gone from crashing overnight in Milwaukee on the floor of the opening band to becoming savvy enough to sell an album back to the company that initially passed on releasing it.

Wilco performs at Summerfest, Sept.10, 10 p.m. on the Miller Lite Oasis Stage.